Mid-Day Mumbai Guide: Make the most of Thursday To Sunday

If you're looking for activities to do this weekend, here's a line-up that is sure to keep you busy

Thursday

Speak your mind

Performance: End your weekend on a creative note with a chance to step onto the stage or hear new poets speak your language.

Time 7 pm onwards

At Rasa-The Stage, Bangur Nagar, Goregaon West.

Log on to insider.in

Cost Rs 199 onwards

Strike a chord

Music: Learn the basics of playing a guitar from instructor Hardik Dave, who will teach you how to combine guitar-playing with singing. He will also discuss the challenges faced while coordinating the two.

Time 8 pm onwards

At Dorangos Cafe, Pali Hill, Bandra West.

Call 9920275894

Cost Rs 499 onwards

Friday

For the legend

Event: Author and music scholar, Yatindra Mishra, will present a tribute to Lata Mangeshkar, using some of the veteran singer’s audio excerpts of renditions

and photographs.

Time 6.30 pm

At Experimental Theatre, NCPA, Nariman Point.

Log on to @ncpamumbai

Cost Rs 200 onwards

Saturday

Meet the earthworm in Bandra

Kids: Join this nature club’s earthworm party, where science meets the outdoors. Watch on as your kids learn to experiment, explore and experience nature first-hand by uncovering how earthworms play a role in shaping our environment.

Time 4.30 pm onwards

Meeting point Carter Road, Bandra West.

Call 9820613334

Cost Rs 1,200

It’s raining food

New menu: Try a menu that clubs indigenous produce and innovation with delicious dishes like dal dhokli, lamb chop carrah kebab, and more.

Time 11 am to 1 am

At The Bombay Canteen, Kamala Mills, Lower Parel.

Call 8880802424

Cost Rs 2,400 (approximate cost for two)

Sunday

The Khan effect

Comedy: After his successful special Tathastu, Zakir Khan, the comedian, actor and poet, is back on the road with a new show titled Zakir Khan Live. Known for his ability to fuse comedy and poetry to bring out a few laughs and also stir emotions in the audience, he will deliver a power-packed show in the city. Laugh along as he cracks his signature jokes with his unique

desi-style style comedy; and as he taps into the sentiments that are common in most Indian households.

Time 6 pm onwards

At Famous Studios, 23, Dr E Moses Road, Gandhi Nagar, Worli, Mahalaxmi.

Log on to in.bookmyshow.com

Cost Rs 1,299

Go artsy

Workshop: Here’s a chance to try an interesting artistic medium. Learn about the basics of handmade relief block printmaking at this class that will introduce you to relief printmaking with a linocut block.

Time 12.30 pm

At Room 202, Krishna Heritage Building, Charai, Thane West.

Log onto @kuchbhistudio

Cost Rs 2,457