Attend these unique events in Mumbai this weekend

If you're looking for activities to do this weekend, here's a line-up that is sure to keep you busy
Thursday
Past perfect
Enjoy the tinge of nostalgia this week with the annual exhibition curated by the latest batch of Post Graduate Diploma students of Museology from CSMVS to celebrate simple objects, from telephones to cameras and lanterns.
Time 10.15 am to 6 pm daily
At First floor, East Wing, CSMVS, Fort.
Entry Rs 35 (museum ticket for children); Rs 100 (for adult)
Friday
Laughter in the house
Anubhav Singh Bassi’s desi humour has won him legions of fans. Now, he stages his latest set, Kisiko Mat Batana filled with self-deprecating laughs.
Time 7 pm
At Lata Mangeshkar Natyagruha, Mahajan Wadi, Mira Road East.
Log on to in.bookmyshow.com
Cost Rs 1,499 onwards
Saturday
Horse around
Kick off the weekend with the second edition of the Big Turf Festival. Shop for artisanal jewellery or try the DIY art stations to chill in style.
Till April 7; 3 pm onwards AT Mahalaxmi Race Course, Mahalaxmi. Log on to in.bookmyshow.com
Entry Rs 250 onwards
Relish the blossoms
Indulge in teppanyaki savoury cakes, while trying your hand at a DIY sushi-making experience
Time 12 pm onwards
At Kyma, G Block, BKC.
Call 9372952531
Cost Rs 2,500 (for 2 people)
Sunday
Tango on our mind
Take your two left feet on a joyride across the dance floor. Learn the agile moves to the perfect stance and insights to movement from two competitive tango performers.
Time 5 pm to 6 pm
At The Community Studio, Santacruz West.
Call 9527968650
Cost Rs 500 (per person); Rs 800 (for couple)
Bach to Hedwig
Catch this unique performance led by children under the age of 10 of the Symphony Orchestra of India as they perform complex compositions by Bach and Strauss to the more contemporary Hedwig’s Theme from theHarry Potter series.
Time 5 pm
At The Museum of Solutions, Lower Parel.
Log on to museumofsolutions.in
Cost Rs 499