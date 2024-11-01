Comedian Sonali Thakker will present her learnings from a decade in the comedy circuit in a new hour-long comedy special about self-love

Sonali Thakker at the Melbourne International Comedy Festival. Pic Courtesy/Youtube

Listen to this article Why you should explore comedian Sonali Thakker's new hour-long comedy special in Mumbai x 00:00

Fresh from a Diwali pooja with her extended family, comedian Sonali Thakker answers our call. Any other weekend, you’d probably find her up early, catching a morning walk through the city. And by the way, she’s just moved into her own new place in Bandra. But don’t start picturing Thakker as some kind of role model. In fact, that’s exactly the image she’s aiming to knock down in her latest one-hour stand-up special, fittingly titled Perfect Role Model.

“No one tells you this, but in an Indian family, there’s an unspoken expectation to be the one child that everyone admires, the one who sets an example for the others,” Thakker shares. Her background as a former CA aspirant and dedicated dance student before standing up for herself, quite literally, proves her point. “Over the years, I have realised that you can’t please everyone. The most you can do is embrace your flaws and be the perfect version of yourself,” shares Thakker, revealing that her new special is all about coming to terms with this new definition of ‘perfect’.



Thakker in performance

This isn’t Thakker‘s first time shifting gears, though. “Every three or four years, I have a life changing realisation that leads me to rediscovering my voice, much like the government changes hands,” she humours. The comedian calls her younger self a “confused youngling”, a persona that stands in stark contrast to juggling professional, personal and social responsibilities as a 35-year-old. “I’m married now and spend most of my time figuring out home loans and taxes. That’s bound to bring some unexpected humour in your life,” she laughs.

For the comedian who has spent a decade touring the country and international venues, including a pit stop at the coveted Melbourne International Comedy Festival in 2019 and 2023, the new set marks another gamble. “Growing up around South Mumbai, I have always found my natural voice in English. This will be my first hour-long set that is purely in English, and my first clean, family-friendly set after a long phase of experimenting with Hinglish to play to the crowd,” she reveals.



A residential building photographed by the comedian during a heritage walk in Dadar East

Thakker isn’t casual about her love for the city. Every other weekend, you’ll find her exploring her favourite Art Deco structures in the Fort precinct, or wandering into one of Bandra’s old villages to find peace. “I’m obsessed with Mumbai. I can’t survive anywhere else,” she exclaims when we nudge her about the fascination. “I grew up in Dadar East — the nexus of what was old Bombay and the ever-evolving Mumbai. I went to my first heritage walk in Kala Ghoda nearly a decade ago, and it soon became a routine. When someone says there’s nothing new to see here, I point them to the oldest neighbourhoods. That’s where you’ll find something new, every single time,” Thakker adds.

Despite all the makings of the ideal comedian for the urban Mumbaikar, you’ll rarely find Thakker’s content making the rounds on social media reels or shorts. She explains, “Putting your life, or your content out on the Internet is a huge commitment. I have never deemed myself ready for the flipside of social media hate until very recently. If I’m able to build confidence through my upcoming performances of the special, I’d love to put it out on streaming platforms soon,” Thakker hints as she signs off.

On November 2; 6.30 pm

At Backspace, Lodha Boulevard Mall, Majiwada, Thane West. LOG ON TO in.bookmyshow.com

Entry Rs 399