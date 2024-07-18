Looking for something fun to do in Mumbai this weekend? Here's your guide

If you're looking for activities to do this weekend, here's a line-up that is sure to keep you busy
Swati Sachdeva
Thursday
Laugh out loud
Comedy: Stand-up comedy enthusiasts can gear up for a night of hilarity with So Rude of Me by Swati Sachdeva as she delivers her witty and relatable comedy.
TIME 8 pm
AT Khar Comedy Club, off Linking Road, Khar West.
LOG ON TO in.bookmyshow.com
ENTRY Rs 599
ADVERTISEMENT
Friday
Climb the heights
Nature: Wind down your weekday stress, and reconnect with nature on a trek to the Devkund waterfall, one of Maharashtra’s most beautiful waterfalls.
MEETING POINT Patnus, Mangaon, Raigad and Pune.
TIME 9:45 pm
LOG ON TO insider.in
COST Rs 899 onwards
Saturday
Taste of Goan comfort
Food: Try a delicious Goan culinary odyssey with a 14-course menu featuring dishes such as tender coconut carpaccio to smoked duck-gochujang cabidel for your appetite.
TIME 7.30 pm onwards
AT Neuma, Colaba.
LOG ON TO @neumaindia for reservations or Zomato
Visitors at the Banganga tank. File pic
City in verse
Walk: Join this seasonal walk that brings together the city’s poetic history around themes of water, sea and the monsoon at the Banganga tank.
MEETING TIME 9 am
MEETING POINT Banganga Tank, Malabar Hill.
LOG ON TO @thebombaypoetrycrawl
COST Rs 700 onwards
Sunday
Step into salsa
Workshop: Whether you are new to dancing or looking to try out new styles, dive into the rhythms of salsa with this beginner-friendly workshop.
TIME 4 pm to 5 pm
AT Sethi Dham Building, 726, 11th Road, Khar West.
LOG ON TO insider.in
FREE
Rock and roll
Music: While city-band Mozaiq will tune up the songs of Lana Del Rey (above) and Amy Winehouse, Loose Bandage will channel the Arctic Monkeys, bringing their iconic songs to life.
TIME 8 pm to 1.30 am
AT The Stables, Peninsula Red Pine Hotel, Andheri East.
LOG ON TO sortmyscene.com
COST RS 400 onwards