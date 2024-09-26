If you're looking for activities to do this weekend, here's a line-up that is sure to keep you busy

The Quiet Rumble, Khandakar Ohida. Pic Courtesy/Project 88

Art exhibition to chess tournament, make the most of your weekend with these events in Mumbai

Thursday

Canvas call

Art: Khandakar Ohida opens her exhibition of futuristic fantasies titled A Thousand Thunders. The paintings explore and re-think the position of female subjectivity.

TIME 6 pm to 9 pm

AT Project 88, ground floor, BMP Building, NA Sawant Road, Azad Nagar, Colaba.

FREE

Friday

Writer’s aspiration

Theatre: Attend Sumit Rawal and Raveesh Jaiswal’s play The Accidental Screenwriters about two ambitious screenwriters and how the relationship between them and their stories evolves through time.

TIME 8 pm

AT Si Bambai, Samachar Marg, Kala Ghoda, Fort.

LOG ON TO bookmyshow.com

ENTRY Rs 350 onwards

Saturday

Pics Courtesy/Instagram

Chuckles in Thane

Stand-up: Get ready to laugh as you dive into Shubha Mangal Saavadhaan, Mandar Bhide’s (above) Marathi stand-up comedy solo set about getting married and raising kids.

TIME 6 pm onwards

AT Manga Bar and Kitchen, MIDC Colony, Louis Wadi, Thane West.

LOG ON TO bookmyshow.com

ENTRY Rs 399

A day with nature

Workshop: Give the screens a break and take your kids to this hands-on mud painting workshop by the Roots Nature Club offering an interactive and tactile experience for children surrounded by nature.

AGE GROUP 3 to 7 years; 8 to 15 years

TIME 9 am to 10.15 am; 4.30 pm to 5.45 pm

AT Carter Road, Bandra West. (location to be revealed on registration)

CALL 9820613334

COST Rs 1,600 onwards (including materials)

Sunday

Representation pic

Power of pawns

Sign up: Participate in this rapid chess tournament suitable for people across age groups. The event is a combination of dining and chess games.

TIME 4 pm onwards

AT Aaqib’s One By Two, Kamlesh Apartments, Sher E Punjab Colony, Andheri East

CALL 9167760311

ENTRY Rs 100 onwards