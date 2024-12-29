Rudyard Kipling birth anniversary: Retracing the Nobel Prize winner's link with Mumbai

Breaking News
Updated on: 30 December,2024 08:50 AM IST  |  Mumbai
The Guide Team |

On Rudyard Kipling’s 159th birth anniversary, we retrace the links of the Nobel Prize winner to the city of his birth

There is a bust at the Kipling Bungalow as a tribute to the genius who was born on campus. Pics courtesy/Fiona Fernandez

A colleague of John Lockwood Kipling, professor at Sir JJ School of Art, and father of Nobel laureate Rudyard Kipling had famously described the little boy as a “menace” during his recollections of the little boy. Born on campus on this day in 1865, he spent a few years of his early childhood on the campus while his illustrious father carried on imparting lectures in art studies on campus. Kipling senior, along with colleagues like John Griffiths and Wilkins Terry, laid the foundation of art studies at the institution that came up outside of the boundaries of the erstwhile Fort, and was commissioned by philanthropist Sir Jamsetjee Jeejeebhoy.



Contrary to popular mentions, Rudyard Kipling was not born in what is known as the Kipling Bungalow. According to Mustansir Dalvi, former professor of architecture at the hallowed institute, the site was still under construction when baby Rudyard was born. In this period, some lectures were held at Elphinstone College, while a few others were conducted in shamianas constructed on campus; tents were also put up as temporary staff quarters. In all probability, it’s in one of these tents that the Nobel Prize winner was possibly born. The next time you’re in the area, head to this heritage landmark.


The structure with its massive tiled roof is a stunning example of vernacular architecture
The structure with its massive tiled roof is a stunning example of vernacular architecture

Kipling was baptized at the St Thomas Cathedral in Fort, and the same register is preserved in its archives. He went on to write several classics from the children’s story, The Jungle Book, to Kim and The Day’s Work. He was conferred the Nobel Prize for Literature in 1907.

Essential Reading List

The Jungle Book
Kim 
The Second Jungle Book 
The Seven Seas
Captains Courageous 
The Day’s Work
Just So Stories
Puck of Pook’s Hill 
Actions and Reactions 
Debits and Credits 

