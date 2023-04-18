World Heritage Day 2023: Guardians of Mumbai talk about the positive changes they want to make in the city’s tangible past

On World Heritage Day, guardians of the city tell us about the things they want to change about Mumbai’s tangible past. They also discuss tools that teach them about the topic

The Asiatic Society of Mumbai

A two-fold process

Rajan Jayakar, solicitor and city historian

About Mumbai’s tangible past, I would like to do away with all kinds of encroachment of heritage buildings. We should rid the structures of alterations, too and then look into restoration work. Restoration should be carried out in a way so that the original charm and grandeur of the buildings are reinstated with the help of technology. The resources I refer to for a better understanding of heritage in the Indian context keep changing as per need and time. Since there are many articles available online, one should know what one is looking for.

Dr BDL Museum

What is heritage?

Atul Kumar, founder and trustee, Art Deco Mumbai

At this point, it is important to redefine ‘heritage’. We think of heritage as structures that are over 100 years old or have some kind of monument status. But in several parts of the world, especially so in Mumbai, the homes we live in or the neighbourhoods we grew up in are of historic significance as modern living heritage. The discourse on heritage itself needs an upgrade. I don’t think there is any one definitive source to continue learning about the topic. However, a good example in books is — Bombay: The Cities Within by Sharada Dwivedi and Rahul Mehrotra. The text contains rare insight. Loginmumbai, an online Urban Design Research Institute initiative, is also quite useful to look up various layers of information about the city — land use plans, population density, infrastructure and so on. It is important information to corroborate research queries.

Keep an eye on city aesthetics

Tasneem Zakaria Mehta, managing trustee and honorary director, Dr BDL Mumbai City Museum

I would like to create an Urban Arts Commission that could monitor the aesthetics of the city and ensure that buildings coming up in heritage areas respect scale and sight lines. It should be an inclusive body that’s not restricted to south Mumbai. There is a plethora of online and print material to look at for the different aspects of city history. The Asiatic Library, and the library at the Dr BDL Museum are extremely important for primary sources of Mumbai’s history. Meher Marfatia’s column in mid-day is also an interesting source. Apart from these, there is a lacuna in terms of sources that can be easily accessed for information on Mumbai.

Look beyond the predictable

Deepti Anand, co-founder, Past Perfect Heritage Management

We have definitely seen a rise in people’s interest in and engagement with city heritage, but there is a lot more that we, as heritage professionals, hope to achieve. One of the first additions would be planning more heritage-inspired activities for children. That way kids can grow up valuing and admiring their city. I also hope to see tech installations and set-ups that can make our learning experiences more interesting. Without a doubt, one should ensure that the technology installed is not destroying our heritage, but in fact elevating interactions with it. Lastly, we should expand the geographical horizon of our stories to other parts of the city. Usually, we tend to stick to certain precincts, but explorations in other parts would be a lovely addition. For us [at Past Perfect] learning happens through oral history. Interviews with residents of the city have only opened up varied fascinating nuggets about Mumbai. People’s stories of their neighborhood, their families, their interactions with Bombay and then Mumbai over the years, are truly a treasure trove.

Start young

Harshavardhan Tanwar, travel guide and co-founder, No Footprints

I would like to improve the situation that currently exists between heritage sites and the younger generation. By all means, children and youth have to be involved in the cause of heritage and be made aware about these places and their significance. Heritage also concerns the community. The young minds should be able to engage with all of it. Secondly, heritage sites should be made accessible. For instance, the Delhi High Court should be reopened. We should have access to Mumbai University Convocation Hall, or be able to attend a light and sound show at Kanheri Caves or Mahakali Caves. Books are the greatest tools to keep learning about cities and their inheritance. Sharada Dwivedi’s books open up new avenues. Granth Sanjeevani, an online portal run by The Asiatic Society, is a helpful site for those who wish to consume knowledge.