If you're looking for activities to do this weekend, here's a line-up that is sure to keep you busy

File Pic

Listen to this article Mid-Day Mumbai Guide: Make the most of Thursday to Sunday x 00:00

Thursday

Cheer with the fans

Join cricket buffs as they cheer the Indian cricket team that takes on South Africa in the third T20 international. Get some beers with friends and kickstart your weekend.

Time: 8.30 pm onwards

AT Studs Bar and Grill, Wagle Estate, Thane West.

Call: 8282823064 (for reservations)

ADVERTISEMENT

Friday

Listen to justice speak



PIC COURTESY/YOUTUBE

Learn the nuances, complex loopholes and power of the Constitution of India in this talk by former Supreme Court judge, Justice Rohinton Nariman.

Time: 5.30 pm

AT Durbar Hall, Asiatic Society of Mumbai, SBS Marg, Fort.

Saturday

Sufi for the soul

Catch Ashwin Afraad perform the moving life story of the Sufi poet Rumi through his Farsi poetry and verses.

Time: 7 pm onwards

AT Si Bambai, Mumbai Samachar Marg, Kala Ghoda, Fort./

Call: 7774892038

Cost: Rs 400

Because we care

Sign up to be a volunteer at the Welfare of Stray Dogs workshop where you will be oriented with the work done by the NGO towards the betterment of street animals in Mumbai and how you can volunteer for various activities.

Time: 11 am to 1 pm

AT WSD Centre, Sewri.

Register: wsdindia@gmail.com

Let’s take the ancient route

Catch this rare display of ancient sculptures, inscriptions, pottery and coins. The exhibition aims to look back upon the rich and cultured past of the city through artefacts that have withstood the test of Time: for over 2,000 years such as rock samples from the core of Mumbai and a sculpture of Varaha.

Till: December 17; 9 am to 6 pm

At: Ground floor, PTVA’s Sathaye College, Navpada, Vile Parle East.

Call: 9930830834

Sunday

Groove and move

Learn the basics of Blues dancing, an African American partner dance with a rich and varied history, making it ideal for beginners. No partner required!

Time: 3.30 pm

At: Pasmil Studio, SV Road, Bandra West.

Call: 9773099906

Cost: Rs 1,000

Trek and trail

Join a weekend nature trail or trek at the Sanjay Gandhi National Park. Choose from the Shilonda trail, Kashimira trail, Upper Kanheri trek, Tulsi lake dam trail or the Shilonda Raptors Point trek.

Time: 6.45 am onwards

Meeting Point: Cycle stand, near souvenir shop, SGNP, Borivali East.

Cost: Rs 450 onwards