DJ Boris Brejcha was teased in school for the scars he received after being severely injured during the Ramstein air show disaster in 1988. With over 10 albums to boot, his 2024 release, Level One is what he is itching to play for his Mumbai’s fans

What can fans expect at tomorrow’s gig?

I’VE been to India a few times, but it’s always exciting to return, especially because the scene is growing so much here. Fans can expect an energetic and intense performance, just like in all my shows — I bring my signature ‘high-tech minimal’ style, with deep, atmospheric sounds mixed with some hard-hitting rhythms that connect with the crowd. Every time I return, it feels like the scene gets more vibrant; the crowd is welcoming.

You began making music as a 12-year-old; why did you take another 12 years to release it?

It’s an interesting journey, and looking back, I can see how much has changed both in my personal life, and in the music scene over those years. When I started making music at 12, it was purely out of passion. At that age, I didn’t have a clear sense of what I wanted to do with it. I was experimenting with sounds; trying to figure out what worked, and playing around with the software and equipment at my disposal.

Music helped me express myself, especially when I was being teased in school. But at that age, it wasn’t about releasing music or performing. It was more about the joy of creating. By the time I was 24, I had enough experience and had developed a sound that I felt was ready to be shared. That was when I released my first tracks in 2006; it was a pivotal moment. The positive response encouraged me to keep going. It was a combination of growing as a producer, gaining more experience, and finding a way to navigate the music industry that kept me ready to take that step.

Are you inspired by Indian sounds and do you plan on experimenting with them?

Indian music has intricate rhythms and scales. The use of tabla, sitar, and other traditional instruments creates a distinct texture that you don’t often hear in Western electronic music. As for the future, yes, I plan on experimenting more with these influences. I’ve experimented by incorporating Indian percussion or melodic structures into some of my tracks, but there’s more to explore.

