Art exhibition to chess tournament, make the most of your weekend with these events in Mumbai

If you're looking for activities to do this weekend, here's a line-up that is sure to keep you busy
The Quiet Rumble, Khandakar Ohida. Pic Courtesy/Project 88
Thursday
ADVERTISEMENT
Canvas call
Art: Khandakar Ohida opens her exhibition of futuristic fantasies titled A Thousand Thunders. The paintings explore and re-think the position of female subjectivity.
TIME 6 pm to 9 pm
AT Project 88, ground floor, BMP Building, NA Sawant Road, Azad Nagar, Colaba.
FREE
Friday
Writer’s aspiration
Theatre: Attend Sumit Rawal and Raveesh Jaiswal’s play The Accidental Screenwriters about two ambitious screenwriters and how the relationship between them and their stories evolves through time.
TIME 8 pm
AT Si Bambai, Samachar Marg, Kala Ghoda, Fort.
LOG ON TO bookmyshow.com
ENTRY Rs 350 onwards
Saturday
Pics Courtesy/Instagram
Chuckles in Thane
Stand-up: Get ready to laugh as you dive into Shubha Mangal Saavadhaan, Mandar Bhide’s (above) Marathi stand-up comedy solo set about getting married and raising kids.
TIME 6 pm onwards
AT Manga Bar and Kitchen, MIDC Colony, Louis Wadi, Thane West.
LOG ON TO bookmyshow.com
ENTRY Rs 399
A day with nature
Workshop: Give the screens a break and take your kids to this hands-on mud painting workshop by the Roots Nature Club offering an interactive and tactile experience for children surrounded by nature.
AGE GROUP 3 to 7 years; 8 to 15 years
TIME 9 am to 10.15 am; 4.30 pm to 5.45 pm
AT Carter Road, Bandra West. (location to be revealed on registration)
CALL 9820613334
COST Rs 1,600 onwards (including materials)
Sunday
Representation pic
Power of pawns
Sign up: Participate in this rapid chess tournament suitable for people across age groups. The event is a combination of dining and chess games.
TIME 4 pm onwards
AT Aaqib’s One By Two, Kamlesh Apartments, Sher E Punjab Colony, Andheri East
CALL 9167760311
ENTRY Rs 100 onwards