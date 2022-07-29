How this new graphic novel aims to delve into myth-inspired tales

The recently released first edition of a graphic series aims to combat modern day problems with ancient knowledge and wisdom

As Ravana’s men wreak havoc (right) Professor Ashwatthama is made aware of the crisis. Pics courtesy/Marko Mikhal

Are you among those who believe everything until it’s disproved? Does mythology overstep the boundaries of folklore in your imagination and make you ponder the connection between events and epochs? Professor Ashwatthama (The Write Order), a graphic series that came out with its first edition in June, is set in the cusp of a generation searching for stability of any kind. Heavily inspired by the Indian epics, Ramayana and Mahabharata, the book follows Ashwatthama’s singular mastery to fight the demonic intentions of Genghis Khan who has arisen from his grave with Ravana’s soul — that, until stolen from the mythology museum in Sri Lanka resided in a jewel. The narrator tells you it is Dwapar Yuga — second of the four yugas in Hinduism, and good is only rising to vanquish evil. We are also told that Ashwatthama had met atomic scientist Dr H Baba who — in return for the former’s favour of sharing the blueprints of crucial weaponry — treated his incurable wound.



The last page of the book shows a group of men practising combat techniques

The series marks a promising start for myth-inspired graphic tales that are not too common among Indian readers. While the plot opens in the middle of action, offering little context or foresight into the awaited editions, the vivacious illustrations by The Philippines-based artist Marko Mikhal and author Saahil S Sharma’s grand spatial negotiations with the Subcontinent have us charmed. When’s the second part dropping, we wonder.

Edited excerpts from an interview with the author of the series:

If you had to describe the plot of the graphic novel in a simple sentence, what would it be?

‘When a demon king rises from his sleep after years, only a villain from Dwapar Yuga will be able to annihilate him,’ is what I will tell my readers. I want them to know that this able conqueror [Ashwatthama] is a mathematician and an armourer, too.

Are you as fascinated by mythology in real life?

I love mythology. These epics hold truth; we will know only if we read between the lines. Much of Ramayana is lost in translation. The upcoming editions will carry snatches of translated shlokas from the original epic poem. I have translated them based on the meanings they were supposed to convey.



Saahil S Sharma

How many editions of Professor Ashwatthama are in the pipeline?

The original script that I had written could have been published in six editions. Given the way things are progressing, we might want to compile it in either five or seven editions. But that’s a call we are yet to take.

Illustrator Marko Mikhal follows the space western style; it is similar to what we spot in Borderlands or Rick and Morty. Was it difficult to introduce him to the Indian mythological milieu?

It was a little difficult towards the beginning. We had to correspond constantly. I would share parts of Hindu myths with him. Marko knew about Ravana, but I had to tell him the kind of look we were trying to achieve for Ashwatthama — he is cursed and his body is decaying.

Tell us about your inspiration for the series. Has the response been satisfying?

Things changed for me on reading Erich von Däniken’s Chariots of the Gods. He helped me look at my culture’s epics differently.

As per Indian comic standards, selling 500 copies after publication is seen as a good sign. We have sold nearly 700 copies in a month. That encourages me to carry on with my labour of love.

