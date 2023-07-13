Breaking News
Looking to have fun? Indulge in these activities in Mumbai this weekend

Updated on: 13 July,2023 09:08 AM IST  |  Mumbai
Tanishka D’Lyma | mailbag@mid-day.com

If you're looking for activities to do this weekend, here's a line-up that is sure to keep you busy

Looking to have fun? Indulge in these activities in Mumbai this weekend

Arctic Monkeys. Pic Courtesy/Wikimedia Commons

Listen to this article
Looking to have fun? Indulge in these activities in Mumbai this weekend
Thursday
Groove tonight


Arctic Monkeys fans in Mumbai, here’s a treat for you. Run For Cover will play a tribute concert, covering key tracks from the discography of this popular  rock band. 
Time 9 pm onwards
At 331, Veranda, Pali Hill, Bandra
Log on to @runforcovergigs
Cost Rs 650 onwards


Feast up with Seoul


Savour a hearty meal at this Asian pop-up with chef Lim Jongjin who comes to Mumbai all the way from Seoul’s Le Meridien and Moxy Seoul Myeongdong.
Till July 23 time Monday to Sunday, 7 pm to 1 am; Saturday to Sunday, 12.30 pm to 3.30 pm
At Dashanzi, JW Marriott Mumbai, Juhu
Cost Rs 3,000 for two (a la carte menu)

Friday
On a Marathi tune

Immerse yourself into the rhythms and tales of Marathi songs, poems, and stories with hosts Sankarshan Karhade and Spruha Joshi (above).
Time 8 pm onwards
At Shree Shivaji Mandir, NC Kelkar Road, Dadar West
Log on to in.bookmyshow.com 
Cost Rs 300 onwards

Saturday
Enter a curio cabinet

Candelabra, buffalo horn, early 20th century, Ratnagiri. Pic Courtesy/Dr Bhau Daji Lad Museum
Candelabra, buffalo horn, early 20th century, Ratnagiri. Pic Courtesy/Dr Bhau Daji Lad Museum

If you are on the search for curious and interesting objects, head to Dr Bhau Daji Lad Museum for their workshop titled A matchbox zine of Curious Objects. Here, you can peer into several museum objects and tell their stories through a miniature matchbox zine. Isn’t that fun? 
Time 11 am to 12:30 pm
At Education Centre, Museum Plaza, Dr Bhau Daji Lad Museum, Byculla East.

Set the date

Rain, art, food and good company make for a perfect weekend. Drop by this art workshop to learn how to create a pop art piece with expert guidance. Titled Mumbai ki baarish + Art therapy = Best weekend date, the workshop urges you to get someone along and enjoy a relaxed and artsy weekend.
Time 3 pm to 5 pm
At Drifters Cafe and Bar, Linking Road, Bandra
Cost Rs 1,200 
Call 9820881252

Sunday
Laugh with More

Pranit More. PIC COURTESY/Instagram
Pranit More. PIC COURTESY/Instagram

Want to catch some relatable laughs? Head to Pranit More’s solo stand-up comedy show called Marathi Mulga. 
Time 8 pm
At Habitat, 1st Floor, OYO townhouse, Road No 3, Khar West
Log on to bit.ly/thehabitatbms
Cost Rs 399 onwards

Swap, don’t shop

The Swap Party by Bombay Closet Cleanse is back for another edition. Bring a minimum of 10 items and a limit of 100 items including clothes, books and accessories to exchange for new treasure finds.
Time 10.30 am to 4 pm (three batches)
At Bombay Closet Cleanse, Shop 3 and 4, New Neelam Apartments, Versova, Andheri West
Log on to linktr.ee/bombayclosetcleanse
Cost Rs 99 onwards

Sing along

PIC COURTESY/Instagram
PIC COURTESY/Instagram

Bengaluru’s 24-year-old musician Huyana will be in Mumbai to showcase her original music from her debut EP Anxious Attachment. Get ready 
to groove!
Time 7.30 pm onwards
At Harkat Studios, Aram Nagar Part 2, Versova, Andheri West
Log on to insider.in
Cost Rs 399 onwards

