Comedy to sports: Attend these unique events in Mumbai this week
Comedy to sports: Attend these unique events in Mumbai this week

Updated on: 07 March,2024 09:08 AM IST  |  Mumbai
Devanshi Doshi | devanshi.doshi@mid-day.com

If you're looking for activities to do this weekend, here's a line-up that is sure to keep you busy

Pic Courtesy/@adi.pixels

Pic Courtesy/@adi.pixels

Listen to this article
Comedy to sports: Attend these unique events in Mumbai this week
Thursday
Roast or be roasted


After a long hiatus, comedian Varun Thakur returns with a solo performance. Be warned, his observational comedy is only for the thick-skinned.
Time 8 pm onwards
At The J Spot, Tian Building, Gulmohar Road, Juhu Scheme, Vile Parle West. 
Log on to in.bookmyshow.com 
Cost Rs 499


Friday
Say it with clay


Pic Courtesy/Instagram
Pic Courtesy/Instagram

Start the weekend on a lovey-dovey note. This pottery session is curated specially to bring the lovebirds together, as they create handmade pots to take back home as souvenirs.
Time 1 pm to 7 pm (hour-long batches)
At Dorangos, Pali Hill, Bandra West. 
Log on to in.bookmyshow.com. 
Cost Rs 1,199 (per couple)

Saturday
The happy formula for victory

Pic Courtesy/Youtube
Pic Courtesy/Youtube

This is a call for ardent F1 fans. A restaurant in Thane will screen the Saudi Arabian Grand Prix race. Order their special kebabs and chicken wings to add some spice to the evening.  
Time 10.30 pm onwards 
At The Studs-Sports Bar and Grill, SG Barve Road, opposite TMC Office, Wagle Industrial Estate, Thane West.
Call 8282823064 (for reservations)

Ink and the inclination

Pic Courtesy/Instagram
Pic Courtesy/Instagram

If you’ve been waiting for a sign to get your first-ever tattoo, here’s one. Delhi’s famous Gothic tattoo artiste Hocus Poekuss is flying in to the city as a guest artist at this Khar studio for three days.
At No Vacation Studio, Chuim Village, Khar West.
Call 9319967130 (for bookings, cost and other details) 
Log on to @hocus.pokeuss (to see their work)

Sunday
Get artsy

A day-long journaling party by Kioku Creations will include workshops on activities such as mind mapping, crochet, painting your oracle cards and journaling.
At Nautilus, Candies Café, Learners Academy, Pali Hill, Bandra West. 
Log on To kiokujournalparty.com/upcoming-events (for different batches and costs) 
Call 8796215100 (for other details)

History amidst nature

Kanheri Caves. Pic Courtesy/wikimedia commons
Kanheri Caves. Pic Courtesy/wikimedia commons

Set out on BNHS’ second edition of nature-heritage walk with expert archaeologists and naturalists as you uncover the secrets and history of the Kanheri Caves.
Time 6.45 am to 11.30 am
Meeting point Main Gate, Sanjay Gandhi National Park, Borivali (spot the BNHS banner). 
Log on to @bombaynaturalhistorysociety (scan QR code in the latest post to register) 
Cost Rs 1,500 per participant; Rs 1,400 (for BNHS members) 

life and style mumbai mumbai guide things to do in mumbai Lifestyle news
