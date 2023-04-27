Breaking News
shot-button

Mid-Day Mumbai Guide: Make the most of your weekend in Mumbai

Updated on: 27 April,2023 08:54 AM IST  |  Mumbai
Tanishka D’Lyma , Devanshi Doshi | mailbag@mid-day.com , mailbag@mid-day.com

If you're looking for activities to do this weekend, here's a line-up that is sure to keep you busy

A still from one of the films

Thursday


Climate matters
Attend:  Decode the impact of climate change at Mumbai’s first Urban Climate Film Festival hosted by Alliance Française de Bombay and The National Institute of Urban Affairs.
TILL April 29; 10:30 am onwards 
AT Alliance Française de Bombay, 40 New Marine Lines. 
LOG ON TO niua.in/citiis/urban-climate-film-festival
FREE



Friday


Colours that speak

Colours that speak
Art: Spend the day immersing yourself in the works of artist Srushti Rao at her solo exhibition titled Visual Chronologies and Discursive Binaries. Explore a deeper meaning of belonging, emotional intelligence and relationships through Rao’s acrylic works.
TILL May 1; 11 am to 7 pm  
AT Nehru Art Gallery, Worli.
FREE

Saturday

Sounds of honeyPic courtesy/@zianb.music

Sounds of honey
Music: This year for International Jazz Day on April 30, Herbie Hancock will host an all-star global concert with UNESCO across 13 cities. Closer to home, The Revolver Club’s The Bandra Jazz Festival kickstart their own celebrations early with two days of jazz on vinyl and live music with ZianB Ensemble (in pic) and The Mayfly Quintet. So, if jazz is your jam, you should definitely head here.
TILL April 30; 10 am to 10 pm 
AT Veranda, Pali Hill, Bandra West. 
LOG ON TO insider.in
FREE

A bigger circle

A bigger circle
Sign up: Head to The Bee Buzz and find your new crew with ice-breaker games, food, drinks and a host to warm up the crowd.
TIME 6 pm to 8.30 pm  
AT The Bombay Cartel, Juhu 
LOG ON TO beesocial.india 
CALL 8976579957 
COST Rs 750

Sunday

Fun with melody

Fun with melody
Learn: Singer and songwriter Jay Sharma is hosting a workshop for music enthusiasts who have often considered releasing their own songs but hit a block when it comes to lyrics or composing. It is for beginners and seasoned songwriters alike.
TIME 7 pm to 10 pm  A
T Mango Art House, Thane West. 
LOG ON TO @jayparmarmusic 
CALL 8097243980 
COST Rs 1,699

Time for tea

Time for tea
Workshop: Join this one-day workshop by Kalpana’s Kitchen to learn 10 varieties of tea cakes like piña colada, mava, and wheat jaggery cake to go with your chai. The workshop is held for adults and kids aged 12
years onwards.
TIME 1 pm to 6 pm 
AT Kalpana’s Kitchen, opposite Oberoi Mall, Goregaon East. 
CALL 9221251200 
COST RS 1,700

Pic courtesy/ natureexplorers.inPic courtesy/ natureexplorers.in

All eyes on pink
Outdoors: Don’t miss this guided tour and boat ride to watch and photograph flamingos at the Thane Creek Flamingo Sanctuary.
TIME 7 am onwards  
AT Thane Creek Flamingo Sanctuary, Navi Mumbai.
LOG ON TO natureexplorers.in/flamingo-boating-safari/ 
CALL 8692055777 
COST Rs1,199

