Breaking News
Malabar Hill senior citizen's murder: Suspect got job with reference of father, a neighbourhood guard
Mumbai: Small spike in vehicles taking Coastal Road
Mumbai: BMC ties up with Tata to shift to green energy for water pumping
Mumbai: Five years after collapse, Himalaya FOB still incomplete
Mumbai: North-south connector opened at Kanjurmarg
shot-button
Subscription Subscription
Home > Mumbai Guide News > Things To Do News > Article > From art to camping Indulge in these unique experiences around Mumbai this weekend
<< Back to Elections 2024

From art to camping: Indulge in these unique experiences around Mumbai this weekend

Updated on: 14 March,2024 09:45 AM IST  |  Mumbai
Devanshi Doshi | devanshi.doshi@mid-day.com

Top

If you're looking for activities to do this weekend, here's a line-up that is sure to keep you busy

From art to camping: Indulge in these unique experiences around Mumbai this weekend

Representation Pic

Listen to this article
From art to camping: Indulge in these unique experiences around Mumbai this weekend
x
00:00

Thursday
Show off your stains


Explore the art of turning stains into captivating artworks at this stainography workshop by Allen Shaw.
Time 4 pm to 6 pm
At Artisans’ Gallery, Kala Ghoda, Fort. 
Log on to artisanscentre.com
Cost Rs 2,950


Friday
Goa on our mind


Goa’s cocktail bar Room One is taking over the bar in a Colaba restaurant for a day. Expect unique drinks like disco porn (gin), kinky kerkar (gin), invisible paloma (tequila), one represent (mezcal), 1986 (vodka/tequila) and mental sour (bourbon). These will be served alongside European fare. 
Time 9 pm
At Neuma, Garden Chalet, near Regal Cinema, Colaba.
Call 7031493333

Saturday
Unity in diversity

Curator Dr Paramita Mukherjee Mullick will perform in Bengali. Pic Courtesy/Instagram
Curator Dr Paramita Mukherjee Mullick will perform in Bengali. Pic Courtesy/Instagram

Nine multilingual poets will recite poems themed on diversity. Expect performances in English, Hindi, Marathi, Gujarati, Bodo, and other languages.
Time 4.30 pm onwards 
At Who Are We Hall, Nehru Centre, Worli. 
Log on to nehrucentrelibrary@gmail.com (for registrations)

Salute India’s karigars

Pichhwai artwork
Pichhwai artwork

Interact with national-awardees and learn about arts, crafts, and textiles created by local karigars (traditional artisans) at an exhibition by Paramparik Karigar.
At Scout Pavilion Hall, Shivaji Park, Dadar West. 
Log on to @paramparikkarigar (for more details) 

Find your calm in sound

Today, focus on healing and indulge in a sound bathing experience. An expert will use different ceremonial and therapeutic instruments like drums and chanting to relax your senses. The two-hour-long session is also aimed at spiritual growth.
Time 4.30 pm to 6.30 pm
At Gold’s Gym, Bhulabhai Desai Marg, Cumballa Hill, Breach Candy. 
Log on to troveexperiences.com (for registrations)
Cost Rs 2,000

Sunday
Celebrate grandparents

Storyteller Dipna Daryanani will narrate a story on her friendship with her grandfather. She will be accompanied by artiste Rohit Das on his guitar. 
Time 11.30 am to 12.30 pm 
At Hullabaloo Children’s Studio, Juhu. message 9653410559 
Cost Rs 1,500 (1 child + 1 adult); Rs 750 (for additional adult/child)

Wanderlust in the Western Ghats

The camping site in Igatpuri. Pic Courtesy/treksandtrails.org
The camping site in Igatpuri. Pic Courtesy/treksandtrails.org

Nestled in the Sahyadris, the Igatpuri Camping Star Trails offers an escape from hustle-bustle of Mumbai. Camp overnight beside the lake, and head out for a trek the next day.
Time 9 am onwards 
Meeting point Kasara Railway Station. Log on to treksandtrails.org 
Cost Rs 1,299 onwards

"Exciting news! Mid-day is now on WhatsApp Channels Subscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest news!" Click here!

life and style mumbai mumbai guide things to do in mumbai Lifestyle news
<< Back to Elections 2024

Register for FREE
to continue reading !

This is not a paywall.
However, your registration helps us understand your preferences better and enables us to provide insightful and credible journalism for all our readers.

Mid-Day Web Stories

Mid-Day Web Stories

This website uses cookie or similar technologies, to enhance your browsing experience and provide personalised recommendations. By continuing to use our website, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. OK