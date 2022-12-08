Indulge in these fun activities this weekend in Mumbai

If you're looking for activities to do this weekend, here's a line-up that is sure to keep you busy

Thursday

World of beverages

Event: For most of us, a cup of tea or coffee feels like a warm hug on a busy day. Explore new flavours and technology, and attend sessions on your favourite beverage at this fair.

At Bombay Exhibition Centre, NESCO, Goregaon.

Log on to @worldteacoffeeexpo.com

Free

Friday

Shop hop

Pop-up: This holiday season, give yourself a fun-filled shopping experience with an authentic selection of sarees, blouses, dresses, home décor and accessories by clothing platform Suta.

Till Sunday time 11 am to 8 pm

At The Vintage Garden, Bandra West.

Log on to insider.in

Free

Saturday

Cast in bronze

Exhibition: A solo show of artist Himmat Shah’s bronze and terracotta heads will nudge visitors to have uncanny conversations with the exhibits.

Time 6.30 pm to 8.30 pm

At Tao Art Gallery, Worli.

Little miss puppet

Kids: What does a little nip in the air bring along with it? The urge to sip on warm drinks, tune into soft rock and devour fistful of stories. In the spirit of the season, Mumbai-based Shreedevi Sunil — a professional storyteller and puppeteer — will present her Christmas-special performance, Puppets and Stories. Apart from stories, her act will also feature songs which instinctively spread the Nativity cheer. Sunil will narrate stories such as The Christmas

Gift and The Gingerbread Man. Young attendees can also meet and greet Rudolph — the famed red-nosed reindeer, at this session.

Age group Four and above

Time 5 pm to 6 pm

At Mcubed Library, ground floor, Princess Building, D’Monte Park Road, Bandra West.

Log on to @talking.turtles.storytellers

Cost Rs 450

Sunday

In God’s own country

Eating out: Get a taste of Kerala at this Bandra outlet with pothichoru which contains soft and fluffy red rice, some fragrant kaachiya moru, thoran, mango curry pickle and papadum.

Time 12.30 pm to 1.30 am

At Nair on Fryer, Grace Residence, Junction of 30th Road, SV Road, Bandra West.

Call 9324059522

Cost Rs 190

Wanderlust in the ghats

Trek: Sign up for this medium-grade Ratangad fort trek if you are keen to discover a hidden jewel in the Azoba mountain range.

Time 12.15 am (meet trek leader)

Meeting point Kasara Railway Station

Log on to in.bookmyshow.com

Cost Rs 1,299

Scare tactics

Theatre: Directed by Rashmi Sharma, The Fearless Boy and The Haunted Castle tells the story of a boy who has never been scared and so, he goes around seeking it.

Time 6 pm at Funkaar Dance Studio, Andheri West.

Log on to in.bookmyshow.com

Cost Rs 250

