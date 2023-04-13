Mid-Day Mumbai Guide: Make the most of your weekend in Mumbai

If you're looking for activities to do this weekend, here's a line-up that is sure to keep you busy

Thursday

Desi haul

Exhibition: Declutter your wardrobe for new sarees as Gujarat’s Vijaybhai Patolawala arrives in the city. Choose your favourite drape from more than 3,000 varieties of bandhani and patola sarees.

Time 10 am to 9 pm

At Shop no 7, Happy Home Building, Ghatkopar East.

Log on to @vijaybhaipatolawala

Music rewound

Music: Detach from the modern gadget-obsessed world to tune into some soulful music. Thursday Vinyl Nights will play popular vinyl tracks such as Break on through and End of the night to soothe your mind.

Time 8.30 pm onwards

At Adagio, Maitri Kunj Cooperative Society, Chembur.

Log on to @adagio72

Cost Rs 300 for non-members

Friday

A sketch of Candies by Aalok Joshi with the café in the background. Pic courtesy/Instagram

Aroma in art

Workshop: Do you like a midnight session of painting over a hot cup of coffee? Merge the two, and you have a chance to paint the moment in a group. Candies, Bandra’s beloved café,

has come up with an art session that every coffee lover in the city must attend. All material required for painting will be provided at the venue. You can take home the framed artwork that you create.

Time 6.30 pm to 8 pm

At Candies, 5AA Pali Hill, Bandra West.

Log on to insider.in

Cost Rs 1,600

Love at speed

Romance: Try your luck at love at this speed dating event and interact with people over food. You will also get a free ticket to a comedy show.

Time 7 pm

At Dorangos, Pali Hill, Bandra West.

Log on to in.bookmyshow.com

Cost Rs 100

Saturday

Masoom Rajwani

A hearty laugh

Comedy: Listen to comics Masoom Rajwani, Rueben Kaduskar and Namrata Arora open up about their sex lives at a show aptly called Family Unfriendly.

Time 11 pm At Ministry of Games, AB Nair Road, Juhu.

Log on to insider.in

Cost Rs 149 onwards

Sunday

Prized possession

Books: Comics fans can count on a chance to meet illustrator Abhijeet Kini (right) at a Bandra bookshop (above). They can buy his books and get signed copies.

Time 1 pm to 5 pm

At The Comic Book Store, Linking Road, Bandra West.

Call 9920070516

Log on to allevents.in