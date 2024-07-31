If you're looking for activities to do this weekend, here's a line-up that is sure to keep you busy

Probal Dasgupta

Listen to this article From music to shopping: Indulge in these interesting events in Mumbai this weekend x 00:00

Thursday

ADVERTISEMENT

Salute the brave

Talk: The Literary Club of the Asiatic Society of Mumbai invites you to a book discussion programme on Camouflaged: Forgotten Stories from Battlefields by Probal Dasgupta. This book uncovers hidden war stories spanning India’s last century. Drop by for an insightful discussion and story narration, followed by a Q&A session.

Time 5 pm

At Durbar Hall, Asiatic Society of Mumbai, Town Hall, Fort.

Log on to @asiatic-societymumbai

Free

Friday

Pic Courtesy/Instagram

Sharpen your craft

Workshop: This workshop by Akshay Anand Kohli (above) explores text through five global techniques, applying each to monologues in English and Hindi. Participants will discover the dual role of text in conveying information and emotion.

Time 3 pm onwards

At Veda Kunba Theatre, Four Bungalows, Andheri West.

Log on to insider.in

Cost Rs 3,000

Celebrate Dhrupad

Music: A tribute to legendary composers where the audience will experience 500-year-old Dhrupad compositions by singers Umakant and Anant Gundecha. From khayal to haveli sangeet and Sanskrit pad, enjoy pieces by legendary composers like Swami Haridas, Pandit Tansen, and Pandit Jasraj.

Time 6.30 pm

At Tata Theatre, NCPA Marg, Nariman Point.

Log on to ncpamumbai.com

Cost Rs 400 onwards

Saturday

Pic Courtesy/Instagram

Pop and shop

Shopping: If you are looking to get your rakhi shopping wrapped up, this one might be for you. Saphed Living is hosting a unique Rakhi gifting pop-up, featuring Pahadi Local for skincare, Studio Sonar for exquisite jewellery, and Bombay Sweet Shop for delicious fusion sweets. Discover perfect gifts and celebrate the festival with style and taste. This inspired gifting option is bound to make for a memorable and meaningful Rakshabandhan.

Time 11 am to 7 pm

At Pop Lune, Labbaik House, Chimbai Road, Bandra West.

Log on to @saphedliving

Free

Desires and tragedy

Theatre: Ballad of Desires is a dance theatre piece that retells tragic tales of women and the consequences of their desires.

Time 7.30 pm onwards

At St Andrew’s Centre for Philosophy & Performing Arts (SAPP), St Dominic Road, Bandra West.

Log on to insider.in

Cost Rs 300 onwards

Sunday

Participants enjoy dabbling around with neon colours at an event

Party on canvas

Art: The Goa trip won’t make it out of the chat, but this trippy experience in Vikhroli will. Customise funky neon tattoos, create neon art and enjoy munchies and beverages. It is the perfect way to end your week.

Time 7 pm to 8.30 pm

At The Mini Date, Chandan Nagar Vikhroli West.

Log on to @theminidatee

Cost Rs 3,200 (for two people)

Vasai wanderings

Trek: Embrace the serene landscape of Vasai. Sign up for a morning bicycle tour that will make for calming frames of the countryside.

Meeting Time 7 am

Meeting point Agarwals, Beside K Movie Star Theatre Vasai West.

Log on to @chalochale

Cost Rs 699 (personal cycle); Rs 899 (provided cycle)