Indulge in these fun activities this weekend in Mumbai

If you're looking for activities to do this weekend, here's a line-up that is sure to keep you busy
Image for representational purpose only. Photo courtesy: istock
Thursday
World of beverages
Event: For most of us, a cup of tea or coffee feels like a warm hug on a busy day. Explore new flavours and technology, and attend sessions on your favourite beverage at this fair.
At Bombay Exhibition Centre, NESCO, Goregaon.
Log on to @worldteacoffeeexpo.com
Free
Friday
Shop hop
Pop-up: This holiday season, give yourself a fun-filled shopping experience with an authentic selection of sarees, blouses, dresses, home décor and accessories by clothing platform Suta.
Till Sunday time 11 am to 8 pm
At The Vintage Garden, Bandra West.
Log on to insider.in
Free
Saturday
Cast in bronze
Exhibition: A solo show of artist Himmat Shah’s bronze and terracotta heads will nudge visitors to have uncanny conversations with the exhibits.
Time 6.30 pm to 8.30 pm
At Tao Art Gallery, Worli.
Little miss puppet
Kids: What does a little nip in the air bring along with it? The urge to sip on warm drinks, tune into soft rock and devour fistful of stories. In the spirit of the season, Mumbai-based Shreedevi Sunil — a professional storyteller and puppeteer — will present her Christmas-special performance, Puppets and Stories. Apart from stories, her act will also feature songs which instinctively spread the Nativity cheer. Sunil will narrate stories such as The Christmas
Gift and The Gingerbread Man. Young attendees can also meet and greet Rudolph — the famed red-nosed reindeer, at this session.
Age group Four and above
Time 5 pm to 6 pm
At Mcubed Library, ground floor, Princess Building, D’Monte Park Road, Bandra West.
Log on to @talking.turtles.storytellers
Cost Rs 450
Sunday
In God’s own country
Eating out: Get a taste of Kerala at this Bandra outlet with pothichoru which contains soft and fluffy red rice, some fragrant kaachiya moru, thoran, mango curry pickle and papadum.
Time 12.30 pm to 1.30 am
At Nair on Fryer, Grace Residence, Junction of 30th Road, SV Road, Bandra West.
Call 9324059522
Cost Rs 190
Wanderlust in the ghats
Trek: Sign up for this medium-grade Ratangad fort trek if you are keen to discover a hidden jewel in the Azoba mountain range.
Time 12.15 am (meet trek leader)
Meeting point Kasara Railway Station
Log on to in.bookmyshow.com
Cost Rs 1,299
Scare tactics
Theatre: Directed by Rashmi Sharma, The Fearless Boy and The Haunted Castle tells the story of a boy who has never been scared and so, he goes around seeking it.
Time 6 pm at Funkaar Dance Studio, Andheri West.
Log on to in.bookmyshow.com
Cost Rs 250