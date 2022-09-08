Why you should attend these events in Mumbai

If you're looking for activities to do this weekend, here's a line-up that is sure to keep you busy
Rasika Dugal, Shefali Shah and Rajesh Tailang at an event
Thursday
Stalk the stars
Don’t miss this opportunity to meet the stars of the Emmy Award-winning show Delhi Crime as Shefali Shah, Rasika Dugal and Rajesh Tailang spend an evening in the suburbs. Sign up quick as spots fill up fast.
Time: 6.30 pm
At: Bal Gandharva Rang Mandir, 24th and 32nd Road, Bandra West
Log on to: @filmcompanion
Friday
Take a sonic trip
MC Heam
Musicophiles can rejoice as the best of North East arrives with DJ Nash leading the way, along with MC Heam, Rocky Gorkhali and Yung Fly.
Time: 9 pm
At: Kitty Su, The Lalit Mumbai, Andheri East
Log on to: insider.in
Cost: Rs 599 onwards
Eat healthy bites
Thai green curry bowl
Try these nutritious options for a healthy start to the weekend. From truffle cheese toast to green Thai curry bowl, you can nourish your soul.
Time: 11 am onwards
At: Seeds of Life, Bandra and Juhu
Call: 9653336089
Saturday
Find your book-mate
Head over to South Mumbai this weekend to swap books and make friends.
Time: 6 pm
At: Bombay Coffee House, SS Ram Gulam Marg, Ballard Estate, Fort
Log on to: insider.in
Cost: Rs 200
Inspired by Plath
Sylvia Plath. pic Courtesy/Wikimedia Commons
Join a reading celebrating the work of the American poet, Sylvia Plath
Time: 5 pm
At: Veda Live, Bungalow 121, Aram Nagar 2, Versova
Log on to: @team.alfaaz
Cost: Rs 349 onwards
Sunday
Learn to laugh at life
Kanan Gill. pic Courtesy/ Instagram
If the week’s troubles have left you tired, this might be a good way to let off steam. Strap in for an evening of laughs as Kanan Gill shares his humorous take on the many oddities of life and the world.
Time: 8 pm
At: CIDCO Exhibition and Convention Centre, Sector 30A, Vashi
Log on to: insider.in
Cost: Rs 799 onwards
Revel in a cinematic lens
Kamini Kaushal. Pic Courtesy/NCPA Mumbai
Experience the magic of black and white frames with this exhibition that brings to life the Indian cinema’s bygone era.
Time: 12 pm to 8 pm
At: Piramal Art Gallery, NCPA, NCPA Marg, Nariman Point
Log on to: ncpamumbai.com