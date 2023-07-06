Breaking News
shot-button

Music and comedy: Indulge in these unique experiences in Mumbai this weekend

Updated on: 06 July,2023 08:37 AM IST  |  Mumbai
Shriram Iyengar , Pooja Patel | shriram.iyengar@mid-day.com , pooja.patel@mid-day.com

If you're looking for activities to do this weekend, here's a line-up that is sure to keep you busy

File photo

Listen to this article
Thursday


Come, paint a ‘little’
Art: On a really tiny canvas, splash colours and create your own masterpiece, miniature-sized. You can try your artsy skills to make something that can also be used as home décor. 
Time 11.40 am 
At Shobha’s Art Studio, Smt Shobha Bhaskar Joshi Marg, General Arunkumar Vaidya Nagar, Bandra West.
Log on to in.bookmyshow.com 
Cost Rs 1,000


Comfortable in song


Comfortable in song
Music: Tune in to the vinyl magic of Pink Floyd in an intimate session with hardcore rock fans. 
Time 8.30 pm At Adagio, Bandra Lite, Anselm villa, Chapel Road, Bandra West. 
Log on to @adagio.72 
Entry RSVP

Friday

The American dream

The American dream
Education: Sign up for a joint session hosted by students to learn about the right way to pave your road to a university education in the USA. 
Time 2.30 pm to 4 pm 
At Dosti House, US Consulate General Mumbai, Bandra Kurla Complex, Bandra East. 
Email USEducationQueries@state.gov

Saturday

Pic Courtesy/InstagramPic Courtesy/Instagram

Kicking up a storm
Sports: Are you a woman who loves football? Join Sisters In Sweat, a community for women and by women to learn the basics of this sport.
Time 6.30 am 
At Wings Sports Center, Reclamation, Bandra West. 
Log on to sistersinsweat.in 
Cost Rs 700

Alex at a previous performanceAlex at a previous performance

Laugh in languages 
Comedy: Watch Alexander Babu take the stage with ‘Alexperience’, a show about the music, memories and struggles of a Tamil overseas. 
Time 5 pm onwards 
At St Andrew’s College of Arts and Commerce, St Dominic Road, Bandra West. 
Log on to insider.in 
Cost Rs 885 onwards

Sunday

Nika at a previous performance. Pic Courtesy/InstagramNika at a previous performance. Pic Courtesy/Instagram

Learn to clown around
Performance: Join your children as they rediscover the joy of clowning, telling stories and goofing around with Spanish performer Nika.    
Time 11.30 am  
At Harkat Studios, JP Road, Aram Nagar Part 2, Versova, Andheri West. 
Log on to @harkat.studios 
Cost Rs 300

A photograph from the exhibition. Pic/Sameer markandeA photograph from the exhibition. Pic/Sameer Markande

Celebrate the rains
Exhibition: Nothing defines Mumbai like its rains. From the adorable to the fierce, take in the sights of this city’s iconic rains in its many hues through the lens of 36 well-known city photographers. Make a trip to discover the joy and passion the rains bring.    
Till July 23 
Time 12 pm to 8 pm 
At Piramal Art Gallery, NCPA, Nariman Point. 
Free

things to do in mumbai mumbai guide Lifestyle news Music culture news Arts and culture sports

