Fuel your need for speed at a drifting experience in the suburb of Thane this Sunday

A car in drifting motion

Wish to try your hands at motorsports? Participate in this drift sport event in Thane

Here is an opportunity for Fast and Furious fans and gaming enthusiasts to experience the real deal. New Delhi’s Bad Boi Drifts has set up camp at a Thane track for drift sport events and training, or simply put, drifting. The term refers to a style of cornering where one drives into a corner sideways at a high speed and oversteers. At their set-up this Sunday, the drifters have much to offer beginners, professionals and the curious.

A participant drives round a curve

If you’ve been initiated into this motorsport, own a rear-wheel drive car and are in search of a track to sharpen your drifting skills, you can opt for the Arrive and Drive package where participants can practise in a controlled environment with unlimited laps across six hours. Bring along extra tyres; they also offer a tyre-changing station. If you don’t have a rear-wheel drive, opt for the all-inclusive rentals.

One of the cars you can rent is their custom Mercedes C200 W203 — especially built for drifting, with extra tyres, damages and an instructor to teach you techniques to control the car for 30 minutes. Absolute beginners or those seeking the thrill of high speed can ride shotgun with a professional driver for two laps. The platform also offers one-on-one training from June at three levels — rookie, semi-pro and pro.



Mudit Grover

Founder Mudit Grover tells us, “It might be difficult to get into this motorsport in terms of infrastructure, cars, and events. This is why we want to provide entry points and make [the sport] feasible and wide reaching by offering passenger rides, training, and building cars.”

On: June 11; 4 pm to 10 pm

At: Raymond Race Track, J K Gram, Thane West

Log on to @badboidrifts on Instagram

Call: 9354629727

Cost: Rs 2,950 onwards

Safety checklist

>> Arrive in time for the safety briefing at 3.30 pm

>> Arrive and Drift participants are requested to bring additional tyres. Ensure you have a rear-wheel drive car

>> Carry your own helmet. Wearing a well-fitting helmet and seatbelt are a must to practise drifting

>> If you see a red flag or baton being held up, it means all the cars need to come to a halt and return to the pits

>> Drive carefully while heading to and from public viewing areas