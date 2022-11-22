Comedien Gurleen Pannu set to do a show in Andheri this weekend

Where every day is a learning experience for us, it is a treasure house of stories for the comedian. Her sharp observation skills will ensure that you will be laughing out loud through the show

Gurleen Pannu. Pic/Facebook

This Chandigarh-based Comicstaan Season 3 runner-up is now in town, welcoming everyone to Pannu-verse, a universe filled with hilarious personal life stories. Comedy touches everyone when it is woven into the fabric of our everyday existence, which Gurleen Pannu is ready to do with her special, Pannu Yaar! Where every day is a learning experience for us, it is a treasure house of stories for the comedian. Her sharp observation skills will ensure that you will be laughing out loud through the show.

On November 25; 7 pm at Le Chakallas Studios, Andheri West.

Log on to in.bookmyshow.com

Cost Rs 499

CLICK HERE TO REUSE THIS CONTENT

Launch demo modal