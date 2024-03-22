Attend this training camp to get guidance on exploring opportunities in officiating MMA fights

Open to active combat sports practitioners, coaches and fans of the sport alike, the training camp will provide guidance and direction to those who wish to explore opportunities in officiating MMA fights

The Federation of Mixed Martial Arts (MMA) is inviting enthusiasts to the other side of the ring at their first Referee and Judges Workshop in Navi Mumbai. Open to active combat sports practitioners, coaches and fans of the sport alike, the training camp will provide guidance and direction to those who wish to explore opportunities in officiating MMA fights.

On March 27 to 31

At Bhanushali Wadi, Sector 19A, Nerul East.

Call 9930796456

Cost Rs 8,000

