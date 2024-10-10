Breaking News
Nobel Prize in literature is awarded to South Korean author Han Kang for her 'intense poetic prose'

Updated on: 10 October,2024 06:05 PM IST  |  Stockholm
Nobel Prize in literature is awarded to South Korean author Han Kang for her 'intense poetic prose'

Mats Malm, Permanent Secretary of the Swedish Academy, announces that South Korean author Han Kang has won the Nobel Prize for literature this year, at the Swedish Academy in Stockholm, Sweden, on Thursday, October 10. Pic/AFP

Nobel Prize in literature is awarded to South Korean author Han Kang for her 'intense poetic prose'
The Nobel Prize in literature was awarded Thursday to South Korean author Han Kang for what the Nobel committee called "her intense poetic prose that confronts historical traumas and exposes the fragility of human life". 


Mats Malm, permanent secretary of the Swedish Academy's Nobel Committee, announced the prize in Stockholm, news agency AP reported.


Han, 53, won the International Booker Prize in 2016 for 'The Vegetarian', an unsettling novel in which a woman's decision to stop eating meat has devastating consequences.


Her novel 'Human Acts' was an International Booker Prize finalist in 2018, AP further stated.

The literature prize has long faced criticism that it is too focused on European and North American writers of style-heavy, story-light prose. According to AP, it has also been male-dominated, with just 17 women among its 119 laureates so far. The last woman to win was Annie Ernaux of France, in 2022.

Six days of Nobel announcements opened Monday with Americans Victor Ambros and Gary Ruvkun winning the medicine prize. Two founding fathers of machine learning, John Hopfield and Geoffrey Hinton, won the physics prize on Tuesday.

On Wednesday, three scientists who discovered powerful techniques to decode and even design novel proteins were awarded the Nobel Prize in chemistry.

The Nobel Peace Prize will be announced Friday and the economics award on October 14.

The prize carries a cash award of 11 million Swedish kronor (USD 1 million) from a bequest left by the award's creator, Swedish inventor Alfred Nobel. The laureates are invited to receive their awards at ceremonies on December 10, the anniversary of Nobel's death. 

