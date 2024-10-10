Breaking News
Maharashtra assembly elections: Haryana win a booster for Maharashtra BJP
Pydhonie deaf-and-mute murder case: Not a word spoken! How police prepared 300-page charge sheet
Mumbai Metro Line 3: Don’t set off to airport yet
Mumbai weather updates: Air quality in city drops to ‘unhealthy’ levels
Mumbai: Customs seize MDMA worth Rs 35 lakh; arrest Ajaz Khan’s staffer
shot-button
Navratri Navratri
Home > Mumbai Guide News > Things To Do News > Article > Why this Nashik based organisation is starting an online course in the newly declared classical language Prakrit

Why this Nashik-based organisation is starting an online course in the newly declared classical language Prakrit

Updated on: 11 October,2024 09:31 AM IST  |  Mumbai
Nandini Varma | theguide@mid-day.com

Top

What does it mean to give Prakrit the status of a classical language? We find out from a Nashik-based organisation that is set to launch an online course in the language

Why this Nashik-based organisation is starting an online course in the newly declared classical language Prakrit

A scroll of Suryaprajnapati Sutra. Pic Courtesy/Wikimedia Commons

Listen to this article
Why this Nashik-based organisation is starting an online course in the newly declared classical language Prakrit
x
00:00

Prakrit, a group of Indo-Aryan languages, has garnered negligible attention. However, recently, the Union Cabinet declared it a classical language. As opposed to Sanskrit, primarily spoken by the elites and used in the classical texts to denote the speech of royalty, Prakrit had emerged as the language of the public. Several edicts from the 3rd century BC to 2nd century AD as well as the oldest Jain sutras were composed in Prakrit. Historian AL Basham noted its use in the speech of women in drama. Professor Andrew Ollett of the University of Chicago refused to call it “Just a curio in the cabinet” of Indian languages. He remarked, “It is the key to understanding how literary languages worked in premodern India as a whole.”


Vedang Joshi and Megha Natekar
Vedang Joshi and Megha Natekar


To honour the history and significance of Prakrit, Centre for Research in Indian Archaeology, Arts and Sciences (CRIAAS), Nashik, has launched a three-month online course led by Prakrit scholar Megha Natekar. In addition to teaching its basics — alphabet systems, and grammar — she will introduce the participants to its historical evolution and how Prakrit connects with modern languages. Participants will analyse its use in literature and architecture, and receive a certificate at the end of the course.


Vedang Joshi, founder at CRIAAS, tells us, “There are several manuscripts in India [National Mission for Manuscripts estimates the number to be as high as four crores]. Of these, only about four lakh are published. There is a lack of scholars and translators. We read the texts in English, but so much is lost in translation.” He started such courses inspired by the richness of the culture and concerned about the lack of a multi-disciplinary approach towards understanding it.

For Joshi, “The culture and heritage of India lies in other sciences like archaeology, architecture and iconography which are not taught in Sanskrit colleges. Prakrit and Sanskrit complement each other. How does one value what Sanskrit gave us without understanding all of this?”

Natekar believes that though we don’t speak Prakrit the way it existed, we speak variations of it. “For example, the word ‘muh’ comes from Prakrit ‘mukh’. Current languages are offshoots of Prakrit. It is a mediator between Sanskrit and the regional languages of North India.” She is thrilled about its new status as a classical language. “It’ll help in creating awareness. We have so many historical, social and cultural sources in Prakrit, not limited to religious texts and Jain philosophy. Like the Gatha Saptashati, compiled [as poems of love] by the Satavahana ruler, Hāla, was in Prakrit but it also carries enough evidence of its ancient use and ‘classicalness’,” she concludes.

From October 13 to January 13 2025 (Mondays, Wednesdays and Fridays; 6.30 pm to 8 pm) 
Call 9403706716 Log on to @criaas_nashik 
COST Rs 3,000

"Exciting news! Mid-day is now on WhatsApp Channels Subscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest news!" Click here!

life and style mumbai mumbai guide things to do in mumbai Lifestyle news Arts and culture

Register for FREE
to continue reading !

This is not a paywall.
However, your registration helps us understand your preferences better and enables us to provide insightful and credible journalism for all our readers.

Mid-Day Web Stories

Mid-Day Web Stories

This website uses cookie or similar technologies, to enhance your browsing experience and provide personalised recommendations. By continuing to use our website, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. OK