Home > Mumbai Guide News > Things To Do News > Article > Storytelling to cycling Bring in the weekend with these activities in Mumbai

Storytelling to cycling: Bring in the weekend with these activities in Mumbai

Updated on: 22 August,2024 09:35 AM IST  |  Mumbai
Kanisha Softa | theguide@mid-day.com

If you're looking for activities to do this weekend, here's a line-up that is sure to keep you busy

Storytelling to cycling: Bring in the weekend with these activities in Mumbai

Representation Pic

Listen to this article
Storytelling to cycling: Bring in the weekend with these activities in Mumbai
Thursday
Get the kids going


Introduce your kids to an activity-filled evening at this meet-up with engaging storytelling sessions, rhyme-time activities, sensory play to stimulate their senses and general knowledge.
TIME 5 pm onwards 
At Magic Beans, ground floor, Sonal Building, Kathryn’s, Kemps Corner. 
log on to @natashasmagicbeans 
CALL 9641911911 
COST Rs 650



Friday
Laugh all the way


Ring in the weekend with chuckles and laughter at Devesh Dixit’s (left) latest solo stand-up special, Khuli Kitaab. 
Age group 16 years and above 
Time 8.30 pm onwards 
At The J Spot Juhu, Tian Building, Gulmohar Road, Vile Parle
Log on to in.bookmyshow.com
Cost Rs 499 onwards

Saturday
Gauge the stage

Explore India’s socio-political landscape through a satirical performance by veteran artistes like Bhavana Balsaver  (below) and Vivek Doshi.  
Age group 10 years and above 
TIME 5.30 pm; 8 pm
At NCPA, Nariman Point. 
Log on to ncpamumbai.com 
COST Rs 500 onwards

Swoon with verses

Join an evening of poetry and storytelling with Qisse Kahani Mehfil by Dr Pallavi Mahajan (above). Savour the experience with complimentary appetisers and drinks. 
AGE GROUP 21 years and above 
TIME 4 pm onwards  
At Taftoon, G Block, Bandra Kurla Complex. 
Log on to in.bookmyshow.com
COST Rs 1,500

Sunday
Groove like Aespa

Annyeong haseyo! Master the routine for the Korean dance group Aespa’s song, Armageddon. at this dance workshop conducted by N Uditi Rao and Shibani Parui of Purple Expressions Dance Company.
Time 3 pm to 5 pm
At Acacia Studio, Venus Tower, Veera Desai Road, Azad Nagar, Andheri West. 
Log on to in.bookmyshow.com 
COST Rs 500

Ride into the sunset

Escape the city’s hustle and immerse yourself in the tranquil beauty along the coastlines of Vasai. Watch the sunset and sip on hot chai on this group cycling trail.
Time 3.15 pm to 7.30 pm Meeting pointt Agarwals, near K Movie Star Theatre, Vasai West. 
Log on to @chalochale
ENTRY Rs 799 (cycle provided), Rs 599 (personal cycle)

Explore energy

Village Kali Puja by Prahlad Karmakar. PIC COURTESY/DAG
Village Kali Puja by Prahlad Karmakar. PIC COURTESY/DAG

Join a walkthrough of the Kali: Revenge and Rebellion exhibition, exploring the evolution of her worship.  
Time 12 pm 
At DAG, The Taj Mahal Palace, Apollo Bunder, Colaba.

