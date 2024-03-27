Breaking News
ED summons for Amol Kirtikar | 9 am: Named as candidate; 10 am: ED comes calling
AI voice scam cases swamp cyber cell: Sounded just like my son!
Mumbai: Oshiwara Ponzi scammer nabbed from Uttarakhand
Mumbai: Man killed for forcing coworker to drink
Mumbai: ‘Superior authority’ puts off Sion bridge closure
shot-button
Subscription Subscription
Home > Mumbai Guide News > Things To Do News > Article > Art to music Make the most of Thursday to Sunday with these fun activities in Mumbai
<< Back to Elections 2024

Art to music: Make the most of Thursday to Sunday with these fun activities in Mumbai

Updated on: 28 March,2024 09:44 AM IST  |  Mumbai
Shriram Iyengar , Devashish Kamble | shriram.iyengar@mid-day.com theguide@mid-day.com

Top

If you're looking for activities to do this weekend, here's a line-up that is sure to keep you busy

Art to music: Make the most of Thursday to Sunday with these fun activities in Mumbai

File pic

Listen to this article
Art to music: Make the most of Thursday to Sunday with these fun activities in Mumbai
x
00:00

Thursday


Groove the weekend
Music:  There is no better way to prepare yourself for a hip weekend than grooving to some good music. The Mumbai synth of Daira and Harmo’NO’nium come together for a rare gig at this suburban venue. Drop in if you crave some innovative beats to get you moving.
Time 8 pm onwards
At Rule 34, 148, C/D, Sector 2, Charkop Industrial Estate, Kandivali West.
Log on to insider.in  
Cost Rs 500 onwards


Friday


Pic Courtesy/InstagramPic Courtesy/Instagram

Art and giggles 
Art: Witness artist Roshan Chhabria’s artistic take on the mundane everyday lives of Indian middle-class households with hints of visual humour at the ongoing exhibition titled Lipstick Stories.
Till April 13  
Time 11 am to 6 pm 
At Sakshi Art Gallery, 3rd Pasta Lane, Apollo Bunder, Colaba. 
Free

Saturday

Mirror your craft

Mirror your craft
Workshop: Learn the unique art of clay mirror work with artist Nikhila Varun. Get yourself some digital detox as you team up with friends to enjoy this tactile art workshop.
Time 1.30 pm to 3.30 pm 
At Candies, Pali Hill, Bandra West. 
Call 8655615440
Cost Rs 1,500

The beer-burger jam

The beer-burger jam
Food & Drink: Is there a more perfect combination of juicy burgers and cold beer on a weekend? The second edition of the Beers and Burgers Festival comes to Chembur with its mouth-watering selection of burgers. From tofu tango to meaty meltdowns, try some of their tastiest creations. Check out a tribute to the city in the Mumbai coastal burger with its crispy kasundi-coated and beer-battered Bombay duck filet. This one washes down perfectly with a draught of cold brew. If you wish to skip the carbs, try the deconstructed options of beetroot, chipotle or za’atar to make it a perfect weekend. 
Till April 14 
At Le Cafe, Jewel of Chembur, 1st Road, opposite BMC office, near Natraj Cinema, Chembur Gaothan, Chembur. 
Call 02267099977
Cost Rs 1,800 (for two)

Sunday

Laugh out loud 

Laugh out loud 
Comedy: Catch Varanasi-based comedian Anurag Singh live at his new solo show. Expect rib-tickling punchlines and observational comedy at the 90-minute long show that revolves around corporate culture, bachelorhood and the complexities of life in the city.
Time 8.30 pm 
At Backspace, first floor, Lodha Boulevard, Thane West. 
Log on to in.bookmyshow.com 
Cost Rs 299 onwards

Pic courtesy/Youtube Pic courtesy/Youtube 

Japanese maestro at work
Film: While anime is all the vogue today, there are few filmmakers who radicalised the genre like the late Satoshi Kon. Catch the works for Kon at this screening of Perfect Blue and Millennium Actress, two iconic films that inspired Darron Aronofsky and Christopher Nolan, among others. Discover the insights into Japanese culture, consumerism and its modernisation.
Time 4 pm onwards
At The Bombay Movie Club, Andheri East. (Location provided on registration) 
Log on to @thebombaymovieclub 
Entry RSVP is mandatory 

Breathe easy  

Breathe easy  
Kids: Introduce your children to the benefits of yoga at this guided session with certified children’s yoga coach Jasmeet Kaur
Time 11.15 am onwards 
At 3 Art House, Khar West. 
Call 8356024972 
Age Group 6 years and above 
Cost Revealed on request

"Exciting news! Mid-day is now on WhatsApp Channels Subscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest news!" Click here!

things to do in mumbai mumbai guide
<< Back to Elections 2024

Register for FREE
to continue reading !

This is not a paywall.
However, your registration helps us understand your preferences better and enables us to provide insightful and credible journalism for all our readers.

Mid-Day Web Stories

Mid-Day Web Stories

This website uses cookie or similar technologies, to enhance your browsing experience and provide personalised recommendations. By continuing to use our website, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. OK