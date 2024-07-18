If you're looking for activities to do this weekend, here's a line-up that is sure to keep you busy

Swati Sachdeva

Listen to this article Looking for something fun to do in Mumbai this weekend? Here's your guide x 00:00

Thursday

Laugh out loud

Comedy: Stand-up comedy enthusiasts can gear up for a night of hilarity with So Rude of Me by Swati Sachdeva as she delivers her witty and relatable comedy.

TIME 8 pm

AT Khar Comedy Club, off Linking Road, Khar West.

LOG ON TO in.bookmyshow.com

ENTRY Rs 599

ADVERTISEMENT

Friday

Climb the heights

Nature: Wind down your weekday stress, and reconnect with nature on a trek to the Devkund waterfall, one of Maharashtra’s most beautiful waterfalls.

MEETING POINT Patnus, Mangaon, Raigad and Pune.

TIME 9:45 pm

LOG ON TO insider.in

COST Rs 899 onwards

Saturday

Taste of Goan comfort

Food: Try a delicious Goan culinary odyssey with a 14-course menu featuring dishes such as tender coconut carpaccio to smoked duck-gochujang cabidel for your appetite.

TIME 7.30 pm onwards

AT Neuma, Colaba.

LOG ON TO @neumaindia for reservations or Zomato

Visitors at the Banganga tank. File pic

City in verse

Walk: Join this seasonal walk that brings together the city’s poetic history around themes of water, sea and the monsoon at the Banganga tank.

MEETING TIME 9 am

MEETING POINT Banganga Tank, Malabar Hill.

LOG ON TO @thebombaypoetrycrawl

COST Rs 700 onwards

Sunday

Step into salsa

Workshop: Whether you are new to dancing or looking to try out new styles, dive into the rhythms of salsa with this beginner-friendly workshop.

TIME 4 pm to 5 pm

AT Sethi Dham Building, 726, 11th Road, Khar West.

LOG ON TO insider.in

FREE

Rock and roll

Music: While city-band Mozaiq will tune up the songs of Lana Del Rey (above) and Amy Winehouse, Loose Bandage will channel the Arctic Monkeys, bringing their iconic songs to life.

TIME 8 pm to 1.30 am

AT The Stables, Peninsula Red Pine Hotel, Andheri East.

LOG ON TO sortmyscene.com

COST RS 400 onwards