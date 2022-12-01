Catch these interesting events around Mumbai this weekend

If you're looking for activities to do this weekend, here's a line-up that is sure to keep you busy
Pic Courtesy/@Prithvi theatre
Thursday
Lights, camera, action
Witness an intelligently directed drama, The Verdict, about the fight between the unjust system and a conscientous lawyer.
Time: 7 pm and 9.30 pm
At: Prithvi, 20, Janki Kutir, Juhu
Log on to: prithvitheatre.org
Cost: Rs 500 onwards
Ball of a time
Croatia captain, Luka Modric. Pic Courtesy/Instagram
Catch the make-or-break match between Belgium and Croatia at the ongoing FIFA World Cup, with your gang.
Time: 8.30 pm
At: Up In the Air, Veera Desai Road, Andheri West
Log on to: @kasa_kai_mumbai
Cost: Rs 500
Friday
A rocking time
Pic Courtesy/Instagram
Catch Farhan Akhtar live in concert as he performs songs from his latest album, Echoes.
Time: 6.30 pm
At: Phoenix Palladium, Lower Parel
Log on to: in.bookmyshow.com
Cost: Rs 999 onwards
Saturday
Flea fun
Indulge in retail therapy at a flea where 18 platforms will showcase their wares. From wall art to tarot reading, there’s something for everyone.
Time: 11 am to 9 pm
At: Adagio, Rukhsana Manor, Chapel Road, Bandra West
Log on to: insider.in
Cost: Rs 99
Lens on history
Grand Hotel in Ballard Estate. Pic Courtesy/Anushka Gupta
Get your fix of heritage and iconic architecture with historian Anushka Gupta’s ongoing exhibition. Experience the nostalgic effect of her photographs that capture structures which shaped the city’s history and evoke memories of the past. The photo exhibition also sheds light on the many cultures that have shaped the Maximum City. If you are in the mood to walk down memory lane or in search of some inspiration, this might just be the perfect fix for a day out.
Till: January 8; 11 am onwards
At: Kitab Mahal, Azad Maidan, Fort
Sunday
Laughing with the coolest
Pic Courtesy/ Instagram
Hang on to your seats as Atul Khatri performs a rib-tickling set, Daddy Kool, about his struggles of being cool post 40.
Time: 7.30 pm
At: Sophia Auditorium, Bhulabhai Desai Road, Cumballa Hill
Log on to: in.bookmyshow.com
Cost: Rs 499 onwards
Travel through magic
A magician at a previous event
Cherish the joy of watching tiny tots experience an evening of family bonding over magic tricks to get over the stress of the pandemic.
Time: 4 pm onwards
At: St Andrew’s Auditorium, St Dominic Road, Bandra West.
Log on to: in.bookmyshow.com
Cost: Rs 300 onwards