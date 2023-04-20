Mid-Day Mumbai Guide: Here's how you can make the most of your weekend in Mumbai

If you're looking for activities to do this weekend, here's a line-up that is sure to keep you busy

Shield, damascened iron with silver-gold wire inlay, 19th century, India. Pic/Dr BDL Museum

Thursday

Shield of science

Learn about the history of shields at a Hindi session that refers to Dr BDL Museum’s armoury accrual.

Age Group: Grades five to seven

Time: 11 am to 12 pm

Log on to: @bdlmuseum

Friday

It’s hilarious

What better way to set your mood right after a long, tiring week than with a comedy show? This light-hearted evening featuring comic Prashasti Singh — who is known for her anecdotal comedy — promises a full dose of fun and laughter.

Time: 8 pm onwards

At: That Comedy Club, third Floor, Madhu Milan Building, Bandra West

Log on to: in.bookmy-show.com

Cost: Rs 500

Saturday

A well-told story

Did you know that there are trees that can be useful even when dead? Earth Tales will witness storyteller Usha Venkatraman, and author and naturalist Katie Bagli (right) tell stories, recite poems and sing songs, revealing the magic of trees.

Time: 11 am to 12 pm

At: Kitab Khana, Mahatma Gandhi Road, Fort.

Log on to: @kitabkhanabooks

Cost: Rs 200

One happy family

Gear up for Eid by shopping and being part of the community at this three-day flea that’s being presented by The Vintage Garden and The Urban Nisa.

Time: 1 pm to 10 pm

At: The Vintage Garden, Gurunanak Road, Bandra West.

Log on to: @theurbannisa

Sunday

Season’s choicest

Invoke summers with watermelon and cucumber solkadhi gazpacho and oven-roasted parmesan crusted chicken leg in mango jalapeño sauce (above), among other dishes.

Time: 11.30 am to 1.30 am

At: Woodside Inn (Bandra, Andheri and Colaba).

Cost: Dishes start at Rs 395

Birds of paradise



Purple-rumped sunbird; (right) greater coucal. Pics Courtesy/Maharashtra nature park, PRASHANT GOKARANKAR

Meet coucals, sunbirds, koels and ibises at this birding session in the city. It also includes journaling and photography.

Age group: Nine to 17 years time 8.30 am to 10 am

At: Maharashtra Nature Park, Dharavi

Call: 9867576004 to register

Cost: Rs 500