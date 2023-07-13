If you're looking for activities to do this weekend, here's a line-up that is sure to keep you busy

Arctic Monkeys. Pic Courtesy/Wikimedia Commons

Listen to this article Looking to have fun? Indulge in these activities in Mumbai this weekend x 00:00

Thursday

Groove tonight

Arctic Monkeys fans in Mumbai, here’s a treat for you. Run For Cover will play a tribute concert, covering key tracks from the discography of this popular rock band.

Time 9 pm onwards

At 331, Veranda, Pali Hill, Bandra

Log on to @runforcovergigs

Cost Rs 650 onwards

ADVERTISEMENT

Feast up with Seoul

Savour a hearty meal at this Asian pop-up with chef Lim Jongjin who comes to Mumbai all the way from Seoul’s Le Meridien and Moxy Seoul Myeongdong.

Till July 23 time Monday to Sunday, 7 pm to 1 am; Saturday to Sunday, 12.30 pm to 3.30 pm

At Dashanzi, JW Marriott Mumbai, Juhu

Cost Rs 3,000 for two (a la carte menu)

Friday

On a Marathi tune

Immerse yourself into the rhythms and tales of Marathi songs, poems, and stories with hosts Sankarshan Karhade and Spruha Joshi (above).

Time 8 pm onwards

At Shree Shivaji Mandir, NC Kelkar Road, Dadar West

Log on to in.bookmyshow.com

Cost Rs 300 onwards

Saturday

Enter a curio cabinet



Candelabra, buffalo horn, early 20th century, Ratnagiri. Pic Courtesy/Dr Bhau Daji Lad Museum

If you are on the search for curious and interesting objects, head to Dr Bhau Daji Lad Museum for their workshop titled A matchbox zine of Curious Objects. Here, you can peer into several museum objects and tell their stories through a miniature matchbox zine. Isn’t that fun?

Time 11 am to 12:30 pm

At Education Centre, Museum Plaza, Dr Bhau Daji Lad Museum, Byculla East.

Set the date

Rain, art, food and good company make for a perfect weekend. Drop by this art workshop to learn how to create a pop art piece with expert guidance. Titled Mumbai ki baarish + Art therapy = Best weekend date, the workshop urges you to get someone along and enjoy a relaxed and artsy weekend.

Time 3 pm to 5 pm

At Drifters Cafe and Bar, Linking Road, Bandra

Cost Rs 1,200

Call 9820881252

Sunday

Laugh with More



Pranit More. PIC COURTESY/Instagram

Want to catch some relatable laughs? Head to Pranit More’s solo stand-up comedy show called Marathi Mulga.

Time 8 pm

At Habitat, 1st Floor, OYO townhouse, Road No 3, Khar West

Log on to bit.ly/thehabitatbms

Cost Rs 399 onwards

Swap, don’t shop

The Swap Party by Bombay Closet Cleanse is back for another edition. Bring a minimum of 10 items and a limit of 100 items including clothes, books and accessories to exchange for new treasure finds.

Time 10.30 am to 4 pm (three batches)

At Bombay Closet Cleanse, Shop 3 and 4, New Neelam Apartments, Versova, Andheri West

Log on to linktr.ee/bombayclosetcleanse

Cost Rs 99 onwards

Sing along



PIC COURTESY/Instagram

Bengaluru’s 24-year-old musician Huyana will be in Mumbai to showcase her original music from her debut EP Anxious Attachment. Get ready

to groove!

Time 7.30 pm onwards

At Harkat Studios, Aram Nagar Part 2, Versova, Andheri West

Log on to insider.in

Cost Rs 399 onwards