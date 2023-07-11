Breaking News
Love cute gifting items? Check out these personalised and eco-friendly paper bags

Updated on: 11 July,2023 07:46 AM IST  |  Mumbai
Devanshi Doshi | mailbag@mid-day.com

To celebrate World Paper Bag Day tomorrow, we curate a list of sellers who offer personalised and eco-friendly options

Representative Image

A bag for every mood


The perfectly wrapped gift placed in a paper bag thoughtfully picked to match the occasion can make all the difference. Whether these bags are anniversary or birthday gifts; or goodie bags for corporate and social events, here you can customise or buy from their vast collection. All that remains is to set the mood and to make the right choice.
Log on to: @classicoffset


Box it like a pro


How can a paper bag function as a box and yet look as chic as a purse? This invention is perfect for Indian functions. You can carry your jewellery, makeup and accessories in a stylishly re-designed bag,  and few would suspect that you are carrying a box. This one-of-a-kind paper bag-cum-jewellery-box is a life-saver for people who over-pack. 
Log on to: @paperpacksprints_india

There’s always an option

This one is for the manufacturers who are on the lookout for eco-friendly packaging options to store products, but struggle to find replacements for plastic. This Ahmedabad-based company sells unique paper bags, especially for factories and businesses. Shipped across the country, each of their cement paper bags can store 15 kg cement, while their galaxy carbon powder paper bags can hold up to 25 kg carbon powders as well as activated carbon powders. They also have bags for storing milk powder and other food products.
log on To multiwallpaperbags.in

The Indian way

If you have ever been to an Indian function, it is impossible to not have known the floral and vibrant, heavily -printed paper bags usually filled with delicious sweets. If that is the kind of bag you’re looking for, you must check out Pooja Craft for durable, ready-to-buy and high quality paper bags.
Log on to: @pooja_craft_borivali

life and style mumbai mumbai guide things to do in mumbai

