Mid-Day Mumbai Guide: Make the most of your weekend in Mumbai

A still from one of the films

Thursday

Climate matters

Attend: Decode the impact of climate change at Mumbai’s first Urban Climate Film Festival hosted by Alliance Française de Bombay and The National Institute of Urban Affairs.

TILL April 29; 10:30 am onwards

AT Alliance Française de Bombay, 40 New Marine Lines.

LOG ON TO niua.in/citiis/urban-climate-film-festival

FREE

Friday

Colours that speak

Art: Spend the day immersing yourself in the works of artist Srushti Rao at her solo exhibition titled Visual Chronologies and Discursive Binaries. Explore a deeper meaning of belonging, emotional intelligence and relationships through Rao’s acrylic works.

TILL May 1; 11 am to 7 pm

AT Nehru Art Gallery, Worli.

FREE

Saturday

Pic courtesy/@zianb.music

Sounds of honey

Music: This year for International Jazz Day on April 30, Herbie Hancock will host an all-star global concert with UNESCO across 13 cities. Closer to home, The Revolver Club’s The Bandra Jazz Festival kickstart their own celebrations early with two days of jazz on vinyl and live music with ZianB Ensemble (in pic) and The Mayfly Quintet. So, if jazz is your jam, you should definitely head here.

TILL April 30; 10 am to 10 pm

AT Veranda, Pali Hill, Bandra West.

LOG ON TO insider.in

FREE

A bigger circle

Sign up: Head to The Bee Buzz and find your new crew with ice-breaker games, food, drinks and a host to warm up the crowd.

TIME 6 pm to 8.30 pm

AT The Bombay Cartel, Juhu

LOG ON TO beesocial.india

CALL 8976579957

COST Rs 750

Sunday

Fun with melody

Learn: Singer and songwriter Jay Sharma is hosting a workshop for music enthusiasts who have often considered releasing their own songs but hit a block when it comes to lyrics or composing. It is for beginners and seasoned songwriters alike.

TIME 7 pm to 10 pm A

T Mango Art House, Thane West.

LOG ON TO @jayparmarmusic

CALL 8097243980

COST Rs 1,699

Time for tea

Workshop: Join this one-day workshop by Kalpana’s Kitchen to learn 10 varieties of tea cakes like piña colada, mava, and wheat jaggery cake to go with your chai. The workshop is held for adults and kids aged 12

years onwards.

TIME 1 pm to 6 pm

AT Kalpana’s Kitchen, opposite Oberoi Mall, Goregaon East.

CALL 9221251200

COST RS 1,700

Pic courtesy/ natureexplorers.in

All eyes on pink

Outdoors: Don’t miss this guided tour and boat ride to watch and photograph flamingos at the Thane Creek Flamingo Sanctuary.

TIME 7 am onwards

AT Thane Creek Flamingo Sanctuary, Navi Mumbai.

LOG ON TO natureexplorers.in/flamingo-boating-safari/

CALL 8692055777

COST Rs1,199