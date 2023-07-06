Music and comedy: Indulge in these unique experiences in Mumbai this weekend

If you're looking for activities to do this weekend, here's a line-up that is sure to keep you busy
File photo
Thursday
Come, paint a ‘little’
Art: On a really tiny canvas, splash colours and create your own masterpiece, miniature-sized. You can try your artsy skills to make something that can also be used as home décor.
Time 11.40 am
At Shobha’s Art Studio, Smt Shobha Bhaskar Joshi Marg, General Arunkumar Vaidya Nagar, Bandra West.
Log on to in.bookmyshow.com
Cost Rs 1,000
Comfortable in song
Music: Tune in to the vinyl magic of Pink Floyd in an intimate session with hardcore rock fans.
Time 8.30 pm At Adagio, Bandra Lite, Anselm villa, Chapel Road, Bandra West.
Log on to @adagio.72
Entry RSVP
Friday
The American dream
Education: Sign up for a joint session hosted by students to learn about the right way to pave your road to a university education in the USA.
Time 2.30 pm to 4 pm
At Dosti House, US Consulate General Mumbai, Bandra Kurla Complex, Bandra East.
Email USEducationQueries@state.gov
Saturday
Pic Courtesy/Instagram
Kicking up a storm
Sports: Are you a woman who loves football? Join Sisters In Sweat, a community for women and by women to learn the basics of this sport.
Time 6.30 am
At Wings Sports Center, Reclamation, Bandra West.
Log on to sistersinsweat.in
Cost Rs 700
Alex at a previous performance
Laugh in languages
Comedy: Watch Alexander Babu take the stage with ‘Alexperience’, a show about the music, memories and struggles of a Tamil overseas.
Time 5 pm onwards
At St Andrew’s College of Arts and Commerce, St Dominic Road, Bandra West.
Log on to insider.in
Cost Rs 885 onwards
Sunday
Nika at a previous performance. Pic Courtesy/Instagram
Learn to clown around
Performance: Join your children as they rediscover the joy of clowning, telling stories and goofing around with Spanish performer Nika.
Time 11.30 am
At Harkat Studios, JP Road, Aram Nagar Part 2, Versova, Andheri West.
Log on to @harkat.studios
Cost Rs 300
A photograph from the exhibition. Pic/Sameer Markande
Celebrate the rains
Exhibition: Nothing defines Mumbai like its rains. From the adorable to the fierce, take in the sights of this city’s iconic rains in its many hues through the lens of 36 well-known city photographers. Make a trip to discover the joy and passion the rains bring.
Till July 23
Time 12 pm to 8 pm
At Piramal Art Gallery, NCPA, Nariman Point.
Free