An acting troupe returns to the stage with Woh Khula Aasman, featuring a cast of neurodivergent and differently-abled actors. Founder Anupama Chauhan speaks about her approach to the performance

To watch a beloved project you have put immense and continued effort to bloom and reach fruition — not just once — but several times even as time passes, is an incredible reward. Such are the sentiments of the cast members of Raashaa Theatre, which is all set to showcase its performance of Woh Khula Aasman early next week at a performance venue in Versova.

“For me, the best part is being able to put out the talent all these young actors have and show their skills to the world,” shares Anupama Chouhan, founder and director of Raashaa Theatre, and the writer of the play, referring to her specially-abled cast of actors. “I want people to see their potential, and open up more opportunities for them.”



Cast members enact a scene during a performance

Raashaa’s cast members are all either autistic individuals or those with Down syndrome, and all above the age of 18. Chouhan has brought them all together after meticulously going through hundreds of talents during the casting process for Aamir Khan’s recent film, Sitaare Zameen Par. “The young artistes I work with are very enthusiastic [to put up their performance] and tell me they see personal changes in themselves [after each performance],” says Chouhan. She adds, “Even their parents often tell me the changes they have seen in their own children. Unko stage pe dekhkar parents’ khush hote hai [Parents are happy when they see their children perform on stage].” Audience reception to Raashaa’s performances have been filled with positivity and encouragement for shedding light and opening up new avenues.



Anupama Chouhan. Pic/Anupama Chouhan

Preparations for the upcoming performance have been underway for over a week now. On their official Instagram account, Raashaa revealed a fresh perspective to this time’s performances, showing snippets of their practice sessions and continuous new learnings. These include fun, informal games to develop a keen eye for detail, essential warm-up exercises, and importantly, training both the body and voice to elevate performance quality. “Strong physical presence and vocal clarity go hand in hand,” says Raashaa. Memorably, actor-writer Gopal Datt joined the recent rehearsals as well.



The cast with actor Gopal Datt (kneeling, extreme right) during their rehearsals. PICS COURTESY/RAASHA THEATRE

Woh Khula Aasman conceptualises four fast friends from primary school who are eventually separated along the course of their lives. “Years later, as middle-aged adults, they reunite in a twist of fate and rekindle their old bonds,” explains Chouhan. Each friend has changed, and has experienced varying struggles, achievements and hopes; in the process of reunion, they find a way to reconnect with each other and themselves honestly under an open sky, thus invoking the title, Woh Khula Aasman. “Ultimately, it’s a play about friendship, love and acceptance,” Chouhan signs off.



On: September 3; 8.30 pm

At: Rangshila Theatre, Aaram Nagar Part 1, Versova.

Log on to: in.bookmyshow.com; raashaa_theatre on Instagram

Cost: Rs 350 (single pass ticket)