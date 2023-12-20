Style gurus predict fashionable looks that could rock your wardrobe in 2024

What style preferences does 2024 bring us? Style gurus look into the crystal ball to reveal their forecasts on silhouettes, lines and looks that could rock your wardrobe

A model sports bold yet minimalist prints. Pics/Getty Images

Looking beyond fast fashion trends, we are talking about styles that consumers are ready to dig deeper into along with silhouettes, colours, fabrics, patterns and accessories that we might see a lot more of in the new year. Experts from the industry share their thoughts on what style and fashion might look like in 2024.

Gini Jain, founder of Inginious Clothing Co. reminds us about the impact that cinched waists paired with baggy pants have had in the last few years. Jain adds, “Now, we’re likely to see baggy on baggy, oversized tops with bottoms for men and women.” Rajeswari Mavuri of Label Rama marks this shift from loose fits to anti-fit and voluminous silhouettes, while Goa-based The Sufi Story’s Varsha Devjani and Lajwanti Kulkarni add, “The anti-fit has taken off, people are looking for roomy and airy silhouettes and opting for comfort and chic.”

Alice Barbier and JS Rocques in oversized clothing (right) Gigi Hadid mixes her jewellery up with diverse metals

Devjani and Kulkarni continue that fabric selection plays a role in the anti-fit embrace, where customers are excited about comfortable fabrics, choosing cotton and natural weaves over polyester. From the perspective of conscious shopping, Jain tells us that while a section of customers is heading towards handloom and natural fabrics like linen and cotton, she hopes to see a rise in recycled polyester that comes at an accessible cost.



Gini Jain and Rajeswari Mavuri

With the increasing popularity of handlooms, Jain notes that we’ll see platforms continue to showcase a marriage of Indian aesthetics with modern sensibilities. Gaurika Rai, CEO of Warp ‘n Weft, a platform that celebrates Banarasi handloom, points out that younger shoppers are keen on wearing heirloom and traditional designs with modern takes and innovation. After all, as Mavuri adds, handlooms are timeless pieces and must-have wardrobe items that can be dressed up or down in various ways.



Varsha Devjani and Lajwanti Kulkarni

With peach fuzz announced as the colour of 2024, Rai observes that as the year sets off with a tone not everyone might be happy with, there will be many adaptations and variations in deeper and lighter shades. She continues, “With Banarasi handloom, dual tones the trend for all seasons; you’ll see the Banarasi reds, jamuns, rani pinks and emeralds. We are witnessing a demand for lavender, onion pink, brick and rust red, and earthy tones of green like olive and sage, and lemon yellow.” Alisha Sachdev, chief builder and director of B Label reiterates the draw towards passive, icy and cool colours, while Mavuri highlights white for its chicness and versatility.

A model in a sheer shirt

Over the years and most recently, we’ve seen more unisex and gender-neutral clothing that Devjani and Kulkarni say will be further embraced. They add, “People are more experimental and confident about choosing styles and clothing, even if designed specifically for men or women.” Shoppers are open, now more than ever, to develop their own style outside of norms or trends. The experts mentioned here run labels and platforms that opt for natural fabrics and textiles, fewer collections per year and pieces that are timeless yet contemporary made within an Indian context that includes bodies and traditions.



Neeta Lulla

For Neeta Lulla, couturier and founder of House of Neeta Lulla, 2024 reflects a thoughtful blend of cultural diversity, sustainability and a fusion of vintage with futuristic elements. “It will be fascinating to see how designers interpret and shape these influences [and evolving consumer preferences] into innovative and captivating collections in the coming year,” she concludes.



Alisha Sachdev and Gaurika Rai

Trend alert

Fabrics: There will be an increased interest in sheer fabrics like georgette, chiffon, organza in gender-neutral clothing.

Rajeswari Mavuri

Textures and embellishments: Expect a playful addition of tassels and fringes and the continued rise in bold minimalism with clean silhouettes and surface work.

Alisha Sachdev and Ananya Kumar of ATBW

Sneakers: Taking off from 2023, sneaker culture trends will continue with the rise of resellers and retail stores. This fascination goes beyond being a collector but also incorporating sneakers into one’s style.

Mihir Joshi, host, The MJ Show podcast, sneakerhead

Prints: We look forward to art-inspired and bolder prints.

Varsha Devjani and Lajwanti Kulkarni

Accessories: The all-gold or all-silver look is passé. People prefer to pair styles, mix metals, and embrace a maximalist approach or stacking jewellery for daily wear, too.

Gini Jain