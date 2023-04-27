Mid-Day Mumbai Guide: Make the most of your weekend in Mumbai

If you're looking for activities to do this weekend, here's a line-up that is sure to keep you busy
Thursday
Climate matters
Attend: Decode the impact of climate change at Mumbai’s first Urban Climate Film Festival hosted by Alliance Française de Bombay and The National Institute of Urban Affairs.
TILL April 29; 10:30 am onwards
AT Alliance Française de Bombay, 40 New Marine Lines.
LOG ON TO niua.in/citiis/urban-climate-film-festival
FREE
Friday
Colours that speak
Art: Spend the day immersing yourself in the works of artist Srushti Rao at her solo exhibition titled Visual Chronologies and Discursive Binaries. Explore a deeper meaning of belonging, emotional intelligence and relationships through Rao’s acrylic works.
TILL May 1; 11 am to 7 pm
AT Nehru Art Gallery, Worli.
FREE
Saturday
Pic courtesy/@zianb.music
Sounds of honey
Music: This year for International Jazz Day on April 30, Herbie Hancock will host an all-star global concert with UNESCO across 13 cities. Closer to home, The Revolver Club’s The Bandra Jazz Festival kickstart their own celebrations early with two days of jazz on vinyl and live music with ZianB Ensemble (in pic) and The Mayfly Quintet. So, if jazz is your jam, you should definitely head here.
TILL April 30; 10 am to 10 pm
AT Veranda, Pali Hill, Bandra West.
LOG ON TO insider.in
FREE
A bigger circle
Sign up: Head to The Bee Buzz and find your new crew with ice-breaker games, food, drinks and a host to warm up the crowd.
TIME 6 pm to 8.30 pm
AT The Bombay Cartel, Juhu
LOG ON TO beesocial.india
CALL 8976579957
COST Rs 750
Sunday
Fun with melody
Learn: Singer and songwriter Jay Sharma is hosting a workshop for music enthusiasts who have often considered releasing their own songs but hit a block when it comes to lyrics or composing. It is for beginners and seasoned songwriters alike.
TIME 7 pm to 10 pm A
T Mango Art House, Thane West.
LOG ON TO @jayparmarmusic
CALL 8097243980
COST Rs 1,699
Time for tea
Workshop: Join this one-day workshop by Kalpana’s Kitchen to learn 10 varieties of tea cakes like piña colada, mava, and wheat jaggery cake to go with your chai. The workshop is held for adults and kids aged 12
years onwards.
TIME 1 pm to 6 pm
AT Kalpana’s Kitchen, opposite Oberoi Mall, Goregaon East.
CALL 9221251200
COST RS 1,700
Pic courtesy/ natureexplorers.in
All eyes on pink
Outdoors: Don’t miss this guided tour and boat ride to watch and photograph flamingos at the Thane Creek Flamingo Sanctuary.
TIME 7 am onwards
AT Thane Creek Flamingo Sanctuary, Navi Mumbai.
LOG ON TO natureexplorers.in/flamingo-boating-safari/
CALL 8692055777
COST Rs1,199