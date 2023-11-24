Test your knowledge of Mumbai's heritage with this quiz

As World Heritage Week draws to a close, we felt it timely to curate a quiz to test your observation skills of Mumbai’s local historic sites — both familiar, as well as those that fly off the radar. Let’s see how well you score!

Seen in this frame is a section of the façade of a famous building, designed by FW Stevens after he designed Victoria Terminus (today’s CSMT). Name it.

What is World Heritage Week?

World Heritage Week is celebrated annually from November 19 to 25. It was started by UNESCO with the idea to showcase rich and diverse heritage sites and monuments across the globe. During this week, heritage organisations initiate public awareness about the need to conserve such sites through outreach programmes including walks and immersive experiences across age groups.

This detailed engraving is located inside which iconic educational landmark on DN Road? (HINT: The clue is in the human’s action)

Inside which place of worship will you spot this ornamental water fountain that was donated by Parsi philanthropist Cowasjee Jehangir Readymoney?

Where will you spot rows of such identical faces of men and women etched on the facade of nearby buildings?

Where in Kala Ghoda are you most likely to notice this statue inside a famous library?

On the lower tier of Flora Fountain, there are statues of women — allegorical figures in different attire. How many are there?

Originally called Gokuldas Market or Swadeshi Market on Kalbadevi Road, what trade is carried out in this building?

Now revived as a public open space for live performances, where is this impressive looking enclosure located in SoBo?

Where will you spot this fine detailing showcasing local flora and fauna on a public utility building? (HINT: It’s a popular location for opening scenes in Bollywood films)

Christ Church in Byculla has a similar looking façade with white pillars. Where is this site in Fort? Pics/Fiona Fernandez