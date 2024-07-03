Breaking News
Knife painting to pet friendly hike Indulge in these unique experiences in Mumbai this weekend

Knife painting to pet-friendly hike: Indulge in these unique experiences in Mumbai this weekend

Updated on: 04 July,2024 09:20 AM IST  |  Mumbai
The Guide Team |

If you're looking for activities to do this weekend, here's a line-up that is sure to keep you busy

Knife painting to pet-friendly hike: Indulge in these unique experiences in Mumbai this weekend

Knife painting to pet-friendly hike: Indulge in these unique experiences in Mumbai this weekend
Thursday


Paint on the edge
Workshop: If you’re curious about the art of using a knife outside your kitchen, head to this knife painting workshop that is open 
for all age groups.
Time 11.35 am 
At Shobha’s Art Studio, General Arunkumar Vaidya Nagar, Bandra West. 
Log on to in.bookmyshow.com 
Cost Rs 2,000 (all materials included)


Friday


Bop to some electro
Music: Experience the electrifying beats of the prolific Russian techno duo, Goom Gum as they debut in the city with an exclusive gig this weekend. 
Time 9.30 pm 
At Estella, Nichani Kutir Building, Juhu Road, Chandrabai Nagar, Juhu. 
Log on to insider.in 
Entry Rs 2,000 onwards

Saturday

Walk with your pets 

Walk with your pets 
Sign up: This monsoon, try a beginner-friendly and pet-friendly hike to a hidden lake, and visit a vegetable farm where you can pluck your choice of vegetables to take back home. 
Time 7.30 am At Palghar (details shared on registration)
Log on to @joinwithme.in
Call 8850733138

Sunday

Taste of the carnival
Eating out: Get a taste of the best of beer and burgers inspired by the Brazilian carnival, Nigeria’s Calabar carnival or the Trinidad and Tobago carnival at this special celebration.
Till  August 4 Time 12 pm to 11.30 pm 
At Woodside Inn, Colaba, Andheri and Bandra. 
Call 7718900099 (Colaba)

