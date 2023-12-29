This Bhendi Bazaar-born storyteller's debut book showcases life in a middle-class family

A Bhendi Bazaar-born storyteller brings together lived experiences of growing up in a middle-class family in the OG city through stories in his debut book

An aerial frame shows the development across Bhendi Bazaar. File pic; Mohammed Sadriwala performs his set Proud to be born in India.; A story in the book shows how Lalbaugcha Raja plays an important role in promoting religious harmony in the city. Pics Courtesy/Youtube

Mohabbat [Mumbai] ki zubaan hai, aur mazhab, insaaniyat,” storyteller Mohammed Sadriwala utters, in one of his viral videos, Lalbaugcha Raja, which has now become part of his debut book, Ishq Ek Beemari. Released earlier this month, it is a compilation of nearly 40 stories that opens a window into the daily lives of middle-class families residing in the areas of Crawford Market, Bhendi Bazaar and Mohammed Ali Road.

An MBA in pharmaceutical management, who later went on to explore his itch for writing through a diploma in copywriting, the now 31-year-old Sadriwala finally found his calling through spoken word, which he would go on to perform in 2017. His break into the industry was his story, Proud to be born in India that made it to the storytelling platform Tape A Tale. The plot throws light on two of his female cousins travelling to Iraq for the first time where he tries to bring to the fore what it is like to be a Muslim in India. With over 5.5 million views on YouTube as of today, this video sent the Bhendi Bazaar-born on his way to more hits.

“I had been getting a lot of requests for a while to turn my spoken word stories into print format. A few months ago, Ananya Prakashan [the book’s publisher] expressed their interest in releasing a book with me. I saw this as a good opportunity and started compiling my stories,” says Sadriwala, revealing that while the book is a mixture of fictional and non-fictional short stories, there are many that he has never performed.

The book, which is written in Hindi, is a breezy read packed with relatable, chuckle-filled anecdotes highlighting the cheek-by-jowl neighbourhoods of the city of dreams that bring together people in chaotic yet wholesome episodes. This writer’s favourite story is Yeh Paani Kaha Se Aaya, where a young Sadriwala is restricted to the maaliya (loft) of his house by his grandmother owing to guests on the floor below; and he feels the sudden need to use the only washroom in the house. His friend Mustafa and he come up with what seemed like an intelligent solution then but leads to him being chased around in the loft unique to the houses in the area by his furious mother. Towards the end, Sadriwala reminisces about the old times, alluding to lost friendships and the ongoing redevelopment plans.

Other stories are five-minute reads, and highlight topics like the growth of sports in India, the boundless joy that the new and first ‘dulhania’ Nokia 6600 brought to his neighbourhood, Mumbai’s street food, and how people in the city that never sleeps were forced to stay inside their homes during the lockdown, and how despite this, they came up with solutions to make a living.

“There is a huge difference between reading a story and narrating it. My aim was to make the book as reader-friendly as possible. I wanted these simple yet heart-warming stories to reach readers as young as 10-year-olds,” he says.

The book is filled with Bambaiyya flavours and warmth that is a welcome relief in these fast-moving times. If you were born in the 1990s, or in these OG neighbourhoods of the city, you’re in for a nostalgic treat.

