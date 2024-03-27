If you're looking for activities to do this weekend, here's a line-up that is sure to keep you busy

Art to music: Make the most of Thursday to Sunday with these fun activities in Mumbai

Thursday

Groove the weekend

Music: There is no better way to prepare yourself for a hip weekend than grooving to some good music. The Mumbai synth of Daira and Harmo’NO’nium come together for a rare gig at this suburban venue. Drop in if you crave some innovative beats to get you moving.

Time 8 pm onwards

At Rule 34, 148, C/D, Sector 2, Charkop Industrial Estate, Kandivali West.

Log on to insider.in

Cost Rs 500 onwards

Friday

Art and giggles

Art: Witness artist Roshan Chhabria’s artistic take on the mundane everyday lives of Indian middle-class households with hints of visual humour at the ongoing exhibition titled Lipstick Stories.

Till April 13

Time 11 am to 6 pm

At Sakshi Art Gallery, 3rd Pasta Lane, Apollo Bunder, Colaba.

Free

Saturday

Mirror your craft

Workshop: Learn the unique art of clay mirror work with artist Nikhila Varun. Get yourself some digital detox as you team up with friends to enjoy this tactile art workshop.

Time 1.30 pm to 3.30 pm

At Candies, Pali Hill, Bandra West.

Call 8655615440

Cost Rs 1,500

The beer-burger jam

Food & Drink: Is there a more perfect combination of juicy burgers and cold beer on a weekend? The second edition of the Beers and Burgers Festival comes to Chembur with its mouth-watering selection of burgers. From tofu tango to meaty meltdowns, try some of their tastiest creations. Check out a tribute to the city in the Mumbai coastal burger with its crispy kasundi-coated and beer-battered Bombay duck filet. This one washes down perfectly with a draught of cold brew. If you wish to skip the carbs, try the deconstructed options of beetroot, chipotle or za’atar to make it a perfect weekend.

Till April 14

At Le Cafe, Jewel of Chembur, 1st Road, opposite BMC office, near Natraj Cinema, Chembur Gaothan, Chembur.

Call 02267099977

Cost Rs 1,800 (for two)

Sunday

Laugh out loud

Comedy: Catch Varanasi-based comedian Anurag Singh live at his new solo show. Expect rib-tickling punchlines and observational comedy at the 90-minute long show that revolves around corporate culture, bachelorhood and the complexities of life in the city.

Time 8.30 pm

At Backspace, first floor, Lodha Boulevard, Thane West.

Log on to in.bookmyshow.com

Cost Rs 299 onwards

Japanese maestro at work

Film: While anime is all the vogue today, there are few filmmakers who radicalised the genre like the late Satoshi Kon. Catch the works for Kon at this screening of Perfect Blue and Millennium Actress, two iconic films that inspired Darron Aronofsky and Christopher Nolan, among others. Discover the insights into Japanese culture, consumerism and its modernisation.

Time 4 pm onwards

At The Bombay Movie Club, Andheri East. (Location provided on registration)

Log on to @thebombaymovieclub

Entry RSVP is mandatory

Breathe easy

Kids: Introduce your children to the benefits of yoga at this guided session with certified children’s yoga coach Jasmeet Kaur

Time 11.15 am onwards

At 3 Art House, Khar West.

Call 8356024972

Age Group 6 years and above

Cost Revealed on request