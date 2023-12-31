A treat for bibliophiles: Books you must get your hands on in 2024

From pandemics to the Partition of India; unsolved cases to epic biographies, 2024 holds all the promise to be an immersive year for the discerning bibliophile

Stories by Manto: A Graphic Narrative

Edited by Pinaki De, Debkumar Mitra

Coming in: May/Simon & Schuster

For the first time a collection of celebrated writer Saadat Hasan Manto’s works will be presented in the graphic form. Revisit some of his unforgettable stories revolving around the Partition of India, along with stunning artwork, designed by an eclectic mix of both well-known and new artists.

Enzo Ferrari: The definitive biography of Enzo Ferrari

Luca Del Mont

Coming in: February/ Hachette

Drawing on years of original research conducted in Italy and abroad, this book lays bare the hidden aspects of Ferrari’s career. From his earliest failed business ventures to his political dealings with Italy’s fascist government, Allied occupiers, and even Communist leaders, this one’s a gem.

Kamal Haasan: A Cinematic Journey

Hariharan Krishnan

Coming in: NA/HarperCollins

In a tribute to his exhaustive body of work, here’s a fascinating study of more than 50 of the superstar’s landmark films.

Eyes n Daggers

Unbearable Comics

Coming in: First half of 2024

Expect the second and third volume of Indian ghosts-based comic series by a bunch of 20-year-olds that started out as a fight against ghosts in Mumbai. They will now kick-off its pan India tour, starting with Raigad.

The Moral Contagion

Julia Hauser, Sarnath Banerjee

Coming in: January / HarperCollins

A n absorbing book on how societies have combated pandemics over time, enlivened by Banerjee’s illustrations.

This insightful title playfully melds meticulous research with imaginative storytelling.

Society Girl: A Tale of Sex, Lies, and Scandal in Pakistan

Tooba Masood Khan, Saba Imtiaz

Coming in: May/ Roli Books



Saba Imtiaz and Tooba Masood-Khan

In 1970s’s Karachi, poet Mustafa Zaidi was found dead in an upscale neighbourhood with the glamorous socialite Shahnaz Gul lying unconscious in the next room. Fifty years later, Tooba Masood-Khan and Saba Imtiaz, creators of the hit podcast, Notes from a Scandal, have written a thrilling true crime book on the scandal that rocked Pakistani high society.

Snakes, Drugs and Rock’n’Roll

Romulus Whitaker, Janaki Lenin

Coming in: NA/HarperCollins

The first volume of the memoirs of India’s OG naturalist, here’s an enthralling, unputdownable read.

The Warrior: Rafael Nadal and His Kingdom of Clay

Christopher Clarey

Coming In: May/ Hachette

When Nadal arrived on the scene in 2005, the record for men’s singles titles at the French Open stood at six, held by Bjorn Borg. Almost 20 years later, Nadal has more than doubled Borg’s total with a mind-boggling 14 titles. This is his remarkable story.

The Imperfect Prince

Khalid Mohamed

Coming in: May/Westland

Popular film critic Mohamed has written the trilogy on Muslim women — Mammo, Sardari Begum and Zubeida — directed by Shyam Benegal. The last of these films is where his novel The Imperfect Prince takes off.

Four Stars of Destiny: An Autobiography

General Manoj Mukund Naravane

Coming in: January/ Penguin

The explosive autobiography of India’s twenty-eighth Chief of the Army Staff. In 2019, General Manoj Mukund Naravane became the 28th Chief of the Indian Army.

Bombay: An Illustrated History

Jehangir Sorabjee

Coming In: June/ Roli Books

The ‘Apna Bombay’ pick is this definitive account of the city: of its history as a colonial port, its rich architectural and urban heritage, and the key events and personalities that have shaped it. The book combines rare photographs, portraits, lithographs, illustrations, and contemporary visuals to tell its story-in-motion.

The Winner’s Mindset

Shane Watson

Coming in: TbA/ HarperCollins

The champion tells you how to become a winner in the mind, on the playing field and elsewhere.

Acts of God

Kanan Gill

Coming in: January/ HarperCollins

Comedian Kanan Gill’s book Act of God puts his own spin on the long tradition of comedic science fiction, achieving a delightful alchemy of humour, imaginativeness and philosophical provocations.

Tara Goes Aahhhh

Garima Gupta

Coming in: March-April/HarperCollins

This pop-up series will let children explore their feelings freely. The wordless format will make it easier for a young child to engage with the books. In this first book, Tara feels scared when she goes into the kitchen and opens the refrigerator door. The light from the refrigerator throws shadows in the room. In the course of the book, Tara understands how to come to grips with this feeling of fear.

Ajay of Agumbe and the Signal Snake

Zai Whitaker, Rajiv Eipe

Coming In: TBA/ Pratham Books

Ajay is off to work. His office is in Agumbe. His job is to find the king cobra. While we can see the antenna, where on Earth is the radio that goes with it? Walk with Ajay as he meets the king of snakes.

Fishbowl

Varsha Seshan

Coming In: October/ Penguin

Anovel in verse about living with loss and mental health issues—but also about life and the joys of friendship. Mahee has lost her parents in a car crash and now lives with her uncle and his wife. But she is traumatised by guilt—what if she had a role in her parents’ deaths? Settling into a new school brings its own set of challenges, crises and hopefully resolutions.

Scare Walk

Andaleeb Wajid, Upamanyu Bhattacharya

Coming in: April-May/ HarperCollins

What happens when four teenaged protagonists decide to decide to go on the Scare Walk because they’ve heard so much about it and the constant Instagram posts and stories look fun and exciting? Go figure!

Living with Adi

Zarin Virji

Coming In: June/ Penguin

The award-winning author writes about being a child on the autism spectrum and the experiences of the people close to him—his mother, sister, grandmother, teacher, friend, rival—to present a moving yet funny account of a different life.