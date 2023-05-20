An online therapy organisation will host an event to bring city psychologists together at a suburban venue

Members share their emotions according to a prompt at the musical chairs event

Listen to this article Break the barriers against mental health with this therapy event in Mumbai x 00:00

Mindpeers, a Delhi-based organisation, has been working for the past three years to help people across the globe connect with online therapists who suit their needs. After receiving a good response, they are set to bring 20-plus Mumbai-based psychologists under one roof for Mindfest that begins this evening. “Mindfest is like a tour that we conduct. We first organised it in Delhi, and Bengaluru, before bringing it to Mumbai,” Isha Gupta, brand manager tells us.

Gupta, who is also leading the event, shares that the meet-up will talk about industry trends, upscaling, and discuss psychology and mental health from a professional perspective. “Apart from psychologists, the event hopes to benefit those who have engaged with us before for online therapy and would like to meet their psychologists in person. It is also open to others who wish to begin therapy but do not know where to begin,” she informs.

Participants engage in fun activities at the fest

Gupta adds, “We want to keep the atmosphere interactive and fun. The two-and-a-half-hour event is filled with activities. The idea that we want to follow is to break the perception that talking about mental health is a heavy conversation. Mindfest is designed like a festival. In fact, someone at our previous edition even called it, ‘The Coachella for the mind!’”

Participants will be divided into three teams to engage in collective group activities such as scavenger hunts, musical chairs with prompts and art therapy.

“We do not want this fest to be only about sadness. We wish to address the everyday topics that the 20-somethings in the city are experiencing; be it new-age loneliness, complex relationships, situationships or the overload of emotions. A lot of the planned activities are based on human emotions, because after the lockdown, we have witnessed the difficulties these youngsters face while processing their feelings. We hope the event helps them realise that they are not alone and have support while going through life’s challenges,” she signs off.

On Today; 4 pm to 6.30 pm

At The Bombay Cartel, near CitiCare Hospital, Gulmohar Road, Andheri West.

Log on to in.bookmyshow.com

Cost Rs 250