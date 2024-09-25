Breaking News
Maharashtra assembly elections: North Indians vie for increasing community’s share in Assembly
Badlapur sexual assault accused shot dead trying to escape from cops
As university Senate votes in Mumbai, all eyes on Delhi
Mumbai weather update: Monsoon not over for city yet
Need more cameras on Mumbai Coastal Road: Cops
shot-button
Subscription Subscription
Home > Sports News > Other Sports News > Article > Indias chess heroes return home amid fanfare

India’s chess heroes return home amid fanfare

Updated on: 25 September,2024 08:43 AM IST  |  Chennai
PTI |

Top

The brother-sister duo of Praggnanandhaa and Vaishali Narayanan reached before Gukesh. All were welcomed with garlands, bouquets and traditional stoles as fans scampered for click selfies

India’s chess heroes return home amid fanfare

D Gukesh with his medals at Chennai airport yesterday. Pic/PTI

Listen to this article
India’s chess heroes return home amid fanfare
x
00:00

Flashing radiant smiles after their history-making gold at the Olympiad, members of India’s trailblazing chess teams returned to an enthusiastic welcome from fans, officials and their families here on Tuesday.


The quartet of D Gukesh, R Praggnanandhaa, R Vaishali, and men’s team captain Srinath Narayanan landed here early this morning. Both the Indian men’s and women’s teams scripted history on Sunday, winning their maiden gold medals in the Chess Olympiad in Hungary. Their extraordinary victory reinforced India’s position as a new chess powerhouse. And as was expected, there were loud cheers as the four walked out of the airport.


Gukesh, 18, who was instrumental in Indian men’s team dominance in the tournament with an unbeaten run, flashed his individual and team gold medals for the cameras. He is now gearing up for the world championship clash against China’s Ding Liren in November after becoming the youngest ever challenger to the crown by winning the Candidates Tournament in April.


Also Read: Say Chess!

The brother-sister duo of Praggnanandhaa and Vaishali Narayanan reached before Gukesh. All were welcomed with garlands, bouquets and traditional stoles as fans scampered for click selfies.

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever

"Exciting news! Mid-day is now on WhatsApp Channels Subscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest news!" Click here!

chess sports sports news Sports Update

Register for FREE
to continue reading !

This is not a paywall.
However, your registration helps us understand your preferences better and enables us to provide insightful and credible journalism for all our readers.

Mid-Day Web Stories

Mid-Day Web Stories

This website uses cookie or similar technologies, to enhance your browsing experience and provide personalised recommendations. By continuing to use our website, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. OK