Updated on: 06 April,2023 08:26 AM IST  |  Mumbai
Sammohinee Ghosh , Devanshi Doshi | sammohinee.ghosh@mid-day.com , mailbag@mid-day.com

If you're looking for activities to do this weekend, here's a line-up that is sure to keep you busy

Looking for something fun? Indulge in these interesting activities this weekend

Representation pic


Thursday
Aim for the sky


Traverse the sky with India’s second longest zipline. This offering in Pune includes a mid-level trek of 35 minutes, a 750-metre-long zipline ride, and a shorter one of 180 m.
Time: 9 am to 4 pm
At: Malhar Machi Holiday Resort, Pune
Log on to: in.bookmyshow.com
Cost: Rs 1,699



Friday
Stomach a spread


Champaran meat, sattu paratha, ole ki chutney and Barley rainbow quinoa salad

Comorin, Gurugram’s multi-award winning restaurant, is hosting a pop-up at a Worli diner.Patrons can relish their hit dishes including haleem, Champaran mutton, green chilli prawns and podi idli. With a bar takeover in place, tipplers can try out interesting cocktails such as Comorin 75 and neer more, among others.     
Time: 7 pm and 9.15 pm for dinner
At: Jolie’s, Birla Centurion, Worli
Email: jolies.reservations-@adityabirlanewage.com (for non-members)

Saturday
Wrap it up

The exhibition will span three days. Pic courtesy/Facebook 

Prashanti Sarees, a Chennai-based clothing label, is coming to Vashi with indigenous drapes, fabrics and jewellery. The display will feature jewellery, sarees and dress material at discounted prices. Are followers of ethnic fashion listening?
Time: 10 am to 8 pm 
At: CIDCO Exhibition Centre, Sector 30A, Vashi, Navi Mumbai
Log on to: facebook.com or prashantisarees.com 
Call: 9962505459

Singing praises

Kumar Gandharva

Kalajayee, a concert, celebrates the birth centenary of Kumar Gandharva, who assimilated the best in art in his lifetime.   
Time: 5.30 pm 
At: Tata Theatre, NCPA, Nariman Point. 
Log on to: ncpamumbai.com

Sunday
Dance to his soulful tunes

The Heer Ranjha singer, Rito Riba is all set to perform live at a popular night club in Andheri. Tune in to tap those toes and forget your weekday blues.  
Time: 7 pm onwards
At: Dragonfly Experience, The Orb, Andheri East
Log on to: in.bookmyshow.com 
Cost: Rs 799 onwards

Paint your thoughts

End the week by raising a toast to art in this unique way. Join this canvas painting session on soul surfing and express your deepest emotions.
Time: 11 am At Doolally Taproom, Veera Desai Road, Andheri West.
Log on to: insider.in
Cost: Rs 1,300

