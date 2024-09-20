Breaking News
Home > Mumbai Guide News > Things To Do News > Article > This podcast dwells on navigating career change

Updated on: 21 September,2024 09:15 AM IST  |  Mumbai
Anisha Shrivastava | anisha.shrivastava@mid-day.com

A new podcast by Ryan Holiday with Timm Chiusano reveals the power of self-reflection and embracing uncertainty while choosing careers

Ryan Holiday (left) and Timm Chiusano discuss finding clarity and confidence in a moment from the podcast. Pic Courtesy/Youtube

Listen to this article
x
00:00

In a recent episode of The Daily Stoic podcast, Ryan Holiday, American businessman and marketer, speaks with Timm Chiusano, an influencer who transitioned from a Fortune 100 executive to a social media mentor. Timm shares how his unscripted TikTok reflections on everyday life not only gained traction but also empowered him to embrace a more authentic career path. Through humour and vulnerability, he tackles imposter syndrome and highlights the importance of real-time self-reflection, emphasising that there’s never a perfect time to make a career leap.


Chiusano discusses overcoming imposter syndrome and shares that reflecting on his day has been “like a video journal,” helping him learn from his mistakes. He emphasises, “You should feel comfortable that if you have aspirations you can do it.”



Holiday reinforces these ideas, stating, “The more risks you take, the less scary they become,” and references Epictetus, saying, “It’s impossible to learn what you think you already know,” stressing the importance of humility and curiosity in personal growth.


Overall, we found the conversation to be rich with insights about navigating career transitions, managing emotions, and the value of self-kindness. By framing appreciation as a daily practice, Chiusano and Holiday illustrate how embracing the small moments can lead to greater joy and clarity. This dialogue serves as an inspiring reminder that while the path may be uncertain, being present and reflecting on our experiences can empower us to grow and connect meaningfully 
with others.

