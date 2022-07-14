My city, my words: Check out this Bombay map journal by The Black Canvas

Track your to-do lists, thoughts and expressions in ink that run through the city with this Bombay map journal

Representative Image

If you carry a love for Mumbai in your heart — whether centred in a hidden part of the suburbs or stretched across SoBo to iconic views just beginning at the Gateway of India — then carry that affinity for the city in your bag. The monsoons call for reminders on how much you love The Maximum City, and we spotted the perfect one in the form of a leather-covered A5 journal from The Black Canvas.

The cover features a laser engraved map of Mumbai and holds 80 leaves of brown handmade paper. And it’s available in peach and wood tan shades. Hand-stitched with black nylon thread, 100 GSM paper, and sealed steadfast with an antique finish button, this book seems as strong and sturdy as is required to survive the city. The platform also offers international shipping if you’d like to gift this to a Mumbaikar settled somewhere on the other side of the world.

Log on to: theblackcanvas.in

Cost: Rs 2,000