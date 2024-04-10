Mid-Day Mumbai Guide: Attend these interesting events in Mumbai this weekend

If you're looking for activities to do this weekend, here's a line-up that is sure to keep you busy

Thursday

Cheer for your tea under the stars

Nature: Pitch your tents and cheer for your favourite IPL team under a starlit sky at this overnight camp that includes live open-air screenings, outdoor games and a cosy campfire.

TIME 4 pm onwards

AT Adoshi dam, Mandad Atkargaon, Khopoli.

LOG ON TO tentsntrails.com

COST Rs 1,999 onwards (includes food and accommodation)

Friday

Get in sync

Wellness: Join instructor Tanvi Mehra to learn Ashtanga yoga, a practice that synchronises breathing and teaches comfortable posture. Also, get a quick introduction to Hatha yoga.

TIME 8.30 am and 7 pm

AT Tangerine Arts Studio, Khar West.

LOG ON TO tangerineartsstudio.com

COST Rs 1,000

Saturday

Move to techno

Music: Put on your dancing shoes and groove along to Australian music producer and DJ Fisher’s (below) catchy house and techno melodies. Expect some musical surprises in the electrifying set.

TIME 6 pm AT Dome, NSCI, SVP Stadium, Worli.

LOG ON TO in.bookmyshow.com

ENTRY Rs 1,249 onwards

Art across styles

Exhibition: Catch artist Arvind Mathur’s solo collection of realist paintings at this session.

TILL May 18

AT Jamaat Art Gallery, Apollo Bunder, Colaba.

LOG ON TO @jamaatart

FREE

Chuckle in the city

Comedy: City-based Siddharth Dudeja takes the stage to add his comedic spin to everything from climate change to advertisements and adulting. Prepare for some rib-tickling observations about mundane subjects at the hour-long special.

TIME 6.30 pm

AT Backspace: Thane, Lodha Boulevard Mall, Majiwada, Thane West.

LOG ON TO in.bookmyshow.com

COST RS 399 onwards

Do as the French do

Film: Give your usual weekend bingeing a break and head over to this art studio to catch some lesser known French short films. Wrap up your day with a curation of authentic French delicacies to pick from.

TIME 5 pm to 7 pm

AT 3 Art House, Ajanta Building, Khar West.

CALL 8356024972

COST RS 250 (screening); RS 350 (food tasting)

Sunday

Fun with the bunnies

Kids: Introduce your kids to the surreal world of New York-based street art icon AIKO’s vivid artworks during her ongoing India tour. Sign-up for a kids’ special session where the artist will guide children through painting her signature AIKO bunnies from scratch.

TIME 11.30 am

AT Gallery XXL, Arsiwala Mansion, Colaba.

LOG ON TO @xxl.gallery

COST RS 1,200

Festive fare

Food: Celebrate Vishu with a feast fit for royalty. Indulge in traditional delicacies like avial, kaalan, erissery and thoran among 25 offerings.

TIME 11 am to 4.45 pm at Kerala Café, VN Purav Marg, Diamond Garden, Chembur.

LOG ON TO townscript.com

Cost Rs 450 onwards