×
Breaking News
Mumbai: Recaptured bank robber slits his throat in lock-up
Measles outbreak in Mumbai: Parents to get a call day before kid’s vaccination
Shraddha Walkar murder case: What the Delhi cops have so far
Mumbai: ‘Substandard quality’ makes AC locals uncool
Mumbai: Work order for Gokhale bridge in 15 days, says BMC

Subcribe to Mid-day Gold with just Rs. 899 /Year

Home > Mumbai Guide News > Things To Do News > Article > Catch these interesting events around Mumbai this weekend

Catch these interesting events around Mumbai this weekend

Updated on: 01 December,2022 11:02 AM IST  |  Mumbai
Shriram Iyengar , Anuja Jain | shriram.iyengar@mid-day.com , theguide@mid-day.com

Top

If you're looking for activities to do this weekend, here's a line-up that is sure to keep you busy

Catch these interesting events around Mumbai this weekend

Pic Courtesy/@Prithvi theatre


Thursday
Lights, camera, action


Witness an intelligently directed drama,  The Verdict, about the fight between the unjust system and a conscientous lawyer. 
Time: 7 pm and 9.30 pm 
At: Prithvi, 20, Janki Kutir, Juhu
Log on to: prithvitheatre.org
Cost: Rs 500 onwards



Ball of a time


Croatia captain, Luka Modric. Pic Courtesy/instagram
Croatia captain, Luka Modric. Pic Courtesy/Instagram

Catch the make-or-break match between Belgium and Croatia at the ongoing FIFA World Cup, with your gang. 
Time: 8.30 pm
At: Up In the Air, Veera Desai Road, Andheri West
Log on to: @kasa_kai_mumbai
Cost: Rs 500

Friday
A rocking time

Pic Courtesy/Instagram
Pic Courtesy/Instagram

Catch Farhan Akhtar live in concert as he performs songs from his latest album, Echoes.  
Time: 6.30 pm
At: Phoenix Palladium, Lower Parel
Log on to: in.bookmyshow.com
Cost: Rs 999 onwards

Saturday
Flea fun

Indulge in retail therapy at a flea where 18 platforms will showcase their wares. From wall art to tarot reading, there’s something for everyone. 
Time: 11 am to 9 pm
At: Adagio, Rukhsana Manor, Chapel Road, Bandra West
Log on to: insider.in
Cost: Rs 99

Lens on history

Grand Hotel in Ballard Estate. Pic Courtesy/Anushka Gupta
Grand Hotel in Ballard Estate. Pic Courtesy/Anushka Gupta

Get your fix of heritage and iconic architecture with historian Anushka Gupta’s ongoing exhibition. Experience the nostalgic effect of her photographs that capture structures which shaped the city’s history and evoke memories of the past. The photo exhibition also sheds light on the many cultures that have shaped the Maximum City. If you are in the mood to walk down memory lane or in search of some inspiration, this might just be the perfect fix for a day out. 
Till: January 8; 11 am onwards
At: Kitab Mahal, Azad Maidan, Fort

Sunday
Laughing with the coolest

Pic Courtesy/ Instagram
Pic Courtesy/ Instagram

Hang on to your seats as Atul Khatri performs a rib-tickling set, Daddy Kool, about his struggles of being cool post 40.
Time: 7.30 pm
At: Sophia Auditorium, Bhulabhai Desai Road, Cumballa Hill
Log on to: in.bookmyshow.com 
Cost: Rs 499 onwards

Travel through magic

A magician at a previous event
A magician at a previous event

Cherish the joy of watching tiny tots experience an evening of family bonding over magic tricks to get over the stress of the pandemic. 
Time: 4 pm onwards
At: St Andrew’s Auditorium, St Dominic Road, Bandra West. 
Log on to: in.bookmyshow.com
Cost: Rs 300 onwards

Register for FREE
to continue reading !

This is not a paywall.
However, your registration helps us understand your preferences better and enables us to provide insightful and credible journalism for all our readers.
life and style mumbai mumbai guide things to do in mumbai

This website uses cookie or similar technologies, to enhance your browsing experience and provide personalised recommendations. By continuing to use our website, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. OK