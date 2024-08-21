Storytelling to cycling: Bring in the weekend with these activities in Mumbai

If you're looking for activities to do this weekend, here's a line-up that is sure to keep you busy
Thursday
Get the kids going
Introduce your kids to an activity-filled evening at this meet-up with engaging storytelling sessions, rhyme-time activities, sensory play to stimulate their senses and general knowledge.
TIME 5 pm onwards
At Magic Beans, ground floor, Sonal Building, Kathryn’s, Kemps Corner.
COST Rs 650
Friday
Laugh all the way
Ring in the weekend with chuckles and laughter at Devesh Dixit’s (left) latest solo stand-up special, Khuli Kitaab.
Age group 16 years and above
Time 8.30 pm onwards
At The J Spot Juhu, Tian Building, Gulmohar Road, Vile Parle
Cost Rs 499 onwards
Saturday
Gauge the stage
Explore India’s socio-political landscape through a satirical performance by veteran artistes like Bhavana Balsaver (below) and Vivek Doshi.
Age group 10 years and above
TIME 5.30 pm; 8 pm
At NCPA, Nariman Point.
COST Rs 500 onwards
Swoon with verses
Join an evening of poetry and storytelling with Qisse Kahani Mehfil by Dr Pallavi Mahajan (above). Savour the experience with complimentary appetisers and drinks.
AGE GROUP 21 years and above
TIME 4 pm onwards
At Taftoon, G Block, Bandra Kurla Complex.
COST Rs 1,500
Sunday
Groove like Aespa
Annyeong haseyo! Master the routine for the Korean dance group Aespa’s song, Armageddon. at this dance workshop conducted by N Uditi Rao and Shibani Parui of Purple Expressions Dance Company.
Time 3 pm to 5 pm
At Acacia Studio, Venus Tower, Veera Desai Road, Azad Nagar, Andheri West.
COST Rs 500
Ride into the sunset
Escape the city’s hustle and immerse yourself in the tranquil beauty along the coastlines of Vasai. Watch the sunset and sip on hot chai on this group cycling trail.
Time 3.15 pm to 7.30 pm Meeting pointt Agarwals, near K Movie Star Theatre, Vasai West.
ENTRY Rs 799 (cycle provided), Rs 599 (personal cycle)
Explore energy
Village Kali Puja by Prahlad Karmakar. PIC COURTESY/DAG
Join a walkthrough of the Kali: Revenge and Rebellion exhibition, exploring the evolution of her worship.
Time 12 pm
At DAG, The Taj Mahal Palace, Apollo Bunder, Colaba.