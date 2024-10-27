A debutant director takes on Peter Shaffer’s controversial Tony Award-winner using shadow play for a one-day production

Curtains are used to project the shadows in the play

Listen to this article This play in Mumbai explores complex themes of Peter Shaffer's writing x 00:00

In 1973, when Peter Shaffer’s writing took to stage directed by John Dexter, it opened to chaotic reception. Many called it ‘disturbing’, while others found it ‘exhilarating’. This strong divide is what makes the Tony-award winning play an actor’s dream with names like Richard Burton, Anthony Hopkins, Leonard Nimoy and even Daniel Radcliffe attempting stage productions. For Sukrit Mahajan, the production today runs along similar lines.

ADVERTISEMENT

The cast in a moment from the stage rehearsal; (right) Arjun Kachroo portrays Paul Strang

Over eight years, the theatre maker and actor has returned to Shaffer’s text to dig deeper into the complex themes. “It talks about the extremity of religion, mental health, internal struggles and also has a potential for visuals and theatricality,” the 26-year-old shares. The production at the Andheri venue today will mark his debut as a director, and also the first production of his company, Playhouse Productions.

The team rehearses a scene from the play

The play traces the curious case of a 17-year old boy, Alan Strang who blinds six horses, and becomes the source of his psychiatrist, Dr Drysart’s own internal explorations. Mahajan first performed it as a student in Netaji Subhash Institute of Technology in Delhi. Yet, with so many facets, Mahajan chose to go the Jungian way to add to the theatricality.

Sukrit Mahajan

“An unsaid and prevalent facet was the dark side of human beings — the side associated with shame. It is hidden from the world but only known to us. This is based on the term, Shadows of Self coined by Carl Jung,” the director explains. The shadows are not just metaphorical in Mahajan’s production. “We tried to incorporate shadow theatre as an integral element on stage using two long curtains. These are lit from behind. The scenes where the shadow self of the characters show themselves are placed behind the curtain,” he reveals.

Dramatic as it sounds, it is an ambitious task for a first-time director. If the production is not complex enough, there are the psychological themes of Shaffer’s text. But Mahajan points out, “I wanted to avoid complicating it. For me, the play is the exploration of the human mind and the ways in which it works.” The evening will tell how simple that exploration can be.

ON Today; 6 pm and 9 pm

AT Rangshila Theatre, Aram Nagar Part 1, Versova, Andheri West

LOG ON TO @sukrit84; in.bookmyshow.com

COST Rs 399