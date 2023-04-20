Breaking News
Mumbai: Major power crisis averted!
Mumbai: Taps run dry in posh Ghatkopar society
Mumbai: Railways shows city how to preserve history
Mumbai: Gokhale bridge lane won’t be ready before monsoon
Is Covid-19 on the decline in Mumbai?
shot-button

Get Your Mid-Day Gold Yearly Subscription now at Rs 899 Rs 499!

Home > Mumbai Guide News > Things To Do News > Article > Mid Day Mumbai Guide Heres how you can make the most of your weekend in Mumbai

Mid-Day Mumbai Guide: Here's how you can make the most of your weekend in Mumbai

Updated on: 20 April,2023 08:53 AM IST  |  Mumbai
Sammohinee Ghosh , Devanshi Doshi | sammohinee.ghosh@mid-day.com , mailbag@mid-day.com

Top

If you're looking for activities to do this weekend, here's a line-up that is sure to keep you busy

Mid-Day Mumbai Guide: Here's how you can make the most of your weekend in Mumbai

Shield, damascened iron with silver-gold wire inlay, 19th century, India. Pic/Dr BDL Museum

Listen to this article
Mid-Day Mumbai Guide: Here's how you can make the most of your weekend in Mumbai
x
00:00

Thursday
Shield of science


Learn about the history of shields at a Hindi session that refers to Dr BDL Museum’s armoury accrual.  
Age Group: Grades five to seven 
Time: 11 am to 12 pm 
Log on to: @bdlmuseum



Friday
It’s hilarious


What better way to set your mood right after a long, tiring week than with a comedy show? This light-hearted evening featuring comic Prashasti Singh — who is known for her anecdotal comedy — promises a full dose of fun and laughter.     
Time: 8 pm onwards 
At: That Comedy Club, third Floor, Madhu Milan Building, Bandra West
Log on to: in.bookmy-show.com 
Cost: Rs 500

Saturday
A well-told story

Did you know that there are trees that can be useful even when dead? Earth Tales will witness storyteller Usha Venkatraman, and author and naturalist Katie Bagli (right) tell stories, recite poems and sing songs, revealing the magic of trees.
Time: 11 am to 12 pm
At: Kitab Khana, Mahatma Gandhi Road, Fort. 
Log on to: @kitabkhanabooks 
Cost: Rs 200

One happy family

Gear up for Eid by shopping and being part of the community at this three-day flea that’s being presented by The Vintage Garden and The Urban Nisa.   
Time: 1 pm to 10 pm 
At: The Vintage Garden, Gurunanak Road, Bandra West. 
Log on to: @theurbannisa

Sunday
Season’s choicest

Invoke summers with watermelon and cucumber solkadhi gazpacho and oven-roasted parmesan crusted chicken leg in mango jalapeño sauce (above), among other dishes.  
Time: 11.30 am to 1.30 am
At: Woodside Inn (Bandra, Andheri and Colaba). 
Cost: Dishes start at Rs 395

Birds of paradise

Purple-rumped sunbird; (right) greater coucal. Pics Courtesy/Maharashtra nature park, PRASHANT GOKARANKAR
Purple-rumped sunbird; (right) greater coucal. Pics Courtesy/Maharashtra nature park, PRASHANT GOKARANKAR

Meet coucals, sunbirds, koels and ibises at this birding session in the city. It also includes journaling and photography.
Age group: Nine to 17 years time 8.30 am to 10 am 
At: Maharashtra Nature Park, Dharavi
Call: 9867576004 to register
Cost: Rs 500

life and style mumbai mumbai guide things to do in mumbai guide mumbai

Register for FREE
to continue reading !

This is not a paywall.
However, your registration helps us understand your preferences better and enables us to provide insightful and credible journalism for all our readers.

This website uses cookie or similar technologies, to enhance your browsing experience and provide personalised recommendations. By continuing to use our website, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. OK