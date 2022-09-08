Why you should attend these events in Mumbai

If you're looking for activities to do this weekend, here's a line-up that is sure to keep you busy

Rasika Dugal, Shefali Shah and Rajesh Tailang at an event

Thursday

Stalk the stars

Don’t miss this opportunity to meet the stars of the Emmy Award-winning show Delhi Crime as Shefali Shah, Rasika Dugal and Rajesh Tailang spend an evening in the suburbs. Sign up quick as spots fill up fast.

Time: 6.30 pm

At: Bal Gandharva Rang Mandir, 24th and 32nd Road, Bandra West

Log on to: @filmcompanion

Friday

Take a sonic trip



MC Heam

Musicophiles can rejoice as the best of North East arrives with DJ Nash leading the way, along with MC Heam, Rocky Gorkhali and Yung Fly.

Time: 9 pm

At: Kitty Su, The Lalit Mumbai, Andheri East

Log on to: insider.in

Cost: Rs 599 onwards

Eat healthy bites



Thai green curry bowl

Try these nutritious options for a healthy start to the weekend. From truffle cheese toast to green Thai curry bowl, you can nourish your soul.

Time: 11 am onwards

At: Seeds of Life, Bandra and Juhu

Call: 9653336089

Saturday

Find your book-mate

Head over to South Mumbai this weekend to swap books and make friends.

Time: 6 pm

At: Bombay Coffee House, SS Ram Gulam Marg, Ballard Estate, Fort

Log on to: insider.in

Cost: Rs 200

Inspired by Plath



Sylvia Plath. pic Courtesy/Wikimedia Commons

Join a reading celebrating the work of the American poet, Sylvia Plath

Time: 5 pm

At: Veda Live, Bungalow 121, Aram Nagar 2, Versova

Log on to: @team.alfaaz

Cost: Rs 349 onwards

Sunday

Learn to laugh at life



Kanan Gill. pic Courtesy/ Instagram

If the week’s troubles have left you tired, this might be a good way to let off steam. Strap in for an evening of laughs as Kanan Gill shares his humorous take on the many oddities of life and the world.

Time: 8 pm

At: CIDCO Exhibition and Convention Centre, Sector 30A, Vashi

Log on to: insider.in

Cost: Rs 799 onwards

Revel in a cinematic lens

Kamini Kaushal. Pic Courtesy/NCPA Mumbai

Experience the magic of black and white frames with this exhibition that brings to life the Indian cinema’s bygone era.

Time: 12 pm to 8 pm

At: Piramal Art Gallery, NCPA, NCPA Marg, Nariman Point

Log on to: ncpamumbai.com

