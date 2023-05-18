Breaking News
From food to music, here are some fun things you can do in Mumbai from Thursday to Sunday

Updated on: 18 May,2023 08:56 AM IST  |  Mumbai
Aditi Chavan , Devanshi Doshi

If you're looking for activities to do this weekend, here's a line-up that is sure to keep you busy

From food to music, here are some fun things you can do in Mumbai from Thursday to Sunday

A still from the film

Listen to this article
From food to music, here are some fun things you can do in Mumbai from Thursday to Sunday
Thursday
Love and politics


Janani’s Juliet is a Tamil documentary film which introspects the implications of caste, class and gender on love and politics, complemented poetry. The screening will be followed by a discussion with the film’s director Pankaj Rishi Kumar.
Time 6.30 pm 
At Little Theatre, NCPA, Nariman Point. 
Log on to ncpamumbai.com



Friday
Think out loud


A performer at an earlier event
A performer at an earlier event

Enthusiasts can perform poetry, sing a song, do a comedy sequence, narrate a story, or be present and be entertained at an open mic event at this suburban venue.
Time 7.30 pm onwards  
At Adagio, Rukhsana Manor, Ranwar, Bandra West. 
Log on to in.bookmyshow.com
Cost Rs 249

Saturday
Rock on

The band performs at a previous event. Pic courtesy/Instagram
The band performs at a previous event. Pic courtesy/Instagram

One of the pioneers of the now-growing Indie rock genre of music, the two-decade old Indian Ocean is known for their fusion of classical Indian music with rock, jazz and several other genres. The Delhi-based band will be in Mumbai for their Tu Hai Music Tour. Brace yourselves for a night that will sweep you away as you tap to their melodious beats and soothing notes.
Time 7.30 pm onwards 
At Dublin Square, Phoenix Marketcity, Kurla
Log on to in.bookmyshow.com 
Cost Rs 799

Tent-side tales

If you don’t have plans for the weekend and need a break, sign up for Palghar Beach Camping by Treks and Trails for a much-needed respite from Mumbai’s heat.
Till May 21
At Camp Sandrush, Shirgaon, Palghar Beach
Log on to insider.in
Cost Rs 1,499 onwards (excluding travel)

Sunday
A fruity treat

Tuck into these delicious dishes that celebrate the king of fruits — mango. Sample from a quirky menu that includes fish with mango and curry leaves sauce and dessert mango pancake with whipped salted caramel.
On All days; 9 am to 12.30 pm
At Salt Water Cafe, Chapel Road, Bandra West. 
Log on to @saltwatercafe 
Call 086575 31985

Sustainable weekend

Here’s a cool way to make your Sundays productive. Cocoon Fine Rugs is holding an art workshop to create DIY projects from waste carpet material. The event will be followed by a candle holder-making activity as well as a group activity, where participants will create a 10-feet ocean-themed installation to spread awareness about oceans.
Time 11 am to 1 pm
At KA - Block Basement, Shiv Sagar Estate, Dr AB Road, Worli
Call 8928998703

