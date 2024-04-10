Mid-Day Mumbai Guide: Attend these interesting events in Mumbai this weekend

If you're looking for activities to do this weekend, here's a line-up that is sure to keep you busy
Thursday
Cheer for your tea under the stars
Nature: Pitch your tents and cheer for your favourite IPL team under a starlit sky at this overnight camp that includes live open-air screenings, outdoor games and a cosy campfire.
TIME 4 pm onwards
AT Adoshi dam, Mandad Atkargaon, Khopoli.
LOG ON TO tentsntrails.com
COST Rs 1,999 onwards (includes food and accommodation)
Friday
Get in sync
Wellness: Join instructor Tanvi Mehra to learn Ashtanga yoga, a practice that synchronises breathing and teaches comfortable posture. Also, get a quick introduction to Hatha yoga.
TIME 8.30 am and 7 pm
AT Tangerine Arts Studio, Khar West.
LOG ON TO tangerineartsstudio.com
COST Rs 1,000
Saturday
Move to techno
Music: Put on your dancing shoes and groove along to Australian music producer and DJ Fisher’s (below) catchy house and techno melodies. Expect some musical surprises in the electrifying set.
TIME 6 pm AT Dome, NSCI, SVP Stadium, Worli.
LOG ON TO in.bookmyshow.com
ENTRY Rs 1,249 onwards
Art across styles
Exhibition: Catch artist Arvind Mathur’s solo collection of realist paintings at this session.
TILL May 18
AT Jamaat Art Gallery, Apollo Bunder, Colaba.
LOG ON TO @jamaatart
FREE
Chuckle in the city
Comedy: City-based Siddharth Dudeja takes the stage to add his comedic spin to everything from climate change to advertisements and adulting. Prepare for some rib-tickling observations about mundane subjects at the hour-long special.
TIME 6.30 pm
AT Backspace: Thane, Lodha Boulevard Mall, Majiwada, Thane West.
LOG ON TO in.bookmyshow.com
COST RS 399 onwards
Do as the French do
Film: Give your usual weekend bingeing a break and head over to this art studio to catch some lesser known French short films. Wrap up your day with a curation of authentic French delicacies to pick from.
TIME 5 pm to 7 pm
AT 3 Art House, Ajanta Building, Khar West.
CALL 8356024972
COST RS 250 (screening); RS 350 (food tasting)
Sunday
Fun with the bunnies
Kids: Introduce your kids to the surreal world of New York-based street art icon AIKO’s vivid artworks during her ongoing India tour. Sign-up for a kids’ special session where the artist will guide children through painting her signature AIKO bunnies from scratch.
TIME 11.30 am
AT Gallery XXL, Arsiwala Mansion, Colaba.
LOG ON TO @xxl.gallery
COST RS 1,200
Festive fare
Food: Celebrate Vishu with a feast fit for royalty. Indulge in traditional delicacies like avial, kaalan, erissery and thoran among 25 offerings.
TIME 11 am to 4.45 pm at Kerala Café, VN Purav Marg, Diamond Garden, Chembur.
LOG ON TO townscript.com
Cost Rs 450 onwards