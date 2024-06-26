Breaking News
NEET-UG row: Surgeon under scanner for alleged scorecard discrepancy
Mumbai: Central Railway commuters unite, petition for improved AC local train services
Mid-Day Impact | Mumbai: Borivli doesn’t have to grill and bear it any more
Mumbai: Teen gang-raped by boyfriend’s friends during outing to Gorai
Mumbai: Racecourse handover to BMC nears final lap
shot-button
Subscription Subscription
Home > Mumbai Guide News > Things To Do News > Article > Mid Day Mumbai Guide Make the most of Thursday to Sunday

Mid-Day Mumbai Guide: Make the most of Thursday to Sunday

Updated on: 27 June,2024 09:21 AM IST  |  Mumbai
Devashish Kamble , Priyanka Gohil | theguide@mid-day.com Priyanka.Gohil@mid-day.com

Top

If you're looking for activities to do this weekend, here's a line-up that is sure to keep you busy

Mid-Day Mumbai Guide: Make the most of Thursday to Sunday

Representation Pic

Listen to this article
Mid-Day Mumbai Guide: Make the most of Thursday to Sunday
x
00:00

Thursday
Game on  


Step into a limited-period virtual reality powered gaming adventure. You will be transported to a 1980s-themed retro world where you fight it out as a contestant in a fictional post-apocalyptic game show to emerge victorious.
TIME 2.45 pm to 9.45 pm
AT Zero Latency, Todi Mills, Lower Parel.
LOG ON TO zerolatencyvr.in 
ENTRY Rs 1,061 (per session)


Friday
Feast like a king


Pics Courtesy/Instagram
Pics Courtesy/Instagram

Head to this three-day extravaganza to unearth the lesser-known delicacies of the Mughlai, Awadhi, Afghani, and Punjabi cuisines.
TIME 12 pm to 4 pm; 7 pm to 11.30 pm
AT Taste of Punjab, Satara Plaza, Vashi. 
CALL 7738892810 (for reservations)
ENTRY Rs 1,399 (per person)

Saturday
Play on words

Witness actor Dilip Prabhavalkar’s (below) return to theatre with director Vijay Kenkre’s Patra Patri. The new presentation revolves around humorous letters exchanged between two friends trying to keep up with the world around them. 
TIME 4.30 pm
AT Mahakavi Kalidas Natyamandir, Mulund West. 
LOG ON TO in.bookmyshow.in 
ENTRY Rs 300 onwards

Mix it up

Shake, stir, and garnish. Learn how to mix cocktails and craft complex flavour profiles at this expert-guided session for beginners. Don’t forget to add a dash of your own creativity to your concoctions. 
TIME 4 pm AT KMC*, Kitab Mahal, Fort.
LOG ON TO troveexperiences.com 
ENTRY Rs 3,500 (per person)

The best of pop

Relive the thrill of the 1980s at this tribute concert for the King of Pop, Michael Jackson. Singer Muskaan Tomar of Indian Idol fame will be joined by her band to present hits like Beat it, Billie Jean, and Thriller on the night.   
TIME 8 pm onwards
AT The Stables, Andheri-Kurla Road, Andheri East.
LOG ON TO sortmyscene.com
ENTRY Rs 399 onwards

Sunday
Into the wild

Learn about wild vegetables and fruits at this foraging walk in Karjat. Participants will end the day with a traditional cook-along with women from the Thakkar tribe. 
TIME 8 am to 3 pm
MEETING POINT Deopada, Karjat (details revealed on registration). 
LOG ON TO www.monksbouffe.com
ENTRY Rs 2,499

Sing on stage with the sharks

Children pose with Baby Shark and Pinkfong at an event
Children pose with Baby Shark and Pinkfong at an event

Baby Shark has escaped TV screens. Catch the iconic character at a meet-and-greet that includes a dance-off, sing-along and art and craft competitions for children and grown-ups alike. 
TIME 12 pm to 9 pm
AT Phoenix MarketCity, LBS Marg, Kurla West. 
LOG ON TO phoenixmarketcity.com 
ENTRY Rs 399

Laugh a little

Think you can take a joke? Head to city-based comedian (below) Pranit More’s new crowd work solo titled Back Bencher to find out. Expect More’s candid unfiltered one-liners sprinkled with classic Mumbai slang at this hour-long performance.
TIME 7 pm 
AT The Rolling Studio, Wagle Estate Road, Thane West. 
LOG ON TO in.bookmyshow.com 
ENTRY Rs 399 onwards

"Exciting news! Mid-day is now on WhatsApp Channels Subscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest news!" Click here!

life and style mumbai mumbai guide things to do in mumbai

Register for FREE
to continue reading !

This is not a paywall.
However, your registration helps us understand your preferences better and enables us to provide insightful and credible journalism for all our readers.

Mid-Day Web Stories

Mid-Day Web Stories

This website uses cookie or similar technologies, to enhance your browsing experience and provide personalised recommendations. By continuing to use our website, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. OK