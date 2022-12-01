Catch these interesting events around Mumbai this weekend

If you're looking for activities to do this weekend, here's a line-up that is sure to keep you busy

Pic Courtesy/@Prithvi theatre

Thursday

Lights, camera, action

Witness an intelligently directed drama, The Verdict, about the fight between the unjust system and a conscientous lawyer.

Time: 7 pm and 9.30 pm

At: Prithvi, 20, Janki Kutir, Juhu

Log on to: prithvitheatre.org

Cost: Rs 500 onwards

Ball of a time



Croatia captain, Luka Modric. Pic Courtesy/Instagram

Catch the make-or-break match between Belgium and Croatia at the ongoing FIFA World Cup, with your gang.

Time: 8.30 pm

At: Up In the Air, Veera Desai Road, Andheri West

Log on to: @kasa_kai_mumbai

Cost: Rs 500

Friday

A rocking time



Pic Courtesy/Instagram

Catch Farhan Akhtar live in concert as he performs songs from his latest album, Echoes.

Time: 6.30 pm

At: Phoenix Palladium, Lower Parel

Log on to: in.bookmyshow.com

Cost: Rs 999 onwards

Saturday

Flea fun

Indulge in retail therapy at a flea where 18 platforms will showcase their wares. From wall art to tarot reading, there’s something for everyone.

Time: 11 am to 9 pm

At: Adagio, Rukhsana Manor, Chapel Road, Bandra West

Log on to: insider.in

Cost: Rs 99

Lens on history



Grand Hotel in Ballard Estate. Pic Courtesy/Anushka Gupta

Get your fix of heritage and iconic architecture with historian Anushka Gupta’s ongoing exhibition. Experience the nostalgic effect of her photographs that capture structures which shaped the city’s history and evoke memories of the past. The photo exhibition also sheds light on the many cultures that have shaped the Maximum City. If you are in the mood to walk down memory lane or in search of some inspiration, this might just be the perfect fix for a day out.

Till: January 8; 11 am onwards

At: Kitab Mahal, Azad Maidan, Fort

Sunday

Laughing with the coolest



Pic Courtesy/ Instagram

Hang on to your seats as Atul Khatri performs a rib-tickling set, Daddy Kool, about his struggles of being cool post 40.

Time: 7.30 pm

At: Sophia Auditorium, Bhulabhai Desai Road, Cumballa Hill

Log on to: in.bookmyshow.com

Cost: Rs 499 onwards

Travel through magic



A magician at a previous event

Cherish the joy of watching tiny tots experience an evening of family bonding over magic tricks to get over the stress of the pandemic.

Time: 4 pm onwards

At: St Andrew’s Auditorium, St Dominic Road, Bandra West.

Log on to: in.bookmyshow.com

Cost: Rs 300 onwards

