Artist Atul Dodiya to delve into cinematic influence on his works in a special walkthrough

Filmmaker Chaitanya Tamhane and artist Atul Dodiya will discuss the visual influence of cinema and its motifs on the latter’s style as reflected in his latest series during a special walkthrough

Dr. Banerjee in Dr. Kulkarni’s Nursing Home, Amitabh Bacchan as Dr. Bhaskar Banerjee, in Anand 1971

From Orson Welles and Satyajit Ray to Wes Anderson and Guru Dutt, filmmakers have crafted the visual art of cinema to carry the legacy of colour and expression forward. In Atul Dodiya’s latest canvas series, Dr. Banerjee in Dr. Kulkarni’s Nursing Home and Other Paintings 2020-2022, the artist transfers on to the canvas his personal cinematic memories. This weekend, Chaitanya Tamhane will join him on a walkthrough for the final day of his exhibition at Fort’s Chemould Prescott Road gallery to discuss the evolution of this captivating series.



Rita at the piano Nargis as Rita in Awara, 1951

Cinema, Dodiya tells us, has always had an influence on his aesthetic. “My first cinema drawings were of Rajesh Khanna. He had also played a role in my school years when I would charm my sisters’ girlfriends with drawings of him,” he says. The series of 24 paintings features moments from Rajesh Khanna’s cult film, Anand (1971), and films such as Satyajit Ray’s Kapurush (1965), Guru Dutt’s Kaagaz Ke Phool (1959) and the slapstick comedy Padosan (1968), among others.



Anuradha with sprained ankle, Leela Naidu as Anuradha in Anuradha, 1960. Pics Courtesy/Chemould Prescott Road gallery

But, Dodiya remarks, “The paintings are not just about specific films and sequences.” Instead, the works capture a moment of time in the cinematic space. These facets shall be part of filmmaker Tamhane’s discussions during the walkthrough. The filmmaker reveals that Dodiya shares his love for art and cinema. “There is a lot of craft in how he has re-imagined these moments while making them appear unassuming. But his reinterpretations are anchored in a love for Hindi cinema,” the director observes.



Atul Dodiya and Chaitanya Tamhane

On Saturday, the duo will bring this love for art and cinema to the gallery. “I am not an expert at art, and will be just another patron engaging with him to understand his process,” Tamhane summarises.

On: February 25; 5.30 pm

At: Chemould Prescott Road, Fort

Log on to: gallerychemould.com