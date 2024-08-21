If you're looking for activities to do this weekend, here's a line-up that is sure to keep you busy

Representation Pic

Listen to this article Storytelling to cycling: Bring in the weekend with these activities in Mumbai x 00:00

Thursday

Get the kids going

ADVERTISEMENT

Introduce your kids to an activity-filled evening at this meet-up with engaging storytelling sessions, rhyme-time activities, sensory play to stimulate their senses and general knowledge.

TIME 5 pm onwards

At Magic Beans, ground floor, Sonal Building, Kathryn’s, Kemps Corner.

log on to @natashasmagicbeans

CALL 9641911911

COST Rs 650

Friday

Laugh all the way

Ring in the weekend with chuckles and laughter at Devesh Dixit’s (left) latest solo stand-up special, Khuli Kitaab.

Age group 16 years and above

Time 8.30 pm onwards

At The J Spot Juhu, Tian Building, Gulmohar Road, Vile Parle

Log on to in.bookmyshow.com

Cost Rs 499 onwards

Saturday

Gauge the stage

Explore India’s socio-political landscape through a satirical performance by veteran artistes like Bhavana Balsaver (below) and Vivek Doshi.

Age group 10 years and above

TIME 5.30 pm; 8 pm

At NCPA, Nariman Point.

Log on to ncpamumbai.com

COST Rs 500 onwards

Swoon with verses

Join an evening of poetry and storytelling with Qisse Kahani Mehfil by Dr Pallavi Mahajan (above). Savour the experience with complimentary appetisers and drinks.

AGE GROUP 21 years and above

TIME 4 pm onwards

At Taftoon, G Block, Bandra Kurla Complex.

Log on to in.bookmyshow.com

COST Rs 1,500

Sunday

Groove like Aespa

Annyeong haseyo! Master the routine for the Korean dance group Aespa’s song, Armageddon. at this dance workshop conducted by N Uditi Rao and Shibani Parui of Purple Expressions Dance Company.

Time 3 pm to 5 pm

At Acacia Studio, Venus Tower, Veera Desai Road, Azad Nagar, Andheri West.

Log on to in.bookmyshow.com

COST Rs 500

Ride into the sunset

Escape the city’s hustle and immerse yourself in the tranquil beauty along the coastlines of Vasai. Watch the sunset and sip on hot chai on this group cycling trail.

Time 3.15 pm to 7.30 pm Meeting pointt Agarwals, near K Movie Star Theatre, Vasai West.

Log on to @chalochale

ENTRY Rs 799 (cycle provided), Rs 599 (personal cycle)

Explore energy



Village Kali Puja by Prahlad Karmakar. PIC COURTESY/DAG

Join a walkthrough of the Kali: Revenge and Rebellion exhibition, exploring the evolution of her worship.

Time 12 pm

At DAG, The Taj Mahal Palace, Apollo Bunder, Colaba.