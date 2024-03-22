Breaking News
Attend this training camp to get guidance on exploring opportunities in officiating MMA fights
Attend this training camp to get guidance on exploring opportunities in officiating MMA fights

Updated on: 23 March,2024 09:40 AM IST  |  Mumbai
The Guide Team |

Open to active combat sports practitioners, coaches and fans of the sport alike, the training camp will provide guidance and direction to those who wish to explore opportunities in officiating MMA fights

Attend this training camp to get guidance on exploring opportunities in officiating MMA fights

Attend this training camp to get guidance on exploring opportunities in officiating MMA fights
The Federation of Mixed Martial Arts (MMA) is inviting enthusiasts to the other side of the ring at their first Referee and Judges Workshop in Navi Mumbai. Open to active combat sports practitioners, coaches and fans of the sport alike, the training camp will provide guidance and direction to those who wish to explore opportunities in officiating MMA fights.


On March 27 to 31 
At Bhanushali Wadi, Sector 19A, Nerul East. 
Call 9930796456 
Cost Rs 8,000 



things to do in mumbai mumbai guide Lifestyle news mumbai sports Mumbai sports
