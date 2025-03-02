In its 35th edition, the Pandit Durga Lal Festival will bring together the Indian classical form of Kathak and Bharatanatyam to highlight their heritage

Vidha Lal. Pic courtesy/Ramakrishna Hegde

Pandit Durga Lal Festival will pay tribute to the Kathak legend, and highlight Indian classic dance forms

I was a young student when Pandit Durga Lal passed away in 1990. He was my guru and a genius exponent of the Kathak form. The void he left was very heavy. It was then when I decided to do something to carry forward his legacy,” Kathak exponent Uma Dogra shares with us over a call ahead of the 35th edition of the Pandit Duraga Lal Festiva that will be staged on Friday.

An exponent of Kathak and the founder of the Samved Society of Performing Arts, Dogra began the festival in 1991 to pay tribute to her guru. It has grown to become a stage for artistes to showcase their talent in Indian classical dance forms.



Priyadarsini Govind

“The festival is a humble offering to my teacher who has been instrumental in my journey as a Kathak dancer. In the Indian tradition, the relationship between a guru and his shishya is a beautiful bond. The guru leads the way for you to learn the craft, and guides you throughout the process. Pandit Durga Lal’s legacy is unmatched, and this is just one of the ways to honour him,” the Sangeet Natak Akademi-awardee recalls.

Bharatanatyam exponent Priyadarsini Govind and Kathak performer Vidha Lal will take the stage to put their skills on display. “Solo performances of Indian classical music and dance are slowly being replaced by group performances, and theme-based pieces across the country. The idea is for these dancers to show their talent in a pure, classical form,” Dogra adds.

Govind, who will be performing an abhinaya (expression) piece will base her act on compositions from the 7th Century poetry collection Amaru Shatakam, poems from Sangam literature and episodic pieces from Indian mythology. “My set will explore compositions from different languages and situations to celebrate the nuanced complexity of Indian composers and the beauty of abhinaya in Bharatanatyam. It will be a mix of mythological characters and ordinary heroes and heroines from our literature,” Govind says, adding that it is the spontaneity of performance that drives the act.



Uma Dogra during a performance. Pics courtesy/Suresh Muraleedharan

“I choose these elements for my performance with care. A lot of thought goes into the selection of songs that focus on interesting themes and characters. Since I also teach these compositions, it is not so much about the practice as it is constantly thinking about the pieces, which drives the act,” she explains.

For Lal, who belongs to the Jaipur gharana of Kathak, the performance is a tribute to the doyen of the gharana — Pandit Durga Lal. Hence, her piece will include a mix of two different compositions. “I feel really honoured to be a part of the festival and practice the same guru-shishya parampara. The feeling is one of nervousness and excitement,” the Delhi-based danseuse shares.

The first part of her act will feature a composition of Dhrupad Vasanti Leela, a combination of expression and kathak techniques signalling the onset of Basant or spring and all that it entails. The second part will be an abhinaya piece based on a Savaiya Chhand (a poetic structure in Hindi literature) by the 16th Century poet Syed Ibrahim Khan also known as Raskhan. “The piece is an expressional number where Radha speaks to Lord Krishna about her love for him, while expressing her resentment towards his flute, which she sees as the other woman in his life,” Lal explains.

Carrying on its long legacy of hosting legends like Guru Kelucharan Mohapatra, Pandit Birju Maharaj, Ustad Amjad Ali Khan and many others, this edition is a step ahead to make classical Indian art form grow and reach a larger audience in India. “We will also host the festival in Pune next month, and hope to carry on the beautiful tradition for years to come,” Dogra tells us before signing off.

ON March 7; 7 pm onwards

AT Veda Kunba Theatre, Cintaa Tower, near Kokilaben Hospital, Four Bungalows, Andheri West.

Call (TO BOOK) 9819387077

Cost: Rs 300 and Rs 500 (donor passes available)