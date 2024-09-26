Experience a whirlwind of emotions at a powerful storytelling session on Navaratras

Six immersive monologues focused on human emotions will explore nine fundamental feelings from the Natyashastra

Attend this immersive storytelling session that explores nine emotions set against Navratri

Now might be a good time to set out on an emotional journey with Nine Select, the latest offering from the Tantra Theatre Group (TTG), as part of their captivating Random Tales series. Set against the vibrant backdrop of Navaratra, this intimate performance invites you to explore the depths of human emotion through six powerful monologues, each inspired by one of the nine fundamental feelings from the Natyashastra.

Imagine settling into a cosy living room, surrounded by fellow theatre lovers, as the air crackles with anticipation. Tania Roychowdhury, one of the creative minds behind TTG, explains that their choice to focus on six specific emotions stems from a desire to highlight the nuances of each feeling. “We wanted to strip away the distractions of traditional theatre,” she says, “and create a space where audiences can connect deeply with the stories and each other.”



Tania Roychowdhury

What makes Nine Select special is its unique format — intimate and interactive, with minimal staging. This approach allows for a raw and genuine connection between the performers and the audience, making each laugh and tear. “There’s something electric about performing in such close quarters,” she notes, “We can feel the audience’s energy, and it enhances the experience for everyone.”

As the premiere of their upcoming production approaches later this year, TTG is set to deliver an unforgettable evening that celebrates the power of storytelling in its purest form. If you’d like to experience a whirlwind of emotions, keep an eye on TTG’s social media for updates.

On 29 September, 6.30 pm onwards

AT Cuffe Parade (venue revealed upon registration)

Log on to insider.in

Cost Rs 100