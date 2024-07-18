Breaking News
Looking for something fun to do in Mumbai this weekend? Here's your guide

Updated on: 18 July,2024 09:10 AM IST  |  Mumbai
Shriram Iyengar , Priyanka Gohil | shriram.iyengar@mid-day.com Priyanka.Gohil@mid-day.com

Top

If you're looking for activities to do this weekend, here's a line-up that is sure to keep you busy

Looking for something fun to do in Mumbai this weekend? Here's your guide

Swati Sachdeva

Looking for something fun to do in Mumbai this weekend? Here's your guide
Thursday


Laugh out loud  
Comedy: Stand-up comedy enthusiasts can gear up for a night of hilarity with So Rude of Me by Swati Sachdeva as she delivers her witty and relatable comedy. 
TIME 8 pm 
AT Khar Comedy Club, off Linking Road, Khar West. 
LOG ON TO in.bookmyshow.com 
ENTRY Rs 599 


Friday


Climb the heights

Nature: Wind down your weekday stress, and reconnect with nature on a trek to the Devkund waterfall, one of Maharashtra’s most beautiful waterfalls.
MEETING POINT Patnus, Mangaon, Raigad and Pune. 
TIME 9:45 pm 
LOG ON TO insider.in 
COST Rs 899 onwards

Saturday

Taste of Goan comfort

Food: Try a delicious Goan culinary odyssey with a 14-course menu featuring dishes such as tender coconut carpaccio to smoked duck-gochujang cabidel for your appetite.
TIME 7.30 pm onwards 
AT Neuma, Colaba. 
LOG ON TO @neumaindia for reservations or Zomato

Visitors at the Banganga tank. File picVisitors at the Banganga tank. File pic

City in verse
Walk: Join this seasonal walk that brings together the city’s poetic history around themes of water, sea and the monsoon at the Banganga tank.
MEETING TIME 9 am
MEETING POINT Banganga Tank, Malabar Hill. 
LOG ON TO @thebombaypoetrycrawl
COST Rs 700 onwards

Sunday

Step into salsa 

Workshop: Whether you are new to dancing or looking to try out new styles, dive into the rhythms of salsa with this beginner-friendly workshop. 
TIME 4 pm to 5 pm
AT Sethi Dham Building, 726, 11th Road, Khar West. 
LOG ON TO insider.in
FREE

Rock and roll

Music: While city-band Mozaiq will tune up the songs of Lana Del Rey (above)  and Amy Winehouse, Loose Bandage will channel the Arctic Monkeys, bringing their iconic songs to life.
TIME 8 pm to 1.30 am
AT The Stables, Peninsula Red Pine Hotel, Andheri East.
LOG ON TO sortmyscene.com
COST RS 400 onwards

