From art to camping: Indulge in these unique experiences around Mumbai this weekend

Thursday

Show off your stains

Explore the art of turning stains into captivating artworks at this stainography workshop by Allen Shaw.

Time 4 pm to 6 pm

At Artisans’ Gallery, Kala Ghoda, Fort.

Log on to artisanscentre.com

Cost Rs 2,950

Friday

Goa on our mind

Goa’s cocktail bar Room One is taking over the bar in a Colaba restaurant for a day. Expect unique drinks like disco porn (gin), kinky kerkar (gin), invisible paloma (tequila), one represent (mezcal), 1986 (vodka/tequila) and mental sour (bourbon). These will be served alongside European fare.

Time 9 pm

At Neuma, Garden Chalet, near Regal Cinema, Colaba.

Call 7031493333

Saturday

Unity in diversity



Curator Dr Paramita Mukherjee Mullick will perform in Bengali. Pic Courtesy/Instagram

Nine multilingual poets will recite poems themed on diversity. Expect performances in English, Hindi, Marathi, Gujarati, Bodo, and other languages.

Time 4.30 pm onwards

At Who Are We Hall, Nehru Centre, Worli.

Log on to nehrucentrelibrary@gmail.com (for registrations)

Salute India’s karigars



Pichhwai artwork

Interact with national-awardees and learn about arts, crafts, and textiles created by local karigars (traditional artisans) at an exhibition by Paramparik Karigar.

At Scout Pavilion Hall, Shivaji Park, Dadar West.

Log on to @paramparikkarigar (for more details)

Find your calm in sound

Today, focus on healing and indulge in a sound bathing experience. An expert will use different ceremonial and therapeutic instruments like drums and chanting to relax your senses. The two-hour-long session is also aimed at spiritual growth.

Time 4.30 pm to 6.30 pm

At Gold’s Gym, Bhulabhai Desai Marg, Cumballa Hill, Breach Candy.

Log on to troveexperiences.com (for registrations)

Cost Rs 2,000

Sunday

Celebrate grandparents

Storyteller Dipna Daryanani will narrate a story on her friendship with her grandfather. She will be accompanied by artiste Rohit Das on his guitar.

Time 11.30 am to 12.30 pm

At Hullabaloo Children’s Studio, Juhu. message 9653410559

Cost Rs 1,500 (1 child + 1 adult); Rs 750 (for additional adult/child)

Wanderlust in the Western Ghats



The camping site in Igatpuri. Pic Courtesy/treksandtrails.org

Nestled in the Sahyadris, the Igatpuri Camping Star Trails offers an escape from hustle-bustle of Mumbai. Camp overnight beside the lake, and head out for a trek the next day.

Time 9 am onwards

Meeting point Kasara Railway Station. Log on to treksandtrails.org

Cost Rs 1,299 onwards