Mid-Day Mumbai Guide: Make the most of Thursday to Sunday

If you're looking for activities to do this weekend, here's a line-up that is sure to keep you busy
Thursday
Game on
Step into a limited-period virtual reality powered gaming adventure. You will be transported to a 1980s-themed retro world where you fight it out as a contestant in a fictional post-apocalyptic game show to emerge victorious.
TIME 2.45 pm to 9.45 pm
AT Zero Latency, Todi Mills, Lower Parel.
LOG ON TO zerolatencyvr.in
ENTRY Rs 1,061 (per session)
Friday
Feast like a king
Head to this three-day extravaganza to unearth the lesser-known delicacies of the Mughlai, Awadhi, Afghani, and Punjabi cuisines.
TIME 12 pm to 4 pm; 7 pm to 11.30 pm
AT Taste of Punjab, Satara Plaza, Vashi.
CALL 7738892810 (for reservations)
ENTRY Rs 1,399 (per person)
Saturday
Play on words
Witness actor Dilip Prabhavalkar’s (below) return to theatre with director Vijay Kenkre’s Patra Patri. The new presentation revolves around humorous letters exchanged between two friends trying to keep up with the world around them.
TIME 4.30 pm
AT Mahakavi Kalidas Natyamandir, Mulund West.
LOG ON TO in.bookmyshow.in
ENTRY Rs 300 onwards
Mix it up
Shake, stir, and garnish. Learn how to mix cocktails and craft complex flavour profiles at this expert-guided session for beginners. Don’t forget to add a dash of your own creativity to your concoctions.
TIME 4 pm AT KMC*, Kitab Mahal, Fort.
LOG ON TO troveexperiences.com
ENTRY Rs 3,500 (per person)
The best of pop
Relive the thrill of the 1980s at this tribute concert for the King of Pop, Michael Jackson. Singer Muskaan Tomar of Indian Idol fame will be joined by her band to present hits like Beat it, Billie Jean, and Thriller on the night.
TIME 8 pm onwards
AT The Stables, Andheri-Kurla Road, Andheri East.
LOG ON TO sortmyscene.com
ENTRY Rs 399 onwards
Sunday
Into the wild
Learn about wild vegetables and fruits at this foraging walk in Karjat. Participants will end the day with a traditional cook-along with women from the Thakkar tribe.
TIME 8 am to 3 pm
MEETING POINT Deopada, Karjat (details revealed on registration).
LOG ON TO www.monksbouffe.com
ENTRY Rs 2,499
Sing on stage with the sharks
Children pose with Baby Shark and Pinkfong at an event
Baby Shark has escaped TV screens. Catch the iconic character at a meet-and-greet that includes a dance-off, sing-along and art and craft competitions for children and grown-ups alike.
TIME 12 pm to 9 pm
AT Phoenix MarketCity, LBS Marg, Kurla West.
LOG ON TO phoenixmarketcity.com
ENTRY Rs 399
Laugh a little
Think you can take a joke? Head to city-based comedian (below) Pranit More’s new crowd work solo titled Back Bencher to find out. Expect More’s candid unfiltered one-liners sprinkled with classic Mumbai slang at this hour-long performance.
TIME 7 pm
AT The Rolling Studio, Wagle Estate Road, Thane West.
LOG ON TO in.bookmyshow.com
ENTRY Rs 399 onwards