Music and comedy: Indulge in these unique experiences in Mumbai this weekend

Thursday

Come, paint a ‘little’

Art: On a really tiny canvas, splash colours and create your own masterpiece, miniature-sized. You can try your artsy skills to make something that can also be used as home décor.

Time 11.40 am

At Shobha’s Art Studio, Smt Shobha Bhaskar Joshi Marg, General Arunkumar Vaidya Nagar, Bandra West.

Log on to in.bookmyshow.com

Cost Rs 1,000

Comfortable in song

Music: Tune in to the vinyl magic of Pink Floyd in an intimate session with hardcore rock fans.

Time 8.30 pm At Adagio, Bandra Lite, Anselm villa, Chapel Road, Bandra West.

Log on to @adagio.72

Entry RSVP

Friday

The American dream

Education: Sign up for a joint session hosted by students to learn about the right way to pave your road to a university education in the USA.

Time 2.30 pm to 4 pm

At Dosti House, US Consulate General Mumbai, Bandra Kurla Complex, Bandra East.

Email USEducationQueries@state.gov

Saturday

Pic Courtesy/Instagram

Kicking up a storm

Sports: Are you a woman who loves football? Join Sisters In Sweat, a community for women and by women to learn the basics of this sport.

Time 6.30 am

At Wings Sports Center, Reclamation, Bandra West.

Log on to sistersinsweat.in

Cost Rs 700

Alex at a previous performance

Laugh in languages

Comedy: Watch Alexander Babu take the stage with ‘Alexperience’, a show about the music, memories and struggles of a Tamil overseas.

Time 5 pm onwards

At St Andrew’s College of Arts and Commerce, St Dominic Road, Bandra West.

Log on to insider.in

Cost Rs 885 onwards

Sunday

Nika at a previous performance. Pic Courtesy/Instagram

Learn to clown around

Performance: Join your children as they rediscover the joy of clowning, telling stories and goofing around with Spanish performer Nika.

Time 11.30 am

At Harkat Studios, JP Road, Aram Nagar Part 2, Versova, Andheri West.

Log on to @harkat.studios

Cost Rs 300

A photograph from the exhibition. Pic/Sameer Markande

Celebrate the rains

Exhibition: Nothing defines Mumbai like its rains. From the adorable to the fierce, take in the sights of this city’s iconic rains in its many hues through the lens of 36 well-known city photographers. Make a trip to discover the joy and passion the rains bring.

Till July 23

Time 12 pm to 8 pm

At Piramal Art Gallery, NCPA, Nariman Point.

Free