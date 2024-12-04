In a conversation with mid-day.com, Darshan Raval reveals highlights from his journey, changing dynamics of independent music in India, what he wants his music to be remembered as, and more

A voice often associated with soulful melodies and heartfelt lyrics, Darshan Raval has established a strong foothold among Indian music fans, with several Bollywood hits like ‘Chogada Tara’ and ‘Ek Ladki Ko Dekha Toh Aisa Laga Reprise', and popular singles like ‘Tera Zikr’ and ‘Hawa Banke’.

The singer-composer who started his career with a reality show has come a long way since then. And so, when the opportunity to document his journey and share details of his life that remain relatively hidden from fans arose, he took it.

Spotify India recently released a short documentary, where the music artiste introduces viewers to his origin place and shares anecdotes from his decade-long journey.

Revealing his thoughts on the same, Raval tells mid-day.com, “I’ve completed 10 years of being a part of people’s lives, from when they first saw me on a reality show, to today. This decade has been very important to me and to my genuine listeners. They are a part of my life, and I am a part of theirs. This film offers a sneak peek into my life and how I feel about it.”

Darshan Raval’s music journey

Born in Ahmedabad, Raval realised his love for music at an early age. “When I was in Gurukul and heard saints and students practising music, I felt something incredible. At that moment, I knew that I wanted to pursue something similar,” he recalls.

While the 30-year-old achieved several milestones as he made a name for himself, creating his first album is a special highlight for him. “For an artist, creating an album is very important as it reflects who they are, and I am fortunate to be working on my third one,” he shares.

Reflecting further on moments that stood out for him in his career, he states, “My entire journey has been a highlight but two moments that stand out are performing at the Narendra Modi Stadium, Ahmedabad, in front of 1,20,000 people, which was incredible, and my concert in Bangladesh, which was my first performance there. The audience there had eagerly waited for me for nine years.”

Raval has opened up several times about how important his fans are for him, a connection that shines through when he refers to them as his ‘Blue family’. Sharing how Spotify has helped deepen this connection, he says, “I believe it is an amazing platform for both artists and fans. My Blue family is actively listening to my music there, and when I see the 'Wrapped' feature at the end of the year, it's incredible to see so many people enjoying my music across the globe.”

Managing stardom at a young age

The singer’s growing fanbase is a reflection of his stardom. However, he has not let that affect him negatively. “As we grow up, we quickly learn to adapt but also tend to get distracted easily. We change significantly over time, and sometimes too much attention on other things can divert us from our passion for music. However, thanks to God's grace and the wonderful people around me, I never lost sight of my past. I remain focused on my goal of creating good songs,” he comments.

India’s independent music scene

Raval has lent his voice to several Bollywood songs, and is also one of the most loved indie artistes in the country. Sharing how the process of creating music in both these avenues differ, he says, “When creating an independent song, I express my personal feelings, thoughts, likes and experiences. In contrast, when I sing for Bollywood music, I am doing so for a specific actor, music composer, film and situation.”

The ‘Kinni Soni’ singer feels that the dynamics of music are changing in India, with independent songs gaining more prominence. “Many people are exploring different genres, and independent music has seen significant growth. Even the songs that are popular on social media are often not from films; instead, they come from independent artists. This is a great sign and indicates a remarkable expansion in the realm of independent music,” he expresses.

Darshan Raval’s legacy

As the artiste’s music journey continues to create waves, his goal for his music is clear. “I always feel like my music has had a larger purpose in people's lives. I want my music to make a difference to those who feel lonely. I hope it brings them happiness and motivation. I want my songs to resonate with all the emotions people experience, acting as a companion during those moments. My goal is for my music to feel like a friend to everyone listening,” Raval concludes.

