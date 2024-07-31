Breaking News
From music to shopping: Indulge in these interesting events in Mumbai this weekend

Updated on: 01 August,2024 09:18 AM IST  |  Mumbai
Kanisha Softa

If you're looking for activities to do this weekend, here's a line-up that is sure to keep you busy

From music to shopping: Indulge in these interesting events in Mumbai this weekend

Probal Dasgupta

From music to shopping: Indulge in these interesting events in Mumbai this weekend
Thursday


Salute the brave
Talk:  The Literary Club of the Asiatic Society of Mumbai invites you to a book discussion programme on Camouflaged: Forgotten Stories from Battlefields by Probal Dasgupta. This book uncovers hidden war stories spanning India’s last century. Drop by for an insightful discussion and story narration, followed by a Q&A session.
Time 5 pm 
At Durbar Hall,  Asiatic Society of Mumbai, Town Hall, Fort. 
Log on to @asiatic-societymumbai
Free



Friday


Pic Courtesy/InstagramPic Courtesy/Instagram

Sharpen your craft
Workshop: This workshop by Akshay Anand Kohli (above) explores text through five global techniques, applying each to monologues in English and Hindi. Participants will discover the dual role of text in conveying information and emotion. 
Time 3 pm onwards
At Veda Kunba Theatre, Four Bungalows, Andheri West. 
Log on to insider.in 
Cost Rs 3,000

Celebrate Dhrupad 

Music: A tribute to legendary composers where the audience will experience 500-year-old Dhrupad compositions by singers Umakant and Anant Gundecha. From khayal to haveli sangeet and Sanskrit pad, enjoy pieces by legendary composers like Swami Haridas, Pandit Tansen, and Pandit Jasraj. 
Time 6.30 pm 
At Tata Theatre, NCPA Marg, Nariman Point. 
Log on to ncpamumbai.com 
Cost Rs 400 onwards

Saturday

Pic Courtesy/InstagramPic Courtesy/Instagram

Pop and shop
Shopping: If you are looking to get your rakhi shopping wrapped up, this one might be for you. Saphed Living is hosting a unique Rakhi gifting pop-up, featuring Pahadi Local for skincare, Studio Sonar for exquisite jewellery, and Bombay Sweet Shop for delicious fusion sweets. Discover perfect gifts and celebrate the festival with style and taste. This inspired gifting option is bound to make for a memorable and meaningful Rakshabandhan. 
Time 11 am to 7 pm 
At Pop Lune, Labbaik House, Chimbai Road, Bandra West. 
Log on to @saphedliving
Free

Desires and tragedy

Theatre: Ballad of Desires is a dance theatre piece that retells tragic tales of women and the consequences of their desires. 
Time 7.30 pm onwards 
At St Andrew’s Centre for Philosophy & Performing Arts (SAPP), St Dominic Road, Bandra West. 
Log on to insider.in 
Cost Rs 300 onwards

Sunday

Participants enjoy dabbling around with neon colours at an eventParticipants enjoy dabbling around with neon colours at an event

Party on canvas
Art:  The Goa trip won’t make it out of the chat, but this trippy experience in Vikhroli will. Customise funky neon tattoos, create neon art and enjoy munchies and beverages. It is the perfect way to end your week.  
Time 7 pm to 8.30 pm 
At The Mini Date, Chandan Nagar Vikhroli West. 
Log on to @theminidatee 
Cost Rs 3,200 (for two people)

Vasai wanderings

Trek: Embrace the serene landscape of Vasai. Sign up for a morning bicycle tour that will make for calming frames of the countryside.
Meeting Time 7 am 
Meeting point Agarwals, Beside K Movie Star Theatre Vasai West. 
Log on to @chalochale 
Cost Rs 699 (personal cycle); Rs 899 (provided cycle) 

