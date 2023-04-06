Looking for something fun? Indulge in these interesting activities this weekend

If you're looking for activities to do this weekend, here's a line-up that is sure to keep you busy

Representation pic

Thursday

Aim for the sky

Traverse the sky with India’s second longest zipline. This offering in Pune includes a mid-level trek of 35 minutes, a 750-metre-long zipline ride, and a shorter one of 180 m.

Time: 9 am to 4 pm

At: Malhar Machi Holiday Resort, Pune

Log on to: in.bookmyshow.com

Cost: Rs 1,699

Friday

Stomach a spread



Champaran meat, sattu paratha, ole ki chutney and Barley rainbow quinoa salad

Comorin, Gurugram’s multi-award winning restaurant, is hosting a pop-up at a Worli diner.Patrons can relish their hit dishes including haleem, Champaran mutton, green chilli prawns and podi idli. With a bar takeover in place, tipplers can try out interesting cocktails such as Comorin 75 and neer more, among others.

Time: 7 pm and 9.15 pm for dinner

At: Jolie’s, Birla Centurion, Worli

Email: jolies.reservations-@adityabirlanewage.com (for non-members)

Saturday

Wrap it up



The exhibition will span three days. Pic courtesy/Facebook

Prashanti Sarees, a Chennai-based clothing label, is coming to Vashi with indigenous drapes, fabrics and jewellery. The display will feature jewellery, sarees and dress material at discounted prices. Are followers of ethnic fashion listening?

Time: 10 am to 8 pm

At: CIDCO Exhibition Centre, Sector 30A, Vashi, Navi Mumbai

Log on to: facebook.com or prashantisarees.com

Call: 9962505459

Singing praises



Kumar Gandharva

Kalajayee, a concert, celebrates the birth centenary of Kumar Gandharva, who assimilated the best in art in his lifetime.

Time: 5.30 pm

At: Tata Theatre, NCPA, Nariman Point.

Log on to: ncpamumbai.com

Sunday

Dance to his soulful tunes

The Heer Ranjha singer, Rito Riba is all set to perform live at a popular night club in Andheri. Tune in to tap those toes and forget your weekday blues.

Time: 7 pm onwards

At: Dragonfly Experience, The Orb, Andheri East

Log on to: in.bookmyshow.com

Cost: Rs 799 onwards

Paint your thoughts

End the week by raising a toast to art in this unique way. Join this canvas painting session on soul surfing and express your deepest emotions.

Time: 11 am At Doolally Taproom, Veera Desai Road, Andheri West.

Log on to: insider.in

Cost: Rs 1,300