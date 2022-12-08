Breaking News
Injured man lies on road for 30 minutes after mishap, dies in hospital
Mumbai Crime: ‘Accused duo had plans to kill Jain’s wife too’
Mumbai: Thirty-six per cent of beds occupied by measles patients
Mumbai: 12’x12’ drain cover in Andheri fixed after four long days
Probe sought over Mumbai University’s renting vs owning gaffe
Mumbai Crime: Juhu man held for killing, packing and dumping mum’s body

Subcribe to Mid-day Gold with just Rs. 899 /Year

Home > Mumbai Guide News > Things To Do News > Article > Indulge in these fun activities this weekend in Mumbai

Indulge in these fun activities this weekend in Mumbai

Updated on: 08 December,2022 10:05 AM IST  |  Mumbai
Sammohinee Ghosh , Anuja Jain | sammohinee.ghosh@mid-day.com , theguide@mid-day.com

Top

If you're looking for activities to do this weekend, here's a line-up that is sure to keep you busy

Indulge in these fun activities this weekend in Mumbai

Image for representational purpose only. Photo courtesy: istock


Thursday


World of beverages
Event: For most of us, a cup of tea or coffee feels like a warm hug on a busy day. Explore new flavours and technology, and attend sessions on your favourite beverage at this fair.
At Bombay Exhibition Centre, NESCO, Goregaon. 
Log on to @worldteacoffeeexpo.com 
Free



Friday


Shop hop

Shop hop
Pop-up: This holiday season, give yourself a fun-filled shopping experience with an authentic selection of sarees, blouses, dresses, home décor and accessories by clothing platform Suta.  
Till Sunday time 11 am to 8 pm 
At The Vintage Garden, Bandra West. 
Log on to insider.in 
Free

Saturday

Cast in bronze 

Cast in bronze 
Exhibition: A solo show of artist Himmat Shah’s bronze and terracotta heads will nudge visitors to have uncanny conversations with the exhibits.  
Time 6.30 pm to 8.30 pm 
At Tao Art Gallery, Worli.

Little miss puppet

Little miss puppet
Kids: What does a little nip in the air bring along with it? The urge to sip on warm drinks, tune into soft rock and devour fistful of stories. In the spirit of the season, Mumbai-based Shreedevi Sunil — a professional storyteller and puppeteer — will present her Christmas-special performance, Puppets and Stories. Apart from stories, her act will also feature songs which instinctively spread the Nativity cheer. Sunil will narrate stories such as The Christmas 
Gift and The Gingerbread Man. Young attendees can also meet and greet Rudolph — the famed red-nosed reindeer, at this session.  
Age group Four and above 
Time 5 pm to 6 pm 
At Mcubed Library, ground floor, Princess Building, D’Monte Park Road, Bandra West. 
Log on to @talking.turtles.storytellers 
Cost Rs 450

Sunday

In God’s own country

In God’s own country
Eating out: Get a taste of Kerala at this Bandra outlet with pothichoru which contains soft and fluffy red rice, some fragrant kaachiya moru, thoran, mango curry pickle and papadum. 
Time 12.30 pm to 1.30 am 
At Nair on Fryer, Grace Residence, Junction of 30th Road, SV Road, Bandra West. 
Call 9324059522 
Cost Rs 190 

Wanderlust in the ghats

Wanderlust in the ghats
Trek: Sign up for this medium-grade Ratangad fort trek if you are keen to discover a hidden jewel in the Azoba mountain range. 
Time 12.15 am (meet trek leader) 
Meeting point Kasara Railway Station 
Log on to in.bookmyshow.com 
Cost Rs 1,299

Scare tactics

Scare tactics
Theatre: Directed by Rashmi Sharma, The Fearless Boy and The Haunted Castle tells the story of a boy who has never been scared and so, he goes around seeking it. 
Time 6 pm at Funkaar Dance Studio, Andheri West. 
Log on to in.bookmyshow.com 
Cost Rs 250

Register for FREE
to continue reading !

This is not a paywall.
However, your registration helps us understand your preferences better and enables us to provide insightful and credible journalism for all our readers.
things to do in mumbai mumbai guide offbeat news

This website uses cookie or similar technologies, to enhance your browsing experience and provide personalised recommendations. By continuing to use our website, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. OK