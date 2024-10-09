Breaking News
Nobel Prize in chemistry awarded for work on proteins

Updated on: 10 October,2024 10:00 AM IST  |  Stockholm
Agencies |

Hassabis and Jumper created an artificial intelligence model that has been able to predict the structure of virtually all the 200 million proteins that researchers have identified, the committee added

The announcement being made by the Royal Swedish Academy of Sciences in Stockholm, Sweden. Pic/AFP

The Nobel Prize in chemistry was awarded Wednesday to scientists David Baker, Demis Hassabis and John Jumper for their work with proteins. Baker works at the University of Washington in Seattle, while Hassabis and Jumper both work at Google Deepmind in London.


Baker designed a new protein in 2003 and his research group has since produced one imaginative protein creation after another, including proteins that can be used as pharmaceuticals, vaccines, nanomaterials and tiny sensors, the Nobel committee said.


Hassabis and Jumper created an artificial intelligence model that has been able to predict the structure of virtually all the 200 million proteins that researchers have identified, the committee added.


The Nobel announcements began Monday. The prize carries a cash award of 11 million Swedish kronor ($1 million) from a bequest left by Swedish inventor and award creator Alfred Nobel.

