Looking for something fun? Indulge in these interesting activities this weekend

Thursday
Aim for the sky
Traverse the sky with India’s second longest zipline. This offering in Pune includes a mid-level trek of 35 minutes, a 750-metre-long zipline ride, and a shorter one of 180 m.
Time: 9 am to 4 pm
At: Malhar Machi Holiday Resort, Pune
Log on to: in.bookmyshow.com
Cost: Rs 1,699
Friday
Stomach a spread
Champaran meat, sattu paratha, ole ki chutney and Barley rainbow quinoa salad
Comorin, Gurugram’s multi-award winning restaurant, is hosting a pop-up at a Worli diner.Patrons can relish their hit dishes including haleem, Champaran mutton, green chilli prawns and podi idli. With a bar takeover in place, tipplers can try out interesting cocktails such as Comorin 75 and neer more, among others.
Time: 7 pm and 9.15 pm for dinner
At: Jolie’s, Birla Centurion, Worli
Email: jolies.reservations-@adityabirlanewage.com (for non-members)
Saturday
Wrap it up
The exhibition will span three days. Pic courtesy/Facebook
Prashanti Sarees, a Chennai-based clothing label, is coming to Vashi with indigenous drapes, fabrics and jewellery. The display will feature jewellery, sarees and dress material at discounted prices. Are followers of ethnic fashion listening?
Time: 10 am to 8 pm
At: CIDCO Exhibition Centre, Sector 30A, Vashi, Navi Mumbai
Log on to: facebook.com or prashantisarees.com
Call: 9962505459
Singing praises
Kumar Gandharva
Kalajayee, a concert, celebrates the birth centenary of Kumar Gandharva, who assimilated the best in art in his lifetime.
Time: 5.30 pm
At: Tata Theatre, NCPA, Nariman Point.
Log on to: ncpamumbai.com
Sunday
Dance to his soulful tunes
The Heer Ranjha singer, Rito Riba is all set to perform live at a popular night club in Andheri. Tune in to tap those toes and forget your weekday blues.
Time: 7 pm onwards
At: Dragonfly Experience, The Orb, Andheri East
Log on to: in.bookmyshow.com
Cost: Rs 799 onwards
Paint your thoughts
End the week by raising a toast to art in this unique way. Join this canvas painting session on soul surfing and express your deepest emotions.
Time: 11 am At Doolally Taproom, Veera Desai Road, Andheri West.
Log on to: insider.in
Cost: Rs 1,300