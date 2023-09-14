Breaking News
Mid-Day Mumbai Guide: Make the most of Thursday To Sunday

Updated on: 14 September,2023 07:19 AM IST  |  Mumbai
Pooja Patel | pooja.patel@mid-day.com

If you're looking for activities to do this weekend, here's a line-up that is sure to keep you busy

File photo

Thursday


Speak your mind
Performance: End your weekend on a creative note with a chance to step onto the stage or hear new poets speak your language.  
Time 7 pm onwards 
At Rasa-The Stage, Bangur Nagar, Goregaon West. 
Log on to insider.in 
Cost Rs 199 onwards


Strike a chord 
Music: Learn the basics of playing a guitar from instructor Hardik Dave, who will teach you how to combine guitar-playing with singing. He will also discuss the challenges faced while coordinating the two. 
Time 8 pm onwards 
At Dorangos Cafe, Pali Hill, Bandra West. 
Call 9920275894 
Cost Rs 499 onwards

Friday

For the legend  
Event: Author and music scholar, Yatindra Mishra, will present a tribute to Lata Mangeshkar, using some of the veteran singer’s audio excerpts of renditions 
and photographs.    
Time 6.30 pm 
At Experimental Theatre, NCPA, Nariman Point. 
Log on to @ncpamumbai 
Cost Rs 200 onwards

Saturday

Meet the earthworm in Bandra

Kids: Join this nature club’s earthworm party, where science meets the outdoors. Watch on as your kids learn to experiment, explore and experience nature first-hand by uncovering how earthworms play a role in shaping our environment. 
Time 4.30 pm onwards
Meeting point Carter Road, Bandra West.   
Call 9820613334 
Cost Rs 1,200

It’s raining food 

New menu: Try a menu that clubs indigenous produce and innovation with delicious dishes like dal dhokli, lamb chop carrah kebab, and more. 
Time 11 am to 1 am 
At The Bombay Canteen, Kamala Mills, Lower Parel. 
Call 8880802424 
Cost Rs 2,400 (approximate cost for two)

Sunday

The Khan effect 
Comedy: After his successful special Tathastu, Zakir Khan, the comedian, actor and poet, is back on the road with a new show titled Zakir Khan Live. Known for his ability to fuse comedy and poetry to bring out a few laughs and also stir emotions in the audience, he will deliver a power-packed show in the city. Laugh along as he cracks his signature jokes with his unique 
desi-style style comedy; and as he taps into the sentiments that are common in most Indian households.
Time 6 pm onwards
At Famous Studios, 23, Dr E Moses Road, Gandhi Nagar, Worli, Mahalaxmi.  
Log on to in.bookmyshow.com 
Cost Rs 1,299

 

Go artsy    
Workshop: Here’s a chance to try an interesting artistic medium. Learn about the basics of handmade relief block printmaking at this class that will introduce you to relief printmaking with a linocut block.   
Time 12.30 pm 
At Room 202, Krishna Heritage Building, Charai, Thane West. 
Log onto @kuchbhistudio 
Cost Rs 2,457

