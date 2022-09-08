Breaking News
Rahul Gandhi, Congress leaders embark on 'Bharat Jodo Yatra' from Kanyakumari
Mumbai: Most kaali-peeli taxis don't have seatbelt, experts raise concern
Don’t dismiss us from service, writes Lakhan Bhaiya encounter convict to deputy CM Fadnavis
Mumbai: MP’s PA held for impersonating Amit Shah’s security officer
Mumbai: D-man to be probed for allegedly threatening Malad high-rise residents
Mumbai: 26/11 hero’s family shocked to get gallantry medal by post
Mumbai reports 316 new Covid-19 cases, 3 deaths; state count 1,094
Home > Mumbai Guide News > Things To Do News > Article > Why you should attend these events in Mumbai

Why you should attend these events in Mumbai

Updated on: 08 September,2022 10:23 AM IST  |  Mumbai
Shriram Iyengar | shriram.iyengar@mid-day.com

Top

If you're looking for activities to do this weekend, here's a line-up that is sure to keep you busy

Why you should attend these events in Mumbai

Rasika Dugal, Shefali Shah and Rajesh Tailang at an event


Thursday
Stalk the stars


Don’t miss this opportunity to meet the stars of the Emmy Award-winning show Delhi Crime as Shefali Shah, Rasika Dugal and Rajesh Tailang spend an evening in the suburbs. Sign up quick as spots fill up fast. 
Time: 6.30 pm
At: Bal Gandharva Rang Mandir, 24th and 32nd Road, Bandra West
Log on to: @filmcompanion

Friday
Take a sonic trip


MC Heam
MC Heam

Musicophiles can rejoice as the best of North East arrives with DJ Nash leading the way, along with MC Heam, Rocky Gorkhali and Yung Fly. 
Time: 9 pm
At: Kitty Su, The Lalit Mumbai, Andheri East
Log on to: insider.in
Cost: Rs 599 onwards

Eat healthy bites

Thai green curry bowl
Thai green curry bowl

Try these nutritious options for a healthy start to the weekend. From truffle cheese toast to green Thai curry bowl, you can nourish your soul.
Time: 11 am onwards
At: Seeds of Life, Bandra and Juhu
Call: 9653336089

Saturday
Find your book-mate

Head over to South Mumbai this weekend to swap books and make friends.  
Time: 6 pm 
At: Bombay Coffee House, SS Ram Gulam Marg, Ballard Estate, Fort
Log on to: insider.in 
Cost: Rs 200

Inspired by Plath

Sylvia Plath. pic Courtesy/Wikimedia Commons
Sylvia Plath. pic Courtesy/Wikimedia Commons

Join a reading celebrating the work of the American poet, Sylvia Plath
Time: 5 pm
At: Veda Live, Bungalow 121, Aram Nagar 2, Versova
Log on to: @team.alfaaz
Cost: Rs 349 onwards

Sunday
Learn to laugh at life

Kanan Gill. pic Courtesy/ Instagram
Kanan Gill. pic Courtesy/ Instagram

If the week’s troubles have left you tired, this might be a good way to let off steam. Strap in for an evening of laughs as Kanan Gill shares his humorous take on the many oddities of life and the world. 
Time: 8 pm
At: CIDCO Exhibition and Convention Centre, Sector 30A, Vashi
Log on to: insider.in
Cost: Rs 799 onwards

Revel in a cinematic lens

Kamini Kaushal. Pic Courtesy/NCPA MumbaiKamini Kaushal. Pic Courtesy/NCPA Mumbai

Experience the magic of black and white frames with this exhibition that brings to life the Indian cinema’s bygone era.   
Time: 12 pm to 8 pm
At: Piramal Art Gallery, NCPA, NCPA Marg, Nariman Point
Log on to: ncpamumbai.com 

Register for FREE
to continue reading !

This is not a paywall.
However, your registration helps us understand your preferences better and enables us to provide insightful and credible journalism for all our readers.
life and style mumbai mumbai guide things to do in mumbai

This website uses cookie or similar technologies, to enhance your browsing experience and provide personalised recommendations. By continuing to use our website, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. OK