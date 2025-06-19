On National Reading Day today, 68-year-old Wilco International launched a children’s imprint, Woodpecker Books. Natasha Bammi, publishing director of the Colaba-based publishing house tells us about reading trends among children, and challenges that today’s parents face

A panel from Ouch That Hurt (right) A panel from I’m Anxious. Pics Courtesy/Woodpecker Books, Natasha Bammi

MID-DAY: What led the publishing house to start a children’s imprint?

Natasha Bammi: I GREW up with books all around me. With my family’s publishing house, the scent of paper and the magic of stories were an everyday part of my childhood. Some of my fondest memories are of travelling with my father to the world’s most prestigious book fairs. I would marvel at the stunning children’s books created by international publishers like Igloo, Hinkler, and Parragon. Back then, such books were a rarity in India.



A panel from Bear is Anxious (right) A panel from Zebra is a Bully

After years of hard work [studying publishing and being involved in various segments at Wilco International], my dream and vision [of bringing such titles to India] finally came to life in the form of Woodpecker Books. I want to promote the joy of reading stories that resonate with readers across the world while staying rooted in values that truly matter.

MD: Could you share about a few key concepts that these books deal with?

NB: The books cover a wide range of topics from emotions and habits to everyday experiences. The most popular ones, for instance, are the Behaviours and Emotions series, which help children navigate complex feelings like anger, anxiety, and jealousy in a gentle, relatable way.

MD: What kind of books are favourites among parents?

NB: Parents are looking for books that not only entertain but also impart strong values and life lessons without sounding preachy. They love stories where learning is woven seamlessly into the narrative, so children absorb important ideas in a fun, stress-free way.



Natasha Bammi

Books that include a simple guide for parents or interactive elements like activities children can do after reading are especially appreciated. They help parents engage with their child and extend the reading experience beyond the page.

MD: What do you notice as their major concerns?

NB: One of the biggest concerns I see is that children today are surrounded by distractions. In such an environment, cultivating a reading habit is a challenge. Almost every parent I meet aspires to raise a reader. If we can help make that journey easier by creating books that are accessible, meaningful, and developmentally appropriate then we know we are making a real difference in a child’s learning journey.

MD: How do you ensure that reference books on life cycles, astronomy, ancient civilisations are engaging and fun for kids?

NB: There’s no shortage of information online today. So, the key is to keep the material focused, age-appropriate, and easy to understand. At the same time, we try to make a conscious effort to ensure the books are visually engaging and appealing, so children stay interested.

Learning should be active, not passive. That’s why many of the reference books include fun activities or simple tasks to help children apply what they have read, and stay involved beyond the page.

Bammi’s Reccos: 3 ways to celebrate today

>> Pick a great book and read together. You can head to a park and enjoy a cosy reading picnic together.

>> Create a reading nook with your little ones using blankets and cushions, or take a trip down memory lane with older kids by sharing your childhood stories.

>> Donate outgrown books to less privileged kids and help more children celebrate National Reading Day.

LOG ON TO woodpeckerbookspublishing.com

Cool for the kids

The Guide’s top 4 fave bookstores in Mumbai for children

